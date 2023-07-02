DAVENPORT
Corey Knight, 5004 Hamilton Dr., deck, Rymak Const. Group, $7,000.
Ryan Kopf, 2646 Dubuque St., residential addition, ABC Garage, $20,700.
Matt Stern, 4320 N. Brady, commercial remodel, Rymak Const. Group, $87,500.
325 Partners LLC, 325 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Twin Shores Management Co., $1,790,000.
Deb Dubiel, 1942 Lorton Ave., residential addition, Revolution Energy systems, $37,171.81.
Oak St. Health, 2217 Rockingham Rd., commercial remodel, Leopardo Companies, $1,453,000.
CK2B Properties, 2155 E. Kimberly Rd., new commercial, Clark Design and Development, $915,000.
ELDRIDGE
Oetzmann Builders, 1225 S. 2nd St., single-family dwelling, $151,265.
Sean Lung, 385 W. Torrey Pines Dr., pool, Bureau County Pool Builders, $5,966.
MOLINE
2402 39th Ave., commercial remodel, Weerner Restoration Services, $94,000.
Heritage Place, 1515 5th Ave., commercial remodel, Builders Sales & Service, $49,300.
4301 44th Ave., commercial remodel, $778,232.
615 Valley View Dr., commercial remodel, Hodge Const., $140,676.
1546 12th Ave., deck, $40,020.
2516 13th St., deck, $9,720.
4421 16th Ave., deck, $5,000.
2371 30th St., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $25,000.
3027 11th Ave., residential addition, $19,800.
1016 25th Ave. Ct., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $36,198.
2277 9th Ave., residential addition, $36,000.
2277 9th Ave., residential addition, $3,675.
3328 41st St., residential addition, $21,600.
3400 39th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $9,496.
717 22nd St., residential remodel, $40,100.
151 19th Ave., commercial remodel, Midwest Facilities & Construction, $550,000.
1998 1st St. A., sign, Acme Sign Co., $1,500.
6600 44th Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $48,622.
ROCK ISLAND
Kevin Seabloom, 1634 14th St., residential addition, $7,500.
Connie Dickens, 1513 14th St., deck, Boland Const., $2,999.
Tony and Maggi Voss, 2705 25th Ave, residential remodel, $1,200.
Nellie Hare, 1605 12th St., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $8,780.
Dave Sheil, 2019 27th St., residential addition, Avila’s Home Improvement, $15,000.
Ken Tollenaer, 2112 29th St., residential addition, B&W Home Improvement & Const., $45,000.
Modern Woodmen of America, 1701 1st Ave., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $302,351.
Maria Nunez, 1500 8th St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $49,068.
Christopher Browne, 2407 38th St., residential remodel, Terrell Pfaff Co., $12,000.
RI Cong-Jehovah Witnesses, 2767 9th St., institutional remodel, $304,882.
R.I. County, 1504 3rd Ave., institutional addition, Derrick Creighton, $590,000.
Kathy Green, 2613 5 ½ Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $86,010.
Alexis Nyandwi, 2124 37th St., residential remodel, $11,000.
Aaron Diaz, 4301 14th Ave., residential remodel, $11,000.
FlagStick Holdings LLC, 1205 14 ½ St., residential remodel, Tim’s Removal & Restoration, $25,180.
Tim Long, 2535 22nd Ave., residential remodel, Mullanack Builders, $35,000.
7-Eleven Inc., 1000 78th Ave. W., sign, Galesburg Sign & Lighting, $17,860.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Richard Genung, 15708 250th St., Cordova, pole bldg., $126,000.
William Bradshaw, 24524 80th Ave. N., Port Byron, pavilion, $30,000.
Robert Winters, 12212 277th St. N., Port Byron, residential addition, $13,000.
Justin Hoertz, 24126 71st Ave. N., Port Byron, deck, $5,400.
Bonnie Guapi Trust, 15509 34th Ave., East Moline, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $114,095.
K.D. and Michelle MacDonald, 3905 178th St. N., East Moline, pool, $12,560.
John Kaha, 2604 78th Ave., single-family dwelling, Iossi Const., $335,993.
Jacob Palmer, 5500 78th Ave., Milan, single-family dwelling, $231,480.
Ben Jacobs, 3901 176th Ave. Sherrard, pole barn, $66,350.
Kayla Dussliere, 10711 50th St., Milan, residential addition, Parks & Parks & Sons, $7,950.
James and Barbara Cato, 12915 25th St., Milan, deck, Bettendorf Home Repair, $7,000.
William Strachan, 1770-7 140th St. W., Reynolds, residential addition, Revolution Energy System, $41,000.
Ed Villarreal, 1425 113th Ave., Milan, residential addition, ADT Solar, $45,829.
Julie Samuelson, 8303 140th St., Taylor Ridge, pool, $8,500.
Todd White, 633 2nd Ave. W., Andalusia, deck, Decked Out, $23,210.
William Onken, 34020 176th Ave., New Boston, residential addition, Landmark Irrigation, $86,100.