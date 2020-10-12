DAILY RECORD

Permits
DAVENPORT
Duncome Brooke and Kristin Brooke-Breheny, 1920 E. 13th St., residential remodel, $30,500.
James Doyle, 4024 S. Concord St., deck, $5,000.
Scott Saveraid Revocable Trust, 2026 Fernwood Ave., residential addition, McCarty Remodeling & Home Improvement, $17,000.
City of Davenport, 2606 S. Concord St., new institutional, $1,707,332.
Habitat For Humanity, 810 Charlotte St., single-family dwelling, $95,900.
Ryan Dolan, 2020 Cromwell Circle, residential addition, $16,000.
Mike and Leila Frazee, 5206 Warren St., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $14,585.
Shawn Olson, 1614 Kirkwood Blvd., residential remodel, concept Bath Systems, $25,175.
Bev Mitchum Trust, 4225 E. 59th St., residential addition, JMC Remodeling, $71,952.
Lewis and Denise Mayfield, 1337 W. 53rd St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $12,477.
Encore Homes LLC, 1038 Eagle’s Crest Drive., single-family dwelling, Dave Prochaska Construction, $213,000.
City of Davenport, 503 W. 15th St., residential remodel, Reed Construction, $226,000.
Don and Constance Jackson Joint Revocable Trust, 2614 W. 59th St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $160,302.53
James and Andrea Houk, 2034 Esplanade Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $23,158.
MIMG CLIII Candlelight LLC, 605 W. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Saibaba Real Estate LLC, 4706 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, $5,000.
Ron Perkins Revocable Trust, 1011 W. 60th St., deck, $8,500.
Cory Pelton, 1648 W. 51st St., deck, Lovewell Fence, $9,080.
Julie Ann Hirst, 1624 W. Hayes St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths LLC, $8,920.
Renee Sanchez-Aquino, 1450 W. 13th St., deck, $2,400.
Patty and Arthur Mena, 4022 Lillie Ave., residential remodel, $26,000.
Housing Services Neighborhood, 825 E. 14th St., residential remodel, $45,000.
Kevin and Karinda Richard, 2442 E. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths LLC, $11,000.
Jason Ross, 1450 W. 46th St., residential addition, Home Improvement Innovations, $49,360.
Gray Television Group, 805 Brady St., commercial remodel, Swanson Construction, $166,731.
SILVIS
Miller Trucking & Excavating, 3303 John Deere Road, commercial addition, $125,000.
Hy-Vee, 2001 5th St., commercial remodel, $1,750,000.
Jewel-Osco, 1312 John Deere Expressway, commercial addition, $128,000.
Robert and Felicia Phillips, 1517 13th St., deck, $2,000.
Eric and Jill Schofield, 512 14th Ave., residential remodel, $2,000.
Gold Key Auto Credit, 104 1st Ave., sign, Allen Sign Co., $10,000.
Twin Oaks Silvis LLC, 2001 5th St., sign, Sign3 Inc., $3,500.
