DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT

C & L Plaza LLC, 3717 Joyce Lane, residential remodel, Hong Le Const., $19,000.

Tanya Hoon, 3208 Sunnyside Ave., residential addition, $14,564.55.

C & L Plaza, 1706 Katie Ct., single-family dwelling, $395,000.

McCoy Homes, 4915 Willow Circle, single-family dwelling, $350,000.

Doug Hattery, 5708 Hidden Valley Dr., single-family dwelling, $388,000.

KLJB Properties LLC, 525 Gaines St., residential remodel, $8,500.

Phil Pracht, 3215 Davenport Ave., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $19,842.

WBI Real Estate, 1552 W. 14th St., residential remodel, Fanco Enterprises, $6,000.

Tom Mlynarczyk, 2921 W. 37th St., residential remodel, Suburban Const., $66,000.

Macerich North Park Mall LLC, 320 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Commercial Systems MN LLC, $79,900.

Federal National Mortgage Assoc., 1426 W. 6th St., commercial remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $25,000.

Black Lion LLC, 119 W. Pleasant St., residential remodel, $8,700.

Banyen Trading LLC, 2303 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $437,000.

Senne Property Investments IA LLC, 3425 E. Locust St., commercial remodel, Point Builders, $35,387.

4009 E. 53rd St. LLC, 4009 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $1,493,051.

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 3101 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Wm. Randolph, $600,000.

Utica 2 LLC, 4751 Progress Dr., commercial remodel, $65,000.

Birchwood South LLC, 4451 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Midwest Facilities and Const., $426,000.

Randy L. Hughes Revocable Trust, 1804 W. 16th St., pool, $3,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Chris Belser, 28602 80th Ave., N., Hillsdale, single-family dwelling, Corson Const., $749,802.

Sheldon Morris, 3501 207th St., Port Byron, pole bldg., $12,600.

Charles Thompson, 11114 58th St. W., Milan, residential addition, ADT Solar, $51,500.

Harper’s Outdoor, 9500 126th St. W., Andalusia, commercial addition, Erickson Plumbing, $11,500.

Harper’s Outdoor, 9500 126th St. W., Andalusia, commercial remodel, $15,000.

Chase Schwigen, 720 13th St., Andalusia, pool, $21,000.

RE Attebery LLC, 111 2nd St. W., Andalusia, residential remodel, $8,150.

Robert Lyhmeyer, 17910 266th St. W., Illinois City, residential addition, ADT Solar, $49,500.

SCOTT COUNTY

Marc Costello, 18119 271st St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $154,458.

Jon Brueggen, 27023 220th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, JB Carpentry, $18,000.

Ralph Valle, 7 Apache Court, Eldridge, residential addition, Solar Grids, $32,650.

Josh Akers, 6 Elmwood, Blue Grass, residential addition, Purelight Power, $28,400.

Doug Dittmar, 9595 115th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Bluff Country Const., $32,640.

Andrew Drayton, 1 Welcome Center Ct., LeClaire, residential remodel, Forest View LLC, $11,700.

Melissa Aguilar, 2613 Woodland Dr., LeClaire, residential addition, Kalona Mini Buildings, $2,720.

Alex Fleming, 817 N. 2nd St., LeClaire, deck, Sampson Fence Ltd., $4,320.

Fareway Stores, 1301 Eagle Ridge Rd., LeClaire, commercial remodel, Snyder Const., $1,250,000.

Edward Jones, 1 Fareway Stores, 103 Canal Shore Dr. SW, LeClaire, commercial remodel, Russell Const., $120,000.

Bill Patterson, 28250 216th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Revolution Energy Systems, $21,459.

Core Designs, 19450 250th Ave., Bettendforf, single-family dwelling, $387,851.

James McAdams, 27395 150th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Century Electric, $27,120.

Tim Whitty, 27121 155th Ave. Court, Long Grove, residential addition, $78,160.

BETTENDORF

2890 Pleasant Ridge Ct., residential addition, Iossi Const., $2,695.

5930 Dodds Dr., residential addition, Get Right Cleaning and Maintenance, $2,300.

5102 N. Richmond Circle, residential remodel, Mark Wood Builder, $42,600.

6449 Valley Dr., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $494,263.

3595 Tanglefoot Lane, residential remodel, AEA 3 LLC, $89,000.

3591 Tanglefoot Lane, residential remodel, Imc Const., $55,000.

4045 Tanglefoot Terr., residential remodel, Reed Const., $37,285.

2890 Pleasant Ridge Ct., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $14,683.

3579 Tanglefoot Ln., residential remodel, Clark Design & Devel., $355,000.

McDonald’s, 2185 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, APEX Const., $105,000.

6930 Competition Court, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $68,108.

2248 State St., commercial remodel, WFI Commercial LLC, $16,500.

5929 Willmeyer Dr., residential remodel, Syam-MUKIRI Babu, $15,000.

3103 Maplecrest Rd., deck, Blaze Restoration, $3,000.

Savio Aguilar, 1820 Bellevue Ave., deck, $2,000.

1791 Bristol Dr., residential addition, Faton Rexhepi, $9,870.

5021 Oak Ridge Ct., residential addition, Kerkhoff Homes, $80,000.

3622 Cedar Wood Ct., residential addition, QC Habitat for Humanity, $2,500.

3625 Utica Ridge Rd., sign, Lange Sign Group, $2,000.

6844 Championship Dr., sign, Allen Sign Co., $5,000.

6930 Competition Ct., sign, Truss Plus, $7,250.

3595 Tanglefoot Lane, sign, Allen Sign Co., $6,500.

3908 Parkdale Dr., residential addition, ACE Renovations QC , $3,800.

Brad Bagby, 6192 Ryan Ct., single-family dwelling, $365,000.

Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 1311 Heights Ct., single-family dwelling, $400,000.

Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 1307 Heights Ct., single-family dwelling, $400,000.

Silverthorne Dvelop. Group, 7080 Grove Crossing Ct., single-family dwelling, $468,000.

Premier Custom Homes, 6576 Meghan Ave., single-family dwelling, $340,000.

3232 Centennial Ct., new commercial, Build To Suit, $557,940.

Aspen Homes, 4876 Stone Bridge Ln., single-family dwelling, $690,046.

Aspen Homes, 5607 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $168,935.

Aspen Homes, 5611 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $165,899.

Aspen Homes, 5615 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $168,217.

Aspen Homes, 5619 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $167,370.

