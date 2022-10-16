DAILY RECORD

ELDRIDGE
Oetzmann Builders, 125 W. Torrey Pines Dr, single-family dwelling, $165,323.40.
Lacey Welsh-Daedlow, 2313 E. LeClaire Rd, pool, QCA Pools & Spas, $15,840.
Tara Jackson, 831 S 7th St., deck, Lovewell Fence, $4,224.
Val Vice, 171 W Harvest St., residential addition, $2,112.
MOLINE
McLaughlin Body Shop, 4101 41st St., commercial addition, The Redmond Co., $1,586,150.
QC Music Guild, 1584 34th Ave., commercial remodel, Precision Builders, $315,000.
Trinity Hospital, 850 43rd Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $45,000.
Miss. Valley Blood Center, 3600 16th St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $67,537.
Club Car Wash, 3901 41st St Ave. Dr., new commercial, Coil Const., $2,300,000.
741 23rd Ave. Ct., deck, Reuther Const., $6,100.
3310 25th Ave., deck, 123 custom Home Services, $10,000.
3423 14th St., residential addition, Pattco Design, $128,000.
423 43rd St., residential addition, Dust-Ry Remodeling, $50,000.
2124 7th St., residential addition, Midwest Complete Const., $84,000.
3429 14th St., residential addition, $10,080.
1849 3rd St., residential addition, Mayorga Home Improvements, $22,000.
5403 16th Ave., pool, QCA Pools, $9,200.
640 10th St., residential remodel, $15,000.
447 43rd St., residential addition, Meador Const., $42,000.
1307 24th Ave., residential addition, Rasmussen Const., $23,500.
4115 44th Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,498.
3947 41st Ave. Dr., sign, Acme Sign Co., $4,400.
4751 41st St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $1,000.
3919 38th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $9,375.
ROCK ISLAND
Adam Abou-Ghanima, 2952 5th Ave., new commercial, Limitless Opportunities Investments LLC, $77,395.
Brian and Leann Depover, 22 Knoll Ct., residential addition, $4,500.
Jeff Wendland, 2518 22nd Ave., residential addition, Durham Remodeling & Repair, $24,000.
Yancy Bolden, 808 20th St., residential addition, QCA Professional Contractors, $44,888.
Elex Roberts, 1525 6th St., residential remodel, $2,700.
3008 7th Ave., residential remodel, Hiner Co./T-Mans Home Improvement, $41,000.
Augustana College, 1025 30th St., institutional remodel, Bush Const. Co., $5,633,619.
Hauberg Carriage House, 1326 24th St., commercial remodel, City of R.I./ Swanson Const. Co., $309,685.
Carl Becker, 3001 31st St., deck, Crampton Const., $7,000.
Steve Van Speybroeck, 3632 14th St., residential addition, ADT Solar, $38,937.
Raye Hawthorne, 8503 Ridgewood Rd., residential addition, ADT Solar, $32,752.
Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, 320 44th St., commercial remodel, LRC HV LLC, $4,600,000.
Curtis Mangler, 4115 6th St., residential addition, ADT Solar, $23,823.
Tiffany Jackson, 2422 35th Ave., residential remodel, Real American Renovation, $8,250.
RWS Illinois A LLC, 924 14 ½ St., deck, Hanell Const., $11,150.
US Cellular, 1733 30th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $4,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
James Christopher, 23209 80th Ave. N., Port Byron, residential addition, $34,500.
Kari Searl Revocable Trust, 26907 Rt. 84 N., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $375,000.
Hillsdale Co-Op EL, 107 Butzer, Hillsdale, new commercial, $1,396,215.
Mark Steiger, 4518 85th Ave. W., Milan, pole bldg., $57,000.
David Oelmann, 6330 120th Ave., Coal Valley, residential addition, $82,443,50.
Pope Creek Farms, 4500 120th Ave., Milan, residential addition, Bagby Const., $170,001.
Ann Hamerlinck, 12323 42nd St., Milan, residential addition, Source Solar Contractor, $69,820.
Jeff Widdop, 4120 127th Ave. W., Milan, residential remodel and deck, Dan Peterson, $90,000.
Dawn Morales, 10418 136th St., Taylor Ridge, pool, $60,000.
Mike Chillemi, 711 2nd St. E., Andalusia, pole bldg., Sunrise Post & Frame, $82,000.
Arthur Dennis, 31027 W. 190th Ave., New Boston, pole bldg., $28,000.
SILVIS
Uriel Aguirre, 1005 12th St., residential addition, $1,433.
Chris and Tina Maynard, 1001 13th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $35,851.
Dick and Janie Fiebig, 1405 15th St., pool, $6,800.
Steve Bequeaith, 1318 11th St., residential addition, $4,780.
Business Licenses
BETTENDORF
None issued in September
DAVENPORT
WMart, 1205-07 Locust St., issued in Sept.
Westside Grocery, 1802 W. 7th St., issued in Sept.
ELDRIDGE
Tri-Sports, 1151 E Iowa St, issued in Sept.