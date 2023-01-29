DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
C & L Plaza LLC, 3717 Joyce Lane, residential remodel, Hong Le Const., $19,000.
Tanya Hoon, 3208 Sunnyside Ave., residential addition, $14,564.55.
C & L Plaza, 1706 Katie Ct., single-family dwelling, $395,000.
McCoy Homes, 4915 Willow Circle, single-family dwelling, $350,000.
Doug Hattery, 5708 Hidden Valley Dr., single-family dwelling, $388,000.
KLJB Properties LLC, 525 Gaines St., residential remodel, $8,500.
Phil Pracht, 3215 Davenport Ave., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $19,842.
WBI Real Estate, 1552 W. 14th St., residential remodel, Fanco Enterprises, $6,000.
Tom Mlynarczyk, 2921 W. 37th St., residential remodel, Suburban Const., $66,000.
Macerich North Park Mall LLC, 320 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Commercial Systems MN LLC, $79,900.
Federal National Mortgage Assoc., 1426 W. 6th St., commercial remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $25,000.
Black Lion LLC, 119 W. Pleasant St., residential remodel, $8,700.
Banyen Trading LLC, 2303 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $437,000.
Senne Property Investments IA LLC, 3425 E. Locust St., commercial remodel, Point Builders, $35,387.
4009 E. 53rd St. LLC, 4009 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $1,493,051.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 3101 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Wm. Randolph, $600,000.
Utica 2 LLC, 4751 Progress Dr., commercial remodel, $65,000.
Birchwood South LLC, 4451 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Midwest Facilities and Const., $426,000.
Randy L. Hughes Revocable Trust, 1804 W. 16th St., pool, $3,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Chris Belser, 28602 80th Ave., N., Hillsdale, single-family dwelling, Corson Const., $749,802.
Sheldon Morris, 3501 207th St., Port Byron, pole bldg., $12,600.
Charles Thompson, 11114 58th St. W., Milan, residential addition, ADT Solar, $51,500.
Harper’s Outdoor, 9500 126th St. W., Andalusia, commercial addition, Erickson Plumbing, $11,500.
Harper’s Outdoor, 9500 126th St. W., Andalusia, commercial remodel, $15,000.
Chase Schwigen, 720 13th St., Andalusia, pool, $21,000.
RE Attebery LLC, 111 2nd St. W., Andalusia, residential remodel, $8,150.
Robert Lyhmeyer, 17910 266th St. W., Illinois City, residential addition, ADT Solar, $49,500.
SCOTT COUNTY
Marc Costello, 18119 271st St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $154,458.
Jon Brueggen, 27023 220th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, JB Carpentry, $18,000.
Ralph Valle, 7 Apache Court, Eldridge, residential addition, Solar Grids, $32,650.
Josh Akers, 6 Elmwood, Blue Grass, residential addition, Purelight Power, $28,400.
Doug Dittmar, 9595 115th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Bluff Country Const., $32,640.
Andrew Drayton, 1 Welcome Center Ct., LeClaire, residential remodel, Forest View LLC, $11,700.
Melissa Aguilar, 2613 Woodland Dr., LeClaire, residential addition, Kalona Mini Buildings, $2,720.
Alex Fleming, 817 N. 2nd St., LeClaire, deck, Sampson Fence Ltd., $4,320.
Fareway Stores, 1301 Eagle Ridge Rd., LeClaire, commercial remodel, Snyder Const., $1,250,000.
Edward Jones, 1 Fareway Stores, 103 Canal Shore Dr. SW, LeClaire, commercial remodel, Russell Const., $120,000.
Bill Patterson, 28250 216th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Revolution Energy Systems, $21,459.
Core Designs, 19450 250th Ave., Bettendforf, single-family dwelling, $387,851.
James McAdams, 27395 150th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Century Electric, $27,120.
Tim Whitty, 27121 155th Ave. Court, Long Grove, residential addition, $78,160.
BETTENDORF
2890 Pleasant Ridge Ct., residential addition, Iossi Const., $2,695.
5930 Dodds Dr., residential addition, Get Right Cleaning and Maintenance, $2,300.
5102 N. Richmond Circle, residential remodel, Mark Wood Builder, $42,600.
6449 Valley Dr., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $494,263.
3595 Tanglefoot Lane, residential remodel, AEA 3 LLC, $89,000.
3591 Tanglefoot Lane, residential remodel, Imc Const., $55,000.
4045 Tanglefoot Terr., residential remodel, Reed Const., $37,285.
2890 Pleasant Ridge Ct., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $14,683.
3579 Tanglefoot Ln., residential remodel, Clark Design & Devel., $355,000.
McDonald’s, 2185 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, APEX Const., $105,000.
6930 Competition Court, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $68,108.
2248 State St., commercial remodel, WFI Commercial LLC, $16,500.
5929 Willmeyer Dr., residential remodel, Syam-MUKIRI Babu, $15,000.
3103 Maplecrest Rd., deck, Blaze Restoration, $3,000.
Savio Aguilar, 1820 Bellevue Ave., deck, $2,000.
1791 Bristol Dr., residential addition, Faton Rexhepi, $9,870.
5021 Oak Ridge Ct., residential addition, Kerkhoff Homes, $80,000.
3622 Cedar Wood Ct., residential addition, QC Habitat for Humanity, $2,500.
3625 Utica Ridge Rd., sign, Lange Sign Group, $2,000.
6844 Championship Dr., sign, Allen Sign Co., $5,000.
6930 Competition Ct., sign, Truss Plus, $7,250.
3595 Tanglefoot Lane, sign, Allen Sign Co., $6,500.
3908 Parkdale Dr., residential addition, ACE Renovations QC , $3,800.
Brad Bagby, 6192 Ryan Ct., single-family dwelling, $365,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 1311 Heights Ct., single-family dwelling, $400,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 1307 Heights Ct., single-family dwelling, $400,000.
Silverthorne Dvelop. Group, 7080 Grove Crossing Ct., single-family dwelling, $468,000.
Premier Custom Homes, 6576 Meghan Ave., single-family dwelling, $340,000.
3232 Centennial Ct., new commercial, Build To Suit, $557,940.
Aspen Homes, 4876 Stone Bridge Ln., single-family dwelling, $690,046.
Aspen Homes, 5607 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $168,935.
Aspen Homes, 5611 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $165,899.
Aspen Homes, 5615 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $168,217.
Aspen Homes, 5619 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $167,370.