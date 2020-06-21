DAILY RECORD

Permits
BETTENDORF
4365 Happiness Lane, residential addition, Custom Remodeling, $20,931.
Scott Douglas, 4982 Pacer Court, residential addition, $7,100.
2114 Bellevue Ave., residential addition, Sandberg Restoration Service, $26,200.
6 Crow Lake Place, residential addition, Definitive Builders, $54,860.
Franco and Alana Fedrizzi, 3940 E. Harbor Drive, residential addition, $21,000.
6863 Grover Station, residential addition, Dolan Development Co., $175,200.
Brad Plett, 6395 Crow Valley Drive, residential remodel, $5,800.
Salon & Studios, 3545 Middle Road, commercial remodel, $1,250.
Salon & Studios, 3545 Middle Road, commercial remodel, Kuhl Construction, $9,000.
Salon & Studios, 3545 Middle Road, commercial remodel, $1,250.
Salon & Studios, 3545 Middle Road, commercial remodel, $1,250.
1220 Highland Court, residential remodel, Pearson Enterprises of QC, $36,500.
Bettendorf Schools, 4485 Greenbrier Drive, institutional remodel, $838,552.
809 10th St., residential remodel, Centennial Home Improvement, $6,134.
17309 245th Ave., residential remodel, Beirne Builders, $45,000.
Jackson Shawn, 1323 Spruce Hills Drive, residential remodel, $1,000.
Kurtis Blankenship, 2030 St. David Drive, residential remodel, $6,100.
Scott Bean, 2008 18th St., residential remodel, $17,206.
4755 Lindbergh Drive, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $6,000.
904 17th St., deck, Taylor Improvements, $12,000.
Mark Reedy, 3155 Greenfield Road, deck, $2,500.
William Boyd, 2950 Walnut Court, deck, $4,500.
4680 Silver Spur Road, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $6,000.
3515 Moencks Road, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $17,660.
3075 Lundy Lane, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $13,292.
James Howard, 1543 Old Freeport Court, deck, $7,100.
Matt Lamere, 4813 Schaefer Court, deck, $1,200.
5756 Appleton Road, deck, Decked Out, $14,000.
3445 Glenbrook Circle North, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $325,000.
5235 Eastbourne Ave., single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $335,200.
7186 State St., new commercial, Summit Concrete, $500,000.
6856 Jakes Lane, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $355,000.
7017 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $390,000.
4747 Lakeside Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $308,884.
5677 Contour Way, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction & Development, $339,000.
7082 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $330,000.
5468 54th Ave. Court, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $53,500.
6261 Settler Pointe Circle, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $53,000.
3122 52nd Ave. Court, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $39,000.
Parkview Motel, 5918 Triangle Court, pool, $7,000.
4950 Woodland Drive, pool, Sunrise Pool Builders, $125,502.
Kent Johnson, 4526 34th St. Court, pool, $16,000.
5271 Eastbourne Ave., pool, Sentry Pool, $37,090.
EAST MOLINE
Norm and Orene Antolik, 2417 Troy Drive, residential addition, $48,000.
Chris Brown, 4248 4th Ave., residential addition, $2,400.
Gilberto Marquez, 345 15th Ave., deck, Arcos Construction, $4,500.
Joni and Lester Kelty Trust, 3505 5th St. A., pool, $5,500.
Jeff Van Thorre, 2712 4th St. Court, residential remodel, Home Improvement & Construction, $4,541.
Cathy and Mel Farley, 510 Oaklawn Avenue, deck, $3,700.
William Herath, 256 16th Ave., residential remodel, Rent-A-Man, $3,000.
Godwin Construction Co., 4212 Kennedy Rive, sign, River City Sign Co., $9,300.
ELDRIDGE
Bailey Rasche, 771 E. Augusta Court, residential remodel, $21,522.60.
Kim Bibens, 520 W. Pinehurst Drive, pool, $3,352.80.
James McKinney, 386 W. Torrey Pines Drive, single-family dwelling, $153,156.20.
Diamond Builders, 138 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $140,837.40.
Clint Crawford, 816 s. 9th Ave., residential addition, Gehrls Construction, $5,385.60.
Travis and Tori Kelley, 1681 S. 10th Ave., residential addition, Diamond Builders, $17,107.20.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Clayton Poswers, 23005 80th Ave., Port Byron, pole bldg.., $30,240.
Robert Wollenburg, 27101 94th Ave. N., Port Byron, residential addition, SB General Construction, $109,500.
Greg Bender, 5521 227th St., Port Byron, residential remodel, MidAmerica Basements, $5,500.
Ginger Chaney, 3611 17th St., East Moline, residential addition, $17,280.
Lenzy Stickler, 6201 221 St. N., Port Byron, deck, $5,120.
Robert Nees, 4007 14th St., Moline, single-family dwelling, $300,380.
Joe Roberts, 10721 52nd St. Court, Milan, residential addition, $26,000.
Village of Andalusia, 109 2nd Ave., East, Andalusia, pole barn, sunrise Post & Frame, $95,500.
Cheryl Miller, 8829 98th St. W., Taylor Ridge, residential remodel and addition, $46,748.
Cheryl Miller, 8829 98th St. W., Taylor Ridge, single-family dwelling, $224,402.
Kodi and Tyler Kargl, 711 5th Ave. W., Andalusia, single-family dwelling, Bagby Construction, $322,000.
Greg Becker, 325 Woodland, Andalusia, deck, Bettendorf Home Repair, $7,500.
Evan and Michelle Marston, 19616 183rd Ave., Reynolds, pole building, $68,000.
Lynn Heitmann, 17613 266th St., W., Illinois City, residential addition, Home Improvement Inc., $44,200.
SCOTT COUNTY
Troy Dickens, 13529 110th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, $6,800.
Kent Amerine, 617 Mississippi Terr., LeClaire, residential addition, Superior Shed, $2,400.
Erin Hamilton, 27459 Bluff Road, Princeton, residential addition, Buckland Builders, $33,150.
Mark and Kori Cherney, 19688 244th Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, Dean Taylor, $5,836.
Steve Coon, 26817 172nd Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, $43,520.
Dallas and Stephanie Cawiezell, 630 W. Main St., Long Grove, residential addition, Joe Cawiezell, $3,808.
Andy Dodds, 17056 80th Ave., Walcott, deck, $4,500.
Chris and Karen Cowles, 117 Timber Valley Drive, Blue Grass, deck, $4,635.
Steve and Kathy Thompson, 32 Birchwood Drive, Blue Grass, deck, Mike Currant, $5,415.
Ted Bell, 607 N. Cody Road LeClaire, deck, $4,320.
Jacob Dodd, 205 S. 8th St., LeClaire, deck, $4,095.
Shannon Funk, 917 Jones St., LeClaire, deck, $4,320.
Jim Work, 598 Dodge St., LeClaire, deck, $3,780.
Mike Checchin, 1203 Wisconsin St., LeClaire, deck, $1,440.
Brett and Heather Allen, 1122 Woodland Lane, LeClaire, deck, $6,300.
Kevin Olson, 22021 240th Ave., LeClaire, deck, $10,200.
Martin Allbee, 22699 Great River Road, LeClaire, deck, Corson Construction, $8,460.
Ted and Sue Bell, 24992 189th St., Bettendorf, deck, $9,795.
Keith Hammer, 24390 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley, deck, Better Home Improvements, $3,195.
Mike Heuser and Tammy Crew, 11065 141st St., Davenport, residential addition, $41,280.
David Bailey, 41 W. Timerline Drive, Blue Grass, residential remodel, Home Improvement innovations, $10,615.
Jessica Heising and Zach Ulfers, 26754 229th St., LeClaire, residential remodel, Shabby to Chic, $70,185.
Doug and Katie Yoeckel, 111 2nd St., Panorama Park, residential remodel, Rainbow International, $8,000.
Gary Schumacher, 3625 Moencks Road, Bettendorf, residential remodel, $10,000.
Steve and Brenda Sorensen, 16772 267th St., Long Grove, residential remodel, $2,000.
SILVIS
Eli Erickson, 423 13th Ave., residential addition, Veteran’s choice Contract, $13,900.
Robin Ellis, 316 13th Ave., pool, $5,000.
Shirley Helmick, 500 1st Ave., residential remodel, Toby Carmack, $7,000.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
One Tree Hot Yoga, 2660 E. 53rd St., issued in May.
Turn Key Auto, 330 Fillmore St., issued in May.
Ranae Fenner, 500 W. 2nd St., issued in May.
West Locust Shell, 4425 W. Locust St., issued in May.
Sta-Corp LLC, 2816 Brady St., issued in May.
Siteone Landscape Supply, 711 W. 76th St., issued in May.
Beltone Quad Cities, 1220 E. 37th St., issued in May.
The Drawing Room, 318 E. 2nd St., issued in May.
River City Pella Windows, 2830 E. 53rd St., issued in May.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
BioResources LLC, 3207 Bear Tooth Court, issued in May.
Crossroads Fireworks, 875 Middle Road, issued in May.
ELDRIDGE BUSINESS LICENSES
Affinity Rose, 110 E. LeClaire Road, issued in May.
DAVENPORT
The 180 Zone Inc., 1117 W. 7th St., single-family dwelling, Russell Construction, $74,800.
The 180 Zone Inc., 1119 W. 7th St., single-family dwelling, Russell Construction, $74,800.
The 180 Zone Inc., 1312 Warren St., residential remodel, Russell Construction, $21,500.
Iowa American Water Co., 1719 E. River Drive, commercial remodel, River City Construction, $7,500.
Jay Carter, 4130 Nobis Drive, single-family dwelling, $557,000.
Consolidated Investors LLC, 3020 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Breton Avenir Construction Services, $172,500.
246 W. 3rd St. Cooperative, 246 W. 3rd St., commercial remodel, $30,000.
Thompson Family Holdings LLC, 3694 W. 83rd St., new commercial, $223,000.
Tom Steinbrecher, 1620 W. 66th St., pool, $7,000.
Kayla Krana, 3816 Pearl Ave., residential addition, $33,625.
Mark and Juanita Howell, 2457 E. Central Park Ave., residential addition, $12,600.
Brittany Classen, 1425 W. 48th St., deck, Timmerman Carpentry & Construction, $5,748.
Lamar Buckelew, 1206 E. River Drive, deck, Delveau Construction, $12,460.
Pedro and Jody Beltran, 5722 Hidden Valley Drive, pool, $7,800.
Mindy Richards, 3331 Hobson Avenue, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $45,773.
Richard and Gwen Aleksiejczyk, 3521 W. 4th St., residential addition, $8,750.
Eighty One, 1123 W. 5th St., residential remodel, Russell Construction, $51,000.
Joanne Current, 2340 Jackson Ave., residential remodel, Iossi Construction, $21,805.75.
Ryan MacDonald, 2705 W. 36th Court, deck, $5,000.
Matt and Danielle Meister, 962 Colony Drive, pool, $4,600.
Greg and Jeri Poell, 2720 N. Pine St., pool, $4,120.
Tri City Electric Co. of Iowa, 6225 Brady St., commercial addition, $245,800.
Corey and Monica Jager, 5807 Fillmore St., residential addition, Dan Hanell Construction, $29,850.
Brett Dreessen, 3522 W. Locust St., residential remodel, $19,000.
Ray Nees, 2506 E. 46th St., residential remodel, $10,600.
Franciso Huizar, 725 Kirkwood Blvd., residential addition, $1,500.
William Boatman Revocable Trust, 806 E. 32n St., deck, $1,800.
Connie Chapman, 1809 W. 70th St., deck, $1,910.
Chad Weipert, 1540 W. 48th St., pool, $5,400.
Angela Powers, 1822 W. 68th St., pool, $5,248.93.
Brian Morris, 2619 W. 54th St., deck, $2,500.
Laura Stahler Trust, 3828 E. 61st Blvd., residential addition, Sampson Construction, $32,200.
Richard Chapman, 2418 E. 41st . St., pool, $6,313.
The 180 Zone Inc., 910 Marquette St., multi-family remodel, Russell Construction, $90,000.
Cheryl and John Moton, 3706 Fair Ave., residential remodel, $1,500.
Don Rupe, 939 Belmont St., residential addition, $2,500.
Lori Puck, 2614 W. 13th St., pool, $7,000.
Mark and Shelly Sterbenz, 3410 N. Thornwood Ave., deck, Sampson Construction, $6,800.
XL Development LLC, 2415 Davie St., residential remodel, Shipley/Guizar Construction, $12,000.
Jerad and Cathleen Parker, 5603 Gaines St., pool, $4,922.
Bev Simpson, 1216 Gaines St., residential remodel, Clark Design and Development,$6,000.
Brandon Reed, 1104 W. Locust St., residential remodel, Reed Construction, $1,500.
Habitat For Humanity, 719 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $88,700.
MOLINE
1012 16th Ave., deck, $22,803.
3515 36th St., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $10,000.
2427 29th St., deck, Timmerman Carpentry & Construction, $4,275.
404 49th St., deck, $1,248.
3808 32nd Ave., deck, Wood Home Renovations, $20,000.
1813 27th Ave. Place, deck, Dan Hanell Construction, $10,000.
1871 25th Ave., residential addition, $12,096.
240 44th St., residential addition, $17,000.
308 4th Ave., residential addition, Lage Construction, $10,500.
234 48th St., residential addition, $8,064.
5306 30th Ave., pool, Reedy Home Improvement, $3,000.
420 51st St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $4,200.
4823 51st Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pool builders, $5,000.
519 4th St., residential remodel, L & L Electric, $25,000.
6104 34th Ave. A Court, residential remodel, Beaver Builders, $21,000.
1924 44th St., residential remodel, JP Condon, $113,050.
1707 12th Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $154,900.
3421 42nd Ave. A., residential addition, $1,400.
3408 42nd Ave., residential addition, $23,150.
1922 43rd St., residential addition, $4,098.
3800 Ave. of the Cities, sign, Lange Sign Group, $5,876.
520 Valley View Drive, sign, Lange Sign, Group, $13,644.
4801 River Drive, sign, Signtec, $11,857.
ROCK ISLAND
Joe Kelly III, 3630 15th St., deck, $4,000.
Matt Beam, 2230 15th St., deck, $1,000.
Dale and Anna-Maria Attwood, 2523 20th Ave., residential addition, $3,600.
Robert Schwab, 4215 44th ST., residential addition, $40,000.
Randy and Mary Mildred, 1526 43rd St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $27,253.
Terry Levan, 228 25th ST., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $27,437.
Jeff Zeglin, 2903 22 ½ Ave., residential addition, Applestone Homes, $30,000.
L and C Properties LLC, 815 9th St., residential remodel, $28,645.
Josephina Ochoa, 4330 14th Ave., residential remodel, $19,800.
J & L Eastland Living Trust, 4449 48th Ave. Court, commercial remodel, Ingenium Inc., $280,000.
Ken Hitchcock, 1220 25th Ave., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises LLC, $2,000.
Dollar Tree, 2252 24th St., commercial remodel, EM-RO Enterprises, $271,000.
Werner Restoration Services, 3513 12th Ave., residential remodel, Carpathian Capital Fund, $35,994.43.
Randall Tweet, 1449 42nd Ave., residential addition, $1,000.
Charles Cooley, 3411 26th Ave., residential addition, Blue Sky solar, $15,910.
Kyla Molln, 1624 18th Ave., residential remodel, McCarty Remodeling and Home Improvement, $10,300.
Bryan Porter, 2235 32nd St., residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $10,725.
Sean Vogler, 1321 42nd St., residential remodel, Vogue Marketing, $25,000.
