DAVENPORT
Dolan Homes, 5103 Ravenwood Lane, single-family dwelling, $118,225.
Dolan Homes, 5103 Ravenwood Lane, single-family dwelling, $149,008.
Dolan Homes, 5103 Ravenwood Lane, single-family dwelling, $118,225.
Dolan Homes, 5103 Ravenwood Lane, single-family dwelling, $149,008.
Lighthouse Autism Center, 5354 Elmore Circle, commercial remodel, JB Robertson Const., $227,249.
2605 Ripley St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $12,000.
2647 Redwood Ave., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $82,000.
2914 W. 49th St., residential remodel, $35,000.
311 Kirkwood Blvd., residential remodel, $10,000.
2122 E. 12th St., residential remodel, $3,750.
1118 Grand Court, residential remodel, J D Coussens, $10,000.
Harter’s Truck & Trailer Service, 3006 W. 72nd St., commercial remodel, $80,000.
Star Gas Station, 1632 Rockingham Rd., commercial remodel, $5,000.
2115 Dorchester Court, residential remodel, J D Coussens, $15,000.
2132 Farnam St., residential remodel, $4,500.
Beattie Family Dental, 1544 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $40,000.
Charles Schwab, 5345 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, Reed Const., $116,000.
Rent-A-Center, 2156 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Swanson Const., $29,950.
5508 Marquette St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $90,423.79.
4207 Winding Hill Rd., residential remodel, GC3 LLC, $287,791.
Whitehaven Vet Center, 5320 Belle Ct., commercial remodel, R. A. Lank Const., $35,000.
Chick-Fil-A, 2945 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Prairie Contractors, $1,800,000.
1906 E. 13th St., residential remodel, $25,000.
626 Kirkwood Blvd., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $77,366.
4750 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $265,000.
3901 N. Brady St., commercial remodel, Daxon Const., $96,691.
2382 Telegraph Rd., pool, $15,000.
2230 W. 4th St., pool, $7,074
MOLINE
1628 15th St. Place, commercial remodel, $105,000.
151 19th Ave., new commercial, Build To Suit, $629,766.
3002 27th Ave., deck, $16,300.
3311 32nd St., deck, Acri, $50,500.
1720 41st St., QC Deck Co, $14,850.
4334 River Dr., residential addition, $18,816.
1111 21st Ave., residential remodel, Durian Builders, $18,300.
2518 30th St., residential remodel, Winn Build, $48,135.
5409 19th Ave., residential addition, $296,017.
900 42nd Ave. Dr., sign, Acme Sign Co., $6,000.
3829 41st Ave., Dr., sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,000.
900 42nd Ave. Dr., sign, Volkan Signs & Lighting, $40,611.
4401 27th St., sign, Lillicrap in QC Customs, $5,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Nexgen Development, 4418 221st St. N., Port Byron, deck, $6,000.
Deere & Co./Tax Dept., 1 John Deere Place, Moline, commercial remodel, Russell Const., $400,459.
Ken Heimann, 4728 51st Ave, Moline, pool, $5,940.
Sandra West, 3829 15th St. C, Moline, pool, Bureau Co. Pool, $9,100.
Richard Skiles, 2122 92nd Ave. W., Milan, pool, Gannon Pool & Spa, $25,680.
IA-IL Adv Bd./Bible Missionary Campground, 18120 81st St., Sherrard, new institutional, $21,000.
Christine Palmer, 11728 6th St., Milan, deck, Crampton Const., $7,720.
Brad Schafman, 11447 31st St., Milan, residential remodel, Demaerlie Maintenance, $4,500.
Bryan Heath, 11800 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge, single-family dwelling, $528,365.75.
Nichole Wistedt, 16407 132nd St., Reynolds, residential addition, Simpleray LLC, $61,025.
Alan Edwards, 8218 W. 85th St. C, Milan, pole bldg., Sunrise Post & Frame, $36,000.
Danielle Alderson, 9506 86th St., Taylor Ridge, pool, $4,510.
Tony Ranson, 21705 124th Ave., Illinois City, residential addition, Home Improvement Inc., $80,000.
Richard Bridge, 16815 175th St. W., Taylor Ridge, single-family dwelling, $465,750.
ELDRIDGE
Don & Julie Davis, 108 W. Price St., residential addition, $2,535.
Encore Homes, 1701 S. 5th St., single-family dwelling, $106,115.
Tom Burmeister, 1075 Rustic View Ct., residential addition, Home Improvement Innovations, $5,702.
Scott County Secondary Roads, 950 E. Blackhawk Trail, new institutional, $202,892.
Kristi Miller, 821 Fox Ridge Rd., pool, Sentry Pools & Spa, $9,830.
ROCK ISLAND
Kathy Montford, 2223 30th St., deck and residential addition, $42,000.
Jacob Meisenbach, 1229 2nd Ave., new commercial, $70,000.
Sara Detweiler, 4007 28th Ave., deck, Durham Remodeling & Repair, $26,000.
Linda Moore, 614 7th St., residential addition, Landeros & Sons Const., $16,000.
Kevin Seabloom, 1634 14th St., residential addition, QC Fix It, $13,000.
Stephanie Dixon, 1031 23rd Ave., residential addition, Landeros & Sons Const., $2,000.
Gerrado Lopez Resto, 4034 4th St., residential addition, Revolution Energy Systems, $25,245.86.
Brad Fincher, 3932 29th Ave., deck, $2,200.
Kristine Myers, 1506 33rd St., residential remodel and addition, $2,000.
Future Capital LLC, 1307 44th St., residential remodel, Compliance Const., $23,300.
Limitless Opportunity Investments LLC, 513-513 ½ 30th St., residential remodel and additions, Bolt Motors, $75,000.
Elvin Curl, 2435 8th Ave., residential remodel, $2,000.
Calvary Chapel Quad Cities, 823 20th St., institutional remodel, Barak Const., $3,000.
Deb Schaich, 590 22n Ave., deck, $1,900.
Nicholas Feliksiak, 2527 20th Ave., residential remodel, $2,500.
A L Carter Jr., 1816 11th St., residential addition, Agnes Carter, $1,500.
Elex Roberts, 1123 16th Ave., residential additions, Ezy Home Improvements, $1,000.
Jordan Catholic School, 2502 29th Ave., institutional additions, River City Pella, $73,077.34.
Jordan Catholic School, 2502 29th Ave., institutional additions, Crawford Co., $2,500.
Jerry and Judith Cochran, 3408 35th Ave., deck, Advantage Remodeling, $8,000.
Augustana College, 1204 35th St., institutional remodel, Modern Piping, $10,000.
Augustana College, 1206 35th St., institutional remodel, Modern Piping, $10,000.
SILVIS
Rich and Jani Fiebig, 1405 15th St., deck, $6,200.
Genesis Medical Center, 801 Illini Dr., commercial (ER) remodel, Treiber Const., $3,325,000.
Faith Walk World Outreach Center, 1450 Ave. of the Cities, church pool, Reedy Home Improvement, $25,000.
Mike and Jill Ryan, 1010 26th Ave. Ct., residential addition, Midwest Reconstruction, $8,003.
Business Licenses
DAVENPORT
Auto Glass Now, 4720 Elmore Ave., issued in March.
Virtual Ventures, 1730 Wilkes Ave., issued in March.
Continental Battery Systems, 1011 W. 76th St., issued in April.
Electronic Engineering Co., 5565 Carey Ave., issued in April.
Madison County Medical, 3875 Elmore Ave., issued in April.
The Attic TV, Appliance, and Bin Store, 3885 Elmore Ave., issued in April.
Lebeda Mattress, 4201 Elmore Ave., issued in April.
The Plaid Rabbit, 102 Mound St., issued in April.
Mattress By Appointment, 1161 E. Kimberly Rd., issued in April.
Discount Applicance Davenport, 1161 E. Kimberly Rd., issued in April.
The Cigar Social, 5161 Utica Ridge Rd., issued in April.
ELDRIDGE
Hy-Vee, 425 E. LeClaire Rd., issued in March.
White Cap LP, 151 N. 16th Ave., issued in March.
None issued in April.