DAILY RECORD

Permits
ROCK ISLAND
John Grossman, 4100 9th St., deck, $5,000.
Mary Kelly, 1559 42nd St., deck, $1,100.
Cynthia and Ken Clark, 1611 12th Ave., deck, Perfect Choice Exteriors, $10,815.
First Equity Management LC, 2930 18th Ave., commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Construction, $731,133.
James Spurgetis, 2200 18th St. Court, residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $38,704.
Blake Selby, 1820 9th St., residential remodel, $2,000.
Elvia Gutierrez Goins, 2428 18th Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $65,739.39.
George Beierlein, 2429 34th Ave., residential addition, QC General, $59,000.
Troy Bland, 1611 12th St., deck, Vogue Marketing, $5,400.
Eagle Property Holdings LLC, 4210 23rd Ave., residential remodel, $14,800.
Kevin McSparin, 925 34th Ave., residential remodel, $14,100.
Forest Siding Supply, 611-19 11th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $1,501.
SCOTT COUNTY
Eric and Stacy Travis, 18657 317th St., Long Grove, residential addition, Bluff Country Construction, $36,288.
George Bedeian, 13085 61st Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, $5,000.
Richard Zogg, 27614 90th Ave., Donahue, single-family dwelling, $93,008.
Konner Krummel, 14221 110th Ave., Davenport, single-family dwelling, Craig Weisrock, $150,976.
Starmark Customer Homes, 11 Cait Drive, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $195,488.
Core Designs, 13, Cobblestone Lane, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $199,710.
McManus Development, 13 Pebble Creek Drive, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $480,296.
Benson, Bryan, & Brittney, 26901 230th St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $273,684.
Ingleby Construction, 317 Madison Drive, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $220,052.
Brian and Lana Geerts, 17465 214th St., Davenport, single-family dwelling, Brian Gall, $141,180.
Robert and Brenda Streicher, 9933 123rd St., Davenport, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $7,680.
Mike Mack, 6381 230th St., Walcott, residential addition and remodel, Wilford Construction, $245,862.
Sean Saito, 396 Stagecoach Trail, LeClaire, residential addition, Bettendorf Home Repair, $123,680.
John and Pat Smith, 22915 Great River Road, LeClaire, residential addition, $5,000.
Cliff and Katie Duda, 20585 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, residential addition, $83,970.
Jacob and Aubrey Pillard, 24265 290th St., Princeton, residential addition, $62,898.
John Lindberg, 11172 141st St., Davenport, deck, $19,790.
Nancy and Randy Kuhl, 26208 220th Ave., Eldridge, deck, $4,965.
John Van Stratten, 102 Cobblestone Lane, LeClaire, residential addition, $1,860.
Ryan Liebbe, 205 S. 9th St., LeClaire, residential remodel, $3,456.
