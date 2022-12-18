DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
MCDXLI LLC, 1441 Rockingham Rd., commercial remodel, Brus Const., $604,000.
L.C. First Financial Group, 4412 Eastern Ave., residential remodel, $56,000.
Midwest Homebuyers LLC, 642 W. 51st St., residential remodel, $36,500.
OHP 50 LC, 1618 Washington St., residential remodel, Quint Cities Restoration, $25,000.
NJES LLC, 5823 Fillmore Ln., residential remodel, $9,800.
Jerrie Cocayne, 1557 W. 14th St., residential remodel, Shipley/Guizar Const., $33,000.
Stephanie Simmons, 1220 N. Lincoln Ave., residential remodel, $5,700.
Dakota Hoffmann, 1101 E. 18th St., residential remodel, $4,709.
SAM FOOD LLC, 727 Marquette St., residential remodel, $38,000.
Tainia Machalek, 325 Sturdevant St., residential remodel, $4,000.
Urbane 210 LLC, 210 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, $41,000.
Don Hahn Jr., 4822 Lorton Ave., pool, Lohman Earth Works, $50,000.
EAST MOLINE
Josh and Linda Philips, 421 19th Ave., deck, $1,200.
Mike Bragg, 228 Cherry Court, deck, Inside Changes, $27,600.
Village of Carbon Cliff, 706 Mansur Way, single-family dwelling, Prochaska Const., $315,000.
Opp Realty LLC, 302 12th St., residential remodel, CMAC Builders, $5,000.
Opp Realty LLC, 302 12th St., residential remodel, Almighty Plumbing, $2,000.
Kevin Murphy, 727 Ave. of the Cities, commercial addition, McKee Associates, $185,000.
Lloyd Bowser, 475 33rd Ave., deck, 123 Custom Home Services, $12,775.
Julie Medina, 245 16th Ave., deck, B&B Home Improvement, $12,960.
Joel Pon, 439 17th Ave., residential remodel, $15,000.
JJJB Properties, 155 17th Ave., residential remodel, $5,000.
Family Revocable Trust by TR, 329 44th Ave., single-family dwelling, Mose-Co LLC, $190,000.
JJJB Properties, 155 17th Ave., residential remodel, Demarlie Maintenance, $7,000.
Jill and Rick Deblieck, 107 Cliff Dr., residential addition, Demarlie Maintenance, $7,900.10.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 131 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 134 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 135 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 162 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 163 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 166 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 167 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
1100 3rd St., new commercial, Hodge Const., $1,562,322.
SCOTT COUNTY
Sherri Matje, 26969 60th Ave., Dixon, pool, Bureau Co. Builder, $15,500
Rich Cunningham, 15626 90th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, $9,877.
Shane Farnum, 14465 Kruse Ave., Davenport, post-frame building, $32,640.
Matt Voss, 13135 113th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, $21,900.
Jerry Snyder, 21 Nicholas Court, Eldridge, deck, $3,264.
Encore Homes, 27062 181st Ave, Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $153,234.
Jeff and Teresa Nelson, 234 Lynnea Court, Eldridge, deck, $3,000.
Mitch Louck, 26430 Scott Park Rd., Eldridge, residential addition, $18,480.
Scott Bernick, 9341 130th Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, Greiner Builders, $54,400.
Scott Bernick, 9341 130th Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, Todd Gehrls, $13,440.
George Arvanitis, 9216 114th St., Blue Grass, single-family dwelling, $206,000.
Michaele Yaudas, 13010 Utah Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Corson, Const., $11,424.
Seans Connors, 8021 127th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $57,880.
William Fascher, 4 Oakwood Dr., Blue Grass, residential addition, $12,240.
Kyle Claussen, 23540 60th Ave., Walcott, residential addition, Eagle Solar, $12,152.
City of Donahue, 106 1st Ave., institutional addition, $8,000.
Strand Burke, 309 Walcott St., Dixon, residential addition, Dutch Bros. Const., $20,400.
Josh Brown, 1446 Glenwood Dr., LeClaire, pool, JJ Elite, $11,000.
Forest View LLC, 2 Welcome Center Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $167,504
Carl LeBlanc and Stephanie Lambert, 502 S. 8th St., LeClaire, pool, JJ Elite, $7,500.
Jared Kerker, 24110 Territorial Rd., LeClaire, pool, Sentry Pool, $43,280.
Mark Stutenberg, 26744 225th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Rabe Hardware, $45,000.
Josh and Mary Marunde, 28001 231st St. Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $230,878.
Alex and Sharen Barnes, 23910 Territorial Rd., LeClaire, residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $1,400.
Mike Arp, 22202 Great River Rd., LeClaire, deck, $5,000.
Jack Keppy, 23985 Great River Rd., LeClaire, residential addition, $4,080.
Kim Stevenson, 504 W. Mulberry Ln., Long Grove, Post-frame building, Ben Ihrig, $17,408.
Encore Homes, 413 S. Emerald Court, Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $182,600.
Sheryl and Dean Glunz, 24279 200th Ave., Eldridge, residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $19,882.
Mike Fascher, 312 E. Ives St., McCausland, residential addition, Schadel Const., $61,200.
Robb MacDougall, 19159 247th Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, H.I.I., $16,232.
Woods Const., 353 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $198,951.
Woods Const., 349 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $179,799.
Joe Cawiezell, 25820 162nd Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Carbon Recall Independence, $29,300.
Joey Licht, 14760 255th St., Long Grove, residential addition, Alliance Contracting LLC, $18,000.
Justin Reaves, 17460 214th St., Davenport, pool, $1,000.
Amy Nixon, 27395 150th Ave., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Wilford Const., $232,200.
SILVIS
Jody and Dave Astemborski, 1125 22nd Ave., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $31,433.
FBI Buildings, 2101 2nd Ave., N., new institutional, Miller Holdings Inc., $400,000.
Silverthorpe Homes, 602 18th Ave., single-family dwelling, $253,051.
Pillar Equipment, 2001 40 5th St., new commercial, Bron Holdings, $300,000.
First Silvis Land Investment, 1220 18th St., signs, Sherwood Comp., $5,000.
Business Licenses
BETTENDORF
None Reported in October.
DAVENPORT
LILA LLC, 703 4th St., issued in October.
Impact Nutrition Club, 3451 N. Fairmount St., issued in October.
Division Mart, 3721 N. Division St., issued in October.
ELDRIDGE
North Scott Press, 214 N. 2nd St., issued in October.
Eldridge Lumberyard, 110 W. Franklin St., issued in October.