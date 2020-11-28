DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main content
Permits

DAVENPORT

Wade Jurney Homes, 1610 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $204,990.

Wade Jurney Homes, 1538 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $203,990.

Wade Jurney Homes, 1528 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $203,990.

Wade Jurney Homes, 1604 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $204,990.

Wade Jurney Homes, 1512 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $204,990.

Wade Jurney Homes, 1604 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $199,990.

Janet Paulsen, 2727 Davenport Ave., residential addition, Boland Construction, $4,800.

Lyle Kammer, 4312 Marquette St., residential addition, $14,000.

Jeremy Weggen, 2019 Mound St., residential addition, $13,499.

Mark C. Wood Builder Ltd., 6136 Thor Ave., single-family dwelling, $243,300.

Steve Verdon, 6246 Northwest Blvd., residential addition, $13,530.

Jerry Schilling, 6510 Madison St., residential remodel, J.D. Coussens, $71,500.

JP Condon, 5805 Hidden Valley Drive, single-family dwelling, $331,750.

Don England Trustee, 3518 Kimberly Downs Road, deck, Olde Town Roofing, $18,000.

Ahimsa LLC, 1443 W. 4th St., residential remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $11,750.

Josh Hopewell, 2210 E. 34th Court, pool, Sentry Pool and Chemical Supply Co., $37,740.

Carleton Life Support Systems, 2734 Hickory Grove Road, residential remodel, Russell Construction, $380,647.

Chick-Fil-Al Inc., 2945 E. 534rd St., commercial addition, Prairie Contractors, $372,313.

Matt Hayes, 2125 E. 60th St., residential addition, $26,237.

Joe Sampson, 3810 Boies Ave., Sampson Construction, $100,000.

Andy Vidmar, 5009 Leprechaun Drive, residential addition, Energy Consultants Group LLC, $9,342.

Susan Yocum, 2518 N. Elsie Ave., residential addition, QC Restoration, $7,431.

Wyvonia Cullum, 2707 Sheridan St., residential addition, $7,695.

Dave Prochaska, 4728 W. 12th St., single-family dwelling, $245,000.

Rowland Fraser, 3306 Marquette St., residential addition, M.I. Construction, $50,000.

Chris and Maryann Mundy, 2230 N. Linwood Ave., deck, Timmermann Carpentry & Construction, $10,000.

Jim Peterson, 1005 Spalding Blvd., residential addition, Kilfoy Construction, $10,800.

John Gerdes, 6620 Telegraph Road, residential remodel, 242 Home Improvement, $17,920.

Eileen C. Nielsen Revocable Trust, 601 W. 2nd St., commercial remodel, $3,500,000.

Shannon Leveridge, 1104 E. High St., residential addition, $109,000.Shullie Schafer, 2812 Pacific St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $20,451.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1220 Olde Brandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $162,200.

LC Grunwald Land Development, 4736 W. 12th St., residential remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $18,300.

SILVIS

River Bend Cooperative, 601 22nd Ave., multi-family dwelling, McCarthy Improvement Co., $3,586,100.

Dinora Cerda, 409 15th St., deck, $4,000.

Rich Mong, 441 2nd Ave. D, residential remodel, HSG Construction, $300,000.

Twin Oaks Silvis LLC, 2001 5th St., Build To Suit, $246,000.

