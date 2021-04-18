 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

Permits

DAVENPORT

Cory Degroot, 828 W. 16th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $26,884.

Mike Haut, 4845 Armil Place, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $11,610.

311 Partners LLC, 315 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Rymak Const. Group, $129,780.

James Schidt, 111 McClellan Blvd., residential remodel, Rymak Const. Group, $16,590.

Steve Goecke, 6136 N. Hancock Ave., residential remodel, Merv Iossi & Son, $55,200.

CTL Property Management LLC, 5137 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Truss Plus Inc., $111,305.

Ryan Roberts, 2101 W. 57th St., residential remodel, $16,500.

St. Ambrose University, 5003 Brady St., new commercial, $490,000.

Byron Lewis, 2606 Pheasant Creek Circle, residential remodel, Emery Const. Group., $13,000.

Gerald Blumer, 2211 W. Dover Court, residential remodel, $6,500.

Robbins Trust, 6504 Lorton Court, residential remodel, Vintage Homes, $30,000.

Joanne Stice, 2728 E. High St., residential addition, Midwest Complete Const., $26,940.

Bob Tappendorf, 6605 W. River Dr., residential addition, $63,000.

Gerald Warner, 2919 Emerald Dr., pool $28,600.

Advance Homes, 1404 Racine Ct., single-family dwelling, Vintage Homes, $322,010.

Metroplains Partners LLC, 400 W. River Dr., new commercial, Build To Suit, $650,698.

Nestovo Davenport LLC, 2751 W. 72nd St., residential remodel, $22,000.

City of Davenport, 226 W. 4th St., institutional remodel, WRS Const., $9,595.

Applied Investment Strategis LLC, 904 W. Locust St., residential remodel, $12,500.

Jamie Mallow, 1404 W. 63rd St., pool, QCA Pools, $45,000.

Nathaniel Defoe, 1205 Spring St., residential addition, ABC Garage, $40,000.

Linda Griffin, 1508 Parkview Lane, pool, $10,000.

Beth Longlett, 2312 W. Dover Court, residential addition, Remodeling Innovations, $6,900.

David Russ, 2610 W. 43rd St., deck, $1,300.

John White, 6507 Lillie Ave., single-family dwelling, White House Homes, $223,978.

Walter Dengler Trustee, 8320 Hillandale Rd., new commercial, Stenstrom Const. Group, $850,000.

Tobin Brothers Const., 4704 W. 12th St., residential remodel, $15,800.

LCMR Inc., 4750 E. 53rd St., commercial addition, Russell Const., $146,464.

MOLINE

4241 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, Clark Design and Development, $161,000.

6600 44th St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $10,152,298.

3561 60th St., commercial remodel, Powell & Co. const., $430,449.

190 22nd St., commercial remodel, $84,500.

1733 19th Ave., residential addition, $9,408.

2924 11th Ave. A, residential addition, $10,920.

Mark Drake, 3928 12th Ave., residential addition, $75,000.

4270 27th St., residential addition, American Eagle Buildings, $190,000.

3037 567th St., residential remodel, Multi Servre Inc., $7,060.

1503 17th St.., residential remodel, $15,200.

5405 19th Ave., residential remodel, JD Coussens, $45,000.

7442 35th Ave., residential remodel, Dave Prochaska Const., $16,000.

190 22nd St., commercial remodel, $84,500.

