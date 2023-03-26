SCOTT COUNTY
Richard Zogg, 27614 90th Ave., Donahue, post frame building, $25,000.
Mike Luchner, 18980 108th Ave., Davenport, residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $7,740.
Bill Davison, 27005 208th Ave., Eldridge, residential remodel, $12,645.
Scott Bernick, 9341 130th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Century Electric, $49,589.
Scott Bernick, 9341 130th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Petersen Plumbing & Heating, $25,000.
Donna and Jeff Angstrom, 29 Timberline Dr., Blue Grass, residential addition, Purelight Power, $25,638.
Kevin Blake, 22631 Maysville, Walcott, post framed building, N A Seligman Const., $41,888.
Brandon Smith, 321 S. 14th St., LeClaire, residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $4,000.
Kristine Andres, 704 Hartz Court, LeClaire, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $2,100.
Keith Gerks, 26218 264th St., Princeton, residential addition, $7,752.
Ingleby Const., 288 Mason Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $271,664.
Seth Woods, 306 Linda Lane, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $150,710.
Woods Const., 365 Madison Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $181,875.
Mark Kruse, 12930 Slopertown Rd., Davenport, post frame building, N A. Seligman Const., $43,520.
Roger Mastin, 27159 151st Ave., Long Grove, deck, $3,840.
Mark Brimmer, 27059 150th Ave., Long Grove, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $1,980.
Donna Chumbley, 30800 145th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, $91,744.
BETTENDORF
3239 Centennial Court, residential remodel, Silverthorne Develop. Group, $23,554.
6817 Timber Court, residential remodel, Prochaska Const., $1,800.
Paul Gerlich, 2824 Hickory Hills Ln., residential remodel, $3,250.
1717 State St., commercial remodel, Bettendorf Financial Group, $6,000.
Ryan Pitzer, 2552 Oak St., residential remodel, $6,000.
Steve and Deb Dotson, 6885 Summerfield Dr., residential remodel, $7,642.
2132 St. Andrews Circle, residential remodel, Ehrecke Const., $82,500.
7008 St. Ann Dr., residential remodel, Vintage Homes, $15,000.
C. Folkman Cache, 2578 Countryside Ln., residential addition, $32,000.
6239 Whispering Hill Ct., residential addition, Ace Renovations QC, $20,000.
907 Utica Ridge Place, sign, Acme Sign Co., $7,500.
6924 Competition Ct., sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,800.