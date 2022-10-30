DAILY RECORD

EAST MOLINE
Gabino Gutierrez, 1501 14th St., deck, $2,500.
Craig and Lauren Peterson, 4030 4th St. A., deck, Erner Investment Properties, $12,844.
Dan Lovett, 4116 3rd St. A, deck, Decks Plus, $1,640.
1533 9th Ave., residential remodel, Great Home Improvement, $25,000.
Adam and Megan, Stemper, 446 36th Ave., pool, JJ Elite Installation, $5,400.
Ryan Tornquist, 603 40th Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $115,267.
Clint Powless, 512 48th Ave., residential remodel, Hannell Const., $4,938.21.
Guthrie Devel., 926 15th Ave., residential remodel, J.L. Brady Co., $9,520.
Pamela J. Wise Trust, 1860 1st St., residential addition, $4,000.
Dan Robertson, 2315 10th St., residential addition, General Carpentry, $15,000.
Rod Perkins, 207 Lily Ave., pool, JJ Elite Installation, $7,500.
Bernice Turner, 2402 3rd Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $47,974.
Paul Leathers, 2103 4th Ave., residential remodel, Multi Serve, $59,203.89.
Gonzalo Arciga, 306 12th St., residential addition, $12,000.
Green Leaf Holding Group, 1400 3rd St., residential remodel, $40,000.
Tim and Laura Luken, 937 28th Ave., deck, Sunshine Fence & Deck, $11,000.
Cathy Wilson, 3533 4th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $3,456.
Cindy Gair, 2117 6th St. Ct., deck, QC General, $8,900.
B. Beard, 921 22nd St. Ave., deck, $1,500.
Josh and Linda Philips, 421 19th Ave., deck, $1,200.
Mike Bragg, 228 Cherry Court, deck, Inside Changes, $27,600.
Village of Carbon Cliff, 706 Mansur Way, single-family dwelling, Prochaska Const., $315,000.
Opp Realty LLC, 302 12th St., residential remodel, CMAC Builders, $5,000.
Opp Realty LLC, 302 12th St., residential remodel, Almighty Plumbing, $2,000.
Kevin Murphy, 727 Ave. of the Cities, commercial addition, McKee Associates, $185,000.
1100 3rd St., new commercial, Hodge Const., $1,562,322.
Lloyd Bowser, 475 33rd Ave., deck, 123 Custom Home Services, $12,775.
Julie Medina, 245 16th Ave., deck, B&B Home Improvement, $12,960.
Joel Pon, 439 17th Ave., residential remodel, $15,000.
JJJB Properties, 155 17th Ave., residential remodel, $5,000.
Family Revocable Trust by TR, 329 44th Ave., single-family dwelling, Mose-Co LLC, $190,000.
JJJB Properties, 155 17th Ave., residential remodel, Demarlie Maintenance, $7,000.
Jill and Rick Deblieck, 107 Cliff Dr., residential addItion, Demarlie Maintenance, $7,900.10.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 131 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 134 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 135 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 162 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 163 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 166 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 167 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.