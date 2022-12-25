DAILY RECORD

SCOTT COUNTY
Josh and Mary Marunde, 28001 231st St. Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $230,878.
Alex and Sharen Barnes, 23910 Territorial Rd., LeClaire, residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $1,400.
Mike Arp, 22202 Great River Rd., LeClaire, deck, $5,000.
Jack Keppy, 23985 Great River Rd., LeClaire, residential addition, $4,080.
Kim Stevenson, 504 W. Mulberry Ln., Long Grove, Post-frame building, Ben Ihrig, $17,408.
Encore Homes, 413 S. Emerald Court, Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $182,600.
Sheryl and Dean Glunz, 24279 200th Ave., Eldridge, residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $19,882.
Mike Fascher, 312 E. Ives St., McCausland, residential addition, Schadel Const., $61,200.
Robb MacDougall, 19159 247th Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, H.I.I., $16,232.
Woods Const., 353 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $198,951.
Woods Const., 349 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $179,799.
Joe Cawiezell, 25820 162nd Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Carbon Recall Independence, $29,300.
Joey Licht, 14760 255th St., Long Grove, residential addition, Alliance Contracting LLC, $18,000.
Justin Reaves, 17460 214th St., Davenport, pool, $1,000.
Amy Nixon, 27395 150th Ave., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Wilford Const., $232,200.
SILVIS
Jody and Dave Astemborski, 1125 22nd Ave., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $31,433.
FBI Buildings, 2101 2nd Ave., N., new institutional, Miller Holdings Inc., $400,000.
Silverthorpe Homes, 602 18th Ave., single-family dwelling, $253,051.
Pillar Equipment, 2001 40 5th St., new commercial, Bron Holdings, $300,000.
First Silvis Land Investment, 1220 18th St., signs, Sherwood Comp., $5,000.