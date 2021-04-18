DAILY RECORD

Permits
DAVENPORT
Cory Degroot, 828 W. 16th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $26,884.
Mike Haut, 4845 Armil Place, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $11,610.
311 Partners LLC, 315 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Rymak Const. Group, $129,780.
James Schidt, 111 McClellan Blvd., residential remodel, Rymak Const. Group, $16,590.
Steve Goecke, 6136 N. Hancock Ave., residential remodel, Merv Iossi & Son, $55,200.
CTL Property Management LLC, 5137 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Truss Plus Inc., $111,305.
Ryan Roberts, 2101 W. 57th St., residential remodel, $16,500.
St. Ambrose University, 5003 Brady St., new commercial, $490,000.
Byron Lewis, 2606 Pheasant Creek Circle, residential remodel, Emery Const. Group., $13,000.
Gerald Blumer, 2211 W. Dover Court, residential remodel, $6,500.
Robbins Trust, 6504 Lorton Court, residential remodel, Vintage Homes, $30,000.
Joanne Stice, 2728 E. High St., residential addition, Midwest Complete Const., $26,940.
Bob Tappendorf, 6605 W. River Dr., residential addition, $63,000.
Gerald Warner, 2919 Emerald Dr., pool $28,600.
Advance Homes, 1404 Racine Ct., single-family dwelling, Vintage Homes, $322,010.
Metroplains Partners LLC, 400 W. River Dr., new commercial, Build To Suit, $650,698.
Nestovo Davenport LLC, 2751 W. 72nd St., residential remodel, $22,000.
City of Davenport, 226 W. 4th St., institutional remodel, WRS Const., $9,595.
Applied Investment Strategis LLC, 904 W. Locust St., residential remodel, $12,500.
Jamie Mallow, 1404 W. 63rd St., pool, QCA Pools, $45,000.
Nathaniel Defoe, 1205 Spring St., residential addition, ABC Garage, $40,000.
Linda Griffin, 1508 Parkview Lane, pool, $10,000.
Beth Longlett, 2312 W. Dover Court, residential addition, Remodeling Innovations, $6,900.
David Russ, 2610 W. 43rd St., deck, $1,300.
John White, 6507 Lillie Ave., single-family dwelling, White House Homes, $223,978.
Walter Dengler Trustee, 8320 Hillandale Rd., new commercial, Stenstrom Const. Group, $850,000.
Tobin Brothers Const., 4704 W. 12th St., residential remodel, $15,800.
LCMR Inc., 4750 E. 53rd St., commercial addition, Russell Const., $146,464.
MOLINE
4241 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, Clark Design and Development, $161,000.
6600 44th St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $10,152,298.
3561 60th St., commercial remodel, Powell & Co. const., $430,449.
190 22nd St., commercial remodel, $84,500.
1733 19th Ave., residential addition, $9,408.
2924 11th Ave. A, residential addition, $10,920.
Mark Drake, 3928 12th Ave., residential addition, $75,000.
4270 27th St., residential addition, American Eagle Buildings, $190,000.