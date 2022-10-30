 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DAILY RECORD

  • 0

EAST MOLINE

Gabino Gutierrez, 1501 14th St., deck, $2,500.

Craig and Lauren Peterson, 4030 4th St. A., deck, Erner Investment Properties, $12,844.

Dan Lovett, 4116 3rd St. A, deck, Decks Plus, $1,640.

1533 9th Ave., residential remodel, Great Home Improvement, $25,000.

Adam and Megan, Stemper, 446 36th Ave., pool, JJ Elite Installation, $5,400.

Ryan Tornquist, 603 40th Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $115,267.

Clint Powless, 512 48th Ave., residential remodel, Hannell Const., $4,938.21.

People are also reading…

Guthrie Devel., 926 15th Ave., residential remodel, J.L. Brady Co., $9,520.

Pamela J. Wise Trust, 1860 1st St., residential addition, $4,000.

Dan Robertson, 2315 10th St., residential addition, General Carpentry, $15,000.

Rod Perkins, 207 Lily Ave., pool, JJ Elite Installation, $7,500.

Bernice Turner, 2402 3rd Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $47,974.

Paul Leathers, 2103 4th Ave., residential remodel, Multi Serve, $59,203.89.

Gonzalo Arciga, 306 12th St., residential addition, $12,000.

Green Leaf Holding Group, 1400 3rd St., residential remodel, $40,000.

Tim and Laura Luken, 937 28th Ave., deck, Sunshine Fence & Deck, $11,000.

Cathy Wilson, 3533 4th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $3,456.

Cindy Gair, 2117 6th St. Ct., deck, QC General, $8,900.

B. Beard, 921 22nd St. Ave., deck, $1,500.

Josh and Linda Philips, 421 19th Ave., deck, $1,200.

Mike Bragg, 228 Cherry Court, deck, Inside Changes, $27,600.

Village of Carbon Cliff, 706 Mansur Way, single-family dwelling, Prochaska Const., $315,000.

Opp Realty LLC, 302 12th St., residential remodel, CMAC Builders, $5,000.

Opp Realty LLC, 302 12th St., residential remodel, Almighty Plumbing, $2,000.

Kevin Murphy, 727 Ave. of the Cities, commercial addition, McKee Associates, $185,000.

1100 3rd St., new commercial, Hodge Const., $1,562,322.

Lloyd Bowser, 475 33rd Ave., deck, 123 Custom Home Services, $12,775.

Julie Medina, 245 16th Ave., deck, B&B Home Improvement, $12,960.

Joel Pon, 439 17th Ave., residential remodel, $15,000.

JJJB Properties, 155 17th Ave., residential remodel, $5,000.

Family Revocable Trust by TR, 329 44th Ave., single-family dwelling, Mose-Co LLC, $190,000.

JJJB Properties, 155 17th Ave., residential remodel, Demarlie Maintenance, $7,000.

Jill and Rick Deblieck, 107 Cliff Dr., residential addItion, Demarlie Maintenance, $7,900.10.

Revitalize & Develop E.M., 131 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.

Revitalize & Develop E.M., 134 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.

Revitalize & Develop E.M., 135 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.

Revitalize & Develop E.M., 162 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.

Revitalize & Develop E.M., 163 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.

Revitalize & Develop E.M., 166 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.

Revitalize & Develop E.M., 167 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How economists say the midterm election will affect the stock market into 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News