DAILY RECORD
Permits

Permits

SILVIS

Steve Holub and Salome Ronatay, 618 17th St., decks, Taylor Improvements, $11,500.

Choteau Creek Group LLC, 700 Illini Dr., single-family dwelling, $150,000.

7-Eleven C/O Advantage IQ, 1007 1st St., sign, Integrity Sign Co., $12,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Hollie Rieck, 26704 94th Ave. N., Port Byron, residential addition, Revolution Energy Solar, $29,500.

Steve and Beth Timm, 6103 221st St., Port Byron, residential additions, Corson Const., $178,500.

Amanda Dawson, 20901 Frieden, Port Byron, pole bldg., Robinson Renovations, $50,200.

DAVENPORT

Sta-Drive USA LLC, 2905 Brady St., issued in March.

MK Grocery, 1715 W. Kimberly Rd., issued in March.

Kirkland’s, 4235 Elmore Ave., issued in March.

