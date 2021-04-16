DAILY RECORD

Permits
DAVENPORT
C&L Plaza LLC, 3820 N. Birchwood Ave., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $260,000.
St. Mary’s Church, 522 Fillmore St., institutional remodel, $25,911.
Genesis Health System, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $269,950.
Strip Center on Utica LLC, 4750 Utica Ridge Road., commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $126,000.
Prairie Heights Development, 1672 Olde Brandy Lane, single-family dwelling, Dave Prochaska Const., $239,000.
Paula Pearson, 2829 Iowa St., residential remodel, Lights Quality Built, $15,000.
JCO Properties, 1905 S. Stark St., commercial remodel, $1,200,000.
Nadine Lyon Revocable Trust, 2247 E. 47th St., residential addition, Steve Miller, $39,583.
Towne & Country Manor Development Corp., 6449 Fairhaven Rd., residential remodel, Dan Dolan Homes, $20,000.
Advance Homes, 4912 Emeis View Ct., single-family dwelling, $217,485.
City of Davenport, 1200 E. 46th St., new commercial, Reed Const., $297,100.
Christen Ericksen, 725 Farnam St., residential addition, $3,000.
Core Designs, 7132 Madison St., single-family dwelling, $226,262.
Humility of Mary Shelter Inc., 1016 W. 5th St., institutional remodel, Daxon Const., $42,000.
Pearson Enterprises of the Quad Cities, 1840 Cromwell Circle, residential remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $5,000.
Collins Concrete, 7217 Northwest Blvd., commercial remodel, $2,000.
Collins Concrete, 7217 Northwest Blvd., commercial remodel, $3,000.
Ray Shovlain, 2406 Ripley St., residential addition, Custom Remodeling by Dean Taylor, $22,943.
Fred Davenport, 5359 Northwest Blvd., residential addition, Midwest Complete Const., $46,000.
Mike Miller, 2501 Blanchard St., pool, $9,000.
Kyle Nickels, 1106 W. 59th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,481.
Kevin Murphy, 2820 E. 42nd Ct., residential addition Moxie Solar, $25,985.