DAILY RECORD

SCOTT COUNTY
Glaus Homes and Development, 208 Linda Lane, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $250,257.
Prochaska Const., 241 Linda Lane, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $178,274.
Brock Kroeger, 25925 167th Ave., Eldridge, single-family dwelling, Quality Craftsman, $185,160.
Stacy Bellendier, 20534 N. Brady St., Davenport, pool, Pleasure Pools and Spas, $2,000.
Boger Mastin, 27159 151st Ave., Long Grove, residential remodel, $5,184.
BETTENDORF
5 Summer Place, residential addition, Shipley & Guizar Const., $300,000.
1510 Bellevue Ave., residential addition, Glaus Homes and Devel., $163,000.
Adam Winger, 4231 Bunker Hill Dr., residential addition, $25,000.
1228 18th St., residential addition, Avila’s Home Improvement, $40,000.
4865 Woody Creek Circle, residential remodel, Pearson Enterprises of QC, $52,750.
2140 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $1,860,352.
3401 Clover Hills Dr., residential remodel, JEB Properties, $30,935.
Chris and Jennifer Hunter, 13 Crow Lake Place, residential remodel, $50,000.
5259 Charter Oaks Dr., residential remodel, Dolan Devel., $4,000.
6868 Wellington Court, residential remodel, Russell Const., $19,000.
5987 Julie Ann Road, residential remodel, Encore Homes, $8,160.
6030 Crow Creek Rd., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $29,300.
5464 Surrey Dr., residential remodel, Bettendorf Kitchen & Bath, $25,000.
Dan Gatton, 6028 Valley Dr., residential remodel, $9,646.
5578 Joshua St., deck, Veteran’s Choice Contracting, $12,000.
3418 Glenbrook Circle North, deck, Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, $6,000.
1375 Tanglefoot Lane, deck, Silver Creek Const., $38,000.
Amber Lunsford, 4430 Hamilton Dr., deck, $3,000.
Lee and Joan Good, 2135 23rd St., deck, $2,000.
1815 Hartford Court, deck, Bettendorf Home Repair, $2,500.
Stephanie Tieso, 2727 Elk Dr., deck, $3,000.
2164 Hogan Court S., deck, AHHE Coatings, $3,600.
Adam Hehlke, 3795 Creek Hill Dr., deck, $15,000.
Bill Connors, 3295 Lundry Lane, deck, $2,800.
3566 Cedarview Court, deck, Sampson Fence, $6,800.
1010 28th St., residential addition, Sampson Const., $7,800.
Habitat For Humanity Quad Cities, 1603 Brown St., residential addition, $4,000.
3884 Kensington Ct., residential addition, Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, $10,000.
1375 Tanglefoot Ln., residential addition, Silver Creek Const., $12,000.
6811 Prairie Grass Ln., residential addition, Dahms Const., $42,700.
7 Oak Park Dr., residential addition, Wood Home Renovations, $30,000.
346 Grant St., residential addition, MeCermott Const.,$19,800.
Shaun Logan, 1452 Birchwood Dr., residential addition, $3,584.
Dan McLaughlin, 1745 Skyline Dr., residential addition, $7,000.
2140 53rd Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $28,000.
2979 Victoria St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $139,270.
5438 Kristi Lane, residential addition, Century Electric, $13,700.
Dan Garcia, 3304 Westmar Dr., pool, $17,849.
7037 St. Ann Dr., pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $54,000.
Aaron McCombs, 3673 Moencks Rd., pool, $5,500.
Jon Den Boer, 5680 North St., pool, $3,000.
Whitney Smith, 1343 Lincoln Place, pool, $6,500.
Jorge Morea-Castillo, 1720 Harmony Ct., pool, $3,100.
Adam Stock, 6309 Friendship Path, pool, $10,092.
Smith Seeding, 3245 Centennial Court, new commercial, $124,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3119 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3111 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3116 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3115 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3112 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $225,000.
6940 Competition Court, new commercial, Build To Suit, $608,100.
3244 Centennial Ct., single-family dwelling, Build To Suit, $560,620.
5934 Julie Ann Rd., single-family dwelling, Brad Bagby, $493,000.
Prochaska Const., 6817 Timber Ct., single-family dwelling, $450,000.
Aspen Homes, 4014 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, $210,000.
Aspen Homes, 4032 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, $210,000.
Aspen Homes, 4026 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, $210,000.
Aspen Homes, 4020 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, $210,000.
Aspen Homes, 5681 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $210,000.
Aspen Homes, 5677 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $190,500.
Aspen Homes, 5685 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $165,000.
Aspen Homes, 5681 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $197,500.
Aspen Homes, 5049 Pinecreek Lane, single-family dwelling, $358,550.
Aspen Homes, 4445 Lakeside Dr., single-family dwelling, $529,236.
Tom Murrell Homes, 5885 Julie Ann Rd., single-family dwelling, $500,000.
Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, 3262 Centennial Ct., single-family dwelling, $322,000.
Core Designs, 6122 Hess Ct., single-family dwelling, $460,000.
Core Designs, 5744 Pigeon Creek Rd., single-family dwelling, $510,000.
Advance Homes, 4414 Isleworth Ave., single-family dwelling, $295,133.
Silverthorne Devel. Group, 6893 Matthew’s Ct., single-family dwelling $500,000.
Shabby to Chic, 5912 Settlers Pointe Circle, single-family dwelling, $989,000.