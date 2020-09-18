DAILY RECORD

Permits
MOLINE
3308 44th St. Court, pool, $16,000.
4606 Ave. of the Cities, commercial addition, Hanell Construction, $90,000.
3620 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, McDermott Construction, $54,000.
4460 16th St., commercial remodel, Built To Suit, $364,000.
1 Montgomery Drive, institutional remodel, Heritage Wesleyan Church, $243,066.
3916 16th Ave., deck, Timber Stone, $35,000.
4228 34th Ave. Place, deck, QC General, $1,900.
1608 13th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $27,294.
1430 11th St., residential addition, $5,600.
2332 18th Ave. A., residential addition, $8,064.
6 White Oak Court, pool, DJR Maintenance & Remodel, $6,800.
2622 12th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $4,627.
6041 34th Ave., multi-family dwelling, BM Bagby, $74,000.
6049 34th Ave., multi-family dwelling, BM Bagby, $74,000.
3433 14th St., residential remodel, $10,000.
1518 17th St., residential remodel, $25,000.
5105 21st Ave., residential addition, G.T.C. Construction, $23,000.
3205 55th St. Court, residential addition, Rasmussen Construction, $42,000.
3800 25th St., residential addition, $5,000.
1901 16th St., residential addition, $4,000.
4460 16th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $64,548.
2900 River Drive, sign, Lange Sign Group, $10,000.
630 15th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,618.
4218 Ave. of the Cities, sign, Nesper Sign Advertising, $11,700.
