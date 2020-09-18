DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main content
Permits

MOLINE

3308 44th St. Court, pool, $16,000.

4606 Ave. of the Cities, commercial addition, Hanell Construction, $90,000.

3620 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, McDermott Construction, $54,000.

4460 16th St., commercial remodel, Built To Suit, $364,000.

1 Montgomery Drive, institutional remodel, Heritage Wesleyan Church, $243,066.

3916 16th Ave., deck, Timber Stone, $35,000.

4228 34th Ave. Place, deck, QC General, $1,900.

1608 13th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $27,294.

1430 11th St., residential addition, $5,600.

2332 18th Ave. A., residential addition, $8,064.

6 White Oak Court, pool, DJR Maintenance & Remodel, $6,800.

2622 12th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $4,627.

6041 34th Ave., multi-family dwelling, BM Bagby, $74,000.

6049 34th Ave., multi-family dwelling, BM Bagby, $74,000.

3433 14th St., residential remodel, $10,000.

1518 17th St., residential remodel, $25,000.

5105 21st Ave., residential addition, G.T.C. Construction, $23,000.

3205 55th St. Court, residential addition, Rasmussen Construction, $42,000.

3800 25th St., residential addition, $5,000.

1901 16th St., residential addition, $4,000.

4460 16th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $64,548.

2900 River Drive, sign, Lange Sign Group, $10,000.

630 15th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,618.

4218 Ave. of the Cities, sign, Nesper Sign Advertising, $11,700.

