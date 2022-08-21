DAILY RECORD

SCOTT COUNTY
Aspen Homes, 4026 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, $210,000.
Aspen Homes, 4020 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, $210,000.
Aspen Homes, 5681 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $210,000.
Aspen Homes, 5677 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $190,500.
Aspen Homes, 5685 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $165,000.
Aspen Homes, 5681 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $197,500.
Aspen Homes, 5049 Pinecreek Lane, single-family dwelling, $358,550.
Aspen Homes, 4445 Lakeside Dr., single-family dwelling, $529,236.
Tom Murrell Homes, 5885 Julie Ann Rd., single-family dwelling, $500,000.
Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, 3262 Centennial Ct., single-family dwelling, $322,000.
Core Designs, 6122 Hess Ct., single-family dwelling, $460,000.
Core Designs, 5744 Pigeon Creek Rd., single-family dwelling, $510,000.
Advance Homes, 4414 Isleworth Ave., single-family dwelling, $295,133.
Silverthorne Devel. Group, 6893 Matthew’s Ct., single-family dwelling $500,000.
Shabby to Chic, 5912 Settlers Pointe Circle, single-family dwelling, $989,000.
ELDRIDGE
Quad City Const. Services, 2910 E. Blackhawk Trail, residential addition, Brad Sarver, $15,562.19.
Laura White, 901 W. Spring St, residential addition, owner, $2,534.40.
North Scott Student Home, 1907 S 5th St, single-family dwelling, $157,524.20.
Daxon Construction, 657 S. 16th Ave, new commercial, Collin Telsrow, $1,748,800.
Johnson Construction, 201 W Torry Pines Dr., single-family dwelling, $180,955.20.
Russell Construction, 951 Trails Road, commercial addition, Ryerson, $873,763.
SILVIS
Raul Vega, 405 2nd Ave. C., residential addition, $7,000.
Cynthia Gengler, 3141 11th St., deck, Deck Dude, $4,100.
Silverthorn Homes, 602 18th Ave., single-family dwelling, $363,578.
Silverthorn Homes, 607 18th Ave., single-family dwelling, $325,114.
Silverthorn Homes, 612 18th Ave., single-family dwelling, $337,890.
Javier Marquez, 603 1st Ave., residential remodel, $3,000.
MOLINE
500 John Deere Road, commercial remodel, Estes Const., $1,646,306.
2409 47th St., residential addition, $3,786.
3001 38th Ave., pool, Reedy Home Improvement, $4,000.
1876 20th Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $5,298.
1106 36th St. Ct., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $5,799.
1906 Glenwood Dr., residential remodel, Powell & Co. Const., $156,000.
2331 15th Ave., residential remodel, $15,000.
2911 38th Ave., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $20,339.
Centennial Contractors of QC, 3410 34th St., single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Centennial Contractors of QC, 3408 34th St., single-family dwelling, $225,000.
2016 44th St., single-family dwelling, $168,480.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Steve Simpson, 12704 227 St. N., Hillsdale, pole bldg., $39,200.
Brittany Jacobs, 9419 228th St. N., Port Byron, pool, $7,500.
Anna Evans, 6516 221st St. N., Port Byron, pool, $9,600.
Denise Caldwell, 3906 178th St. N., East Moline, deck, Decks Plus, $1,600.
Todd Verbeckmoes, 18121 49th Ave. N., East Moline, residential additions, $241,281.
Chris Ontiveros, 3810 49th Ave., Moline, residential remodel, $20,000.
Aubrey and Petra Bell, 9610 28th St., Milan, residential remodel, MidAmerica Basement, $35,500.
Deb Baugher, 8625 55th St., Coal Valley, residential remodel, Dus-Ry Remodeling, $35,000.
James and Summer Vrell, 11327 31st St., Milan, residential addition, Hazelwood Homes, $43,000.
Ann Hamerlinck, 12323 42nd St., Milan, pole bldg., $27,000.
Bill and Donna Land, 16911 13th St., Milan, single-family dwelling, Kent Johnson Bldg., $374,000.
Andy Dutton, 5265 127th Ave., Milan, pool, $4,000.
Mike Saltzman, 11827 120th Ave., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $18,000.
Tim Woeckener, 7203 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, $10,625.
Dick Nelson, 14200 138th Ave., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $3,400.
Todd White, 633 2nd Ave. W., Andalusia, pool, $7,000.
Business Licenses
DAVENPORT
Mike’s Vacuum Center, 4007 E. 52rd St., issued in July.
BFS Operations, 6727 Brady St., issued in July.
The Village Bodega, 1019 Mound St., issued in July.
ELDRIDGE
None issued in July.