DAILY RECORD

ELDRIDGE

Ihrig Works, 3441 S. 11th Ave., commercial addition, Douglas Industries, $300,000.

Ihrig Works, 3441 S. 11th Ave., new commercial, Douglas Industries, $70,000.

GT Sports, 301 S. 16th Ave, new commercial, $90,000.

Wilford Construction, 1132 Robert Edgar Ct., residential addition, Rick Hoxie, $50,875.

650 E LeClaire Rd, sign, Lange Sign Group, $13,400.

Ihrig Works, 325 N. 16th Ave., commercial addition, EMJ, $63,360.

Jeffrey Van Decasteele, 117 S. Tombergs Dr., residential addition, Brad Chumbley Custom Builders, $6,732.

Callahan Construction, 251 N. 4th Ave., single-family dwelling, $1,387,563.

Diamond Builders, 1600 Colonial Ct, new residential, owner, $127,598.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Linnea and Shaw Carr, 9926 303rd St. N., Hillsdale, residential addition, Source Solar, $15,344.

Goodney Living Trust, 28795 Rt. 2 N., Hillsdale, residential addition, $16,380.

Jamie Anderson, 19224 Hubbard, East Moline, residential addition, Eagle Pt. Solar, $26,650.

Russ Lyon, 6307 221st St. N., Port Byron, residential addition, ADT Solar, $60,606.

Art Fernandez, 3350 47th Ave., Rock Island, residential addition, QC General, $35,000.

Enrique Vazquez, 1021 N. Shore, Moline, residential addition, Revolution Energy Systems, $15,000.

George Brown, 9329 51st St. W., Milan, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $36,500.

Nicole Jones, 8215 10th Ave., Coal Valley, pole bldg., $37,800.

SCOTT COUNTY

Scott Fleetwood, 27425 115th Ave., Donahue, residential addition, Century Electric, $29,236.

Gerald Boldt, 15035 100th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Rabe Hardware, $50,000.

Mike Hilsenbeck, 27200 Scott Park Rd., Long Grove, residential addition, Bob Strait, $23,120.

Lank Construction, 11503 62nd Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, Koehler Electric, $6,000.

Northern Border Pipeline, 1286 230th St., Stockton, commercial addition, $2,176.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Ia/Western IL, 4415 295th St., New Liberty, institutional addition, Russell Const., $50,400.

APRB Trust, 515 Reynolds St., LeClaire, residential addition, $5,880.

Denise Brown, 2703 Valley Dr., LeClaire, deck, $8,950.

Encore Homes, 600 Titus Ct., LeClaire, residential remodel, $21,000.

Lonnie Havens, 452 S. Cody Rd., LeClaire, residential addition, $7,616.

Holly Katko, 214 S. 2nd St., LeClaire, residential additions, Distinctive Little Homes, $51,273.

Kyle Pfitzenmaier, 42 Cobblestone Ln., LeClaire, pool, Sentry Pool, $40,680.

GRT Properties LLC, 1301 Eagle Ride Rd., LeClaire, commercial remodel, Twin Shores Management, $275,000.

Russell – QC Mart, 1403 Eagle Ridge Rd., LeClaire, commercial remodel, Campbell Electric, $6,582.

Erik and Shana Mena, 26057 235th St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Kent Johnson Builders, $220,998.

Brian Holland, 203 E. Gails St., McCausland, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $46,803.

Pro Homes LLC, 106 E. Bennett St., McCausland, residential addition, $26,000.

Keith Gerks, 26218 264th St., Princeton, residential addition, $18,088.

Mike Arp, 19124 248th Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, $4,000.

Robb MacDougall, 25002 195th St., Bettendorf, residential addition, Greiner Bldrs., $27,200.

Seth Woods, 260 Mason Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $195,074.

Kraig Klemme, 17937 250th St., Eldridge, deck, $9,000.

Bob and Mary Anne Braden, 12408 245th St., Eldridge, pool, $7,000.

Lorraine Young, 29925 150th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $51,987.

Alan Rubach, 17782 267th St., Long Grove, residential addition, Century Electric, $55,500.

Joel Purcell, 14339 Kruse Ave., Davenport, residential addition, $8,160.

MidAmerican Energy, 18500 110th Ave., Davenport, commercial addition, Quality Const. Services, $102,000.

Jeff and Inge Corlis, 310 Crest Rd., Eldridge, deck, Lovewell Fence, $5,040.

Mel Bates, 29111 210th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $80,869.

Jim Welch, 27355 Scott Park Rd., Long Grove, residential addition, Century Electric, $29,760.

Andy Claeys, 31075 Scott Park Rd., Long Grove, residential addition, Century Electric, $37,720.

Rachel Allbee, 106 S. Park View Dr., Eldridge, deck, Corson Const., $5,040.

Cindy Meier, 13213 63rd Ave., Blue Grass, pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $35,000.

Dave Lewis III, 12118 Coon Hunters Rd., Blue Grass, single-family dwelling, Timber Stone, $178,434.

 

