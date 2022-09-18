DAILY RECORD

ELDRIDGE
Jeff and Tracy Harris, 107 Muhs Circle, residential addition, D & K Home Products, $23,292.
Linda Intveld, 908 Heiler Ct., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $19,154.
Wapsi River Properties, 300 N. 16th Ave., new commercial, Tri-State Building Corp, $150,000.
Robert Ray, 3212 S. 25th Ave, residential addition, $2,534.
MOLINE
1106 4th Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $25,000.
4110 38th Ave., commercial remodel, IMC Const., $119,000.
2327 12th St., deck, StoJo Outdoor Services, $15,000.
3501 15th St. A., deck, $18,000.
2119 3rd St., deck, QC Cck, Co., $17,000.
1510 1st St., deck, QC General, $19,000.
3410 14th St. A., deck, $5,000.
1217 11th Ave., residential remodel, $85,000.
3609 37th St., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $59,698.
3566 49th St., residential addition, Meyer Landscape & Design, $62,000.
800 42nd Ave. Dr., sign, KDN Signs, $8,000.
1535 47th Ave., sign, Lillicrap, $2,393.
1510 47th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $7,469.
721 41st Ave. Dr., sign, Acme Sign Co., $6,750.
ROCK ISLAND
Tony Gaskin, 2550 32nd St., residential addition, $27,400.
Eric Hanson, 1609 28th St., residential addition, $35,000.
Dave Klauer, 1805 65th Ave. W., residential addition, $5,000.
Jim Epperly, 2205 31st Ave., deck, QC Deck Co., $6,000.
Mattie Davis, 1040 14th St., deck, Habitat for Humanity, $2,500.
John Lynch, 1241 36th Ave., residential addition, Absolutely Dry Basement, $7,100.
Mohanmmed Arif, 2933 18th Ave., commercial remodel, $16,403.
Ed Connolly, 1230 37th Ave., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $39,500.
Kevin Welch, 811 48th Ave., deck, Eagle Property Holdings, $1,500.
Project Now, 929 12th Ave., decks, $2,500.
Project Now, 929 12th Ave., residential remodel, $55,000.
Willie Seward, 2224 9th St., residential addition, Revolution Energy Systems, $29,238.
Federal National Mort. Assoc., 561 20th Ave., residential remodel, Multi Serve, $90,696.
Jeff Gripp, 2210 20 ½ Ave., residential remodel, $8,000.
Community Health Care, 2750 11th St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $11,500.
Dan Verscha, 2340 29th St., residential addition, Behncke Const., $4,000.
Sally Baynum, 1 Timberline Ct., residential addition, Suburban Const., $14,330.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Shane Albert, 29624 108th Ave., Hillsdale, residential remodel, Nicklaus Const., $46,800.
Zuma Development, 4017 229th St., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Drafting Solutions, $180,000.
Vincent Bull, 5005 230th St., Port Byron, pole bldg., $96,000.
Kristie Wainwright, 12408 Rt. 84 N., Port Byron, pole bldg., $32,425.
John Miller, 3333 47th Ave., Rock Island, deck, $7,200.
Ken White, 8200 Rt. 150, Coal Valley, pole bldg., Wick, $46,500.
Joe Edmondson, 8328 162nd Ave., Coal Valley, pole bldg., $34,850.
Matt Sottos, 12040 120th Ave., Coal Valley, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $390,991.
1414 176th Ave., Taylor Ridge, single-family dwelling, Ullrich Nalevanko, $310,356.25.
John Troutwine, 1708 114th Ave., Milan, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $33,000.
Kyle and Renae Dolen, 1520 116th Av., Milan, residential addition, Marc Jones Const., $47,000.
Jason Schulte, 11427 31st St., Dr., Milan, single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $350,000.
Danielle Alderson, 9706 86th St., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, Arrow Energy Solutions, $25,000.
Richard Lance, 9300 101st St., Andalusia, single-family dwelling, Urbane Designs, $282,500.
Wilson Family Trust, 10530 81st St., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, Stateline Solar, $29,500.
Brad Weeks, 326 6th St. W., Andalusia, residential remodel, $12,460.
Roger Dekeyrel, 21716 124th Ave., Illinois City, residential addition, Home Improvement, $27,095.
Ricketts Trust FBO, 27227 120th Ave., Illinois City, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $17,100.
Business Licenses
DAVENPORT
Trek Bicycle, 3616 Eastern Ave., issued in August.
Dollar Tree, 2720 W. Locust St., issued in August.
Some Vibez, 3819 Brady St., issued in August.
ELDRIDGE
American Arms Unlimited, 3201 S 26th Ave., issued in August.
The Fun Station – Quad Cites, 400 S 14th Ave., issued in August.
GT Sports, 301 S. 16th Ave., issued in August.
Mechanical Design Consulters, 151 W. Harvest St., issued in August.
Twists Soft Serve, 110 S 9th Ave., issued in August.