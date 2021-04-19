DAILY RECORD

Permits
SILVIS
Steve Holub and Salome Ronatay, 618 17th St., decks, Taylor Improvements, $11,500.
Choteau Creek Group LLC, 700 Illini Dr., single-family dwelling, $150,000.
7-Eleven C/O Advantage IQ, 1007 1st St., sign, Integrity Sign Co., $12,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Hollie Rieck, 26704 94th Ave. N., Port Byron, residential addition, Revolution Energy Solar, $29,500.
Steve and Beth Timm, 6103 221st St., Port Byron, residential additions, Corson Const., $178,500.
Amanda Dawson, 20901 Frieden, Port Byron, pole bldg., Robinson Renovations, $50,200.
DAVENPORT
Sta-Drive USA LLC, 2905 Brady St., issued in March.
MK Grocery, 1715 W. Kimberly Rd., issued in March.
Kirkland’s, 4235 Elmore Ave., issued in March.