DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Allied Barber Supply, 224 W. 3rd St., issued in June.
Fleet Feet, 4257 Elmore Ave., issued in June.
Dreams, 1414 W. Locust, issued in June.
Save More, 6723 Northwest Blvd., issued in June.
The Kidz Wardrobe, 2198 W. Kimberly Rd., issued in June.
DAVENPORT
Permits
Dawn Voss, 1815 W. 51st St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $9,136.
Courtney Long, 4204 Grove Ct., residential addition, Midwest Reconstruction Co., $5,558.
Nagle Builders, 4620 W. 11th St., single-family dwelling, $187,000.
Quad City Bank & Trust, 4500 Brady, commercial remodel, Russell Const., $1,461,859.
Lana Tylka, 4004 Lakehurst Ct., pool, $5,700.
Locadia Gillespie, 1929 Pershing ave., residential addition, Mullanack Builders, $15,780.
Mel Foster Co. Properties, 3218 E. 35th St. Ct., commercial remodel, JB Robertson Const., $313,886.
Joe Obleton, 1212 Marquette St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $12,999.
Jerry Schilling, 6510 Madison St., residential addition, JD Coussens, $35,000.
Dario Cruz, 4621 Greenbrier Dr., pool, $1,150.
Amy Ingalls, 2357 W. Dover Ct., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $19,113.
Stephanie Grafton, 2615 E. 29th Ct., pool, $6,000.
Momma’s Love lCC, 1906 E. 13th St., residential remodel, $25,000.
City of Davenport, 226 W. 4th St., institutional remodel, WRS Const. $7,868.
Vietnamese Buddhist Kyvien Assoc., 3357 Hillandale Rd., new institutional, Hong Le Const., $530,000.
John Gerdes, 6620 Telegraph Rd., residential remodel, Faulhaber Custom Homes, $8,600.
C&L Plaza, 3816 N. Birchwood Ave., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $262,000.
Joy Sparling, 209 McClellan Blvd., residential addition, $175,000.
Brian Dugan, 630 E. Colorado St., deck, Bettendorf Home Repair, $11,270.
Karrie Sherrill, 2422 Emerald Dr., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $20,205.
Jeff Roehm, 1611 W. 44th Ct., pool, $46,250.
Tom Kenyon, 2609 Crystal Creek Ct., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $4,682.
First Financial Group LC, 2002 Lillie Ave., residential remodel, Yoshis Place LLC, $40,978.
Joan Sheridan Revocable Trust, 322 W. 29th Pl., deck, Franco Enterprises, $1,400.
Our Lady of Victory Church, 1627 W. 42nd St., institutional remodel, Ryan & Associates, $698,262.
Bill Blair, 1323 S. Michigan Ave., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $15,650.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1430 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1340 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $201,600.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1210 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,200.