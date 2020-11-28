DAILY RECORD

Permits
DAVENPORT
Wade Jurney Homes, 1610 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $204,990.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1538 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $203,990.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1528 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $203,990.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1604 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $204,990.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1512 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $204,990.
Wade Jurney Homes, 1604 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, $199,990.
Janet Paulsen, 2727 Davenport Ave., residential addition, Boland Construction, $4,800.
Lyle Kammer, 4312 Marquette St., residential addition, $14,000.
Jeremy Weggen, 2019 Mound St., residential addition, $13,499.
Mark C. Wood Builder Ltd., 6136 Thor Ave., single-family dwelling, $243,300.
Steve Verdon, 6246 Northwest Blvd., residential addition, $13,530.
Jerry Schilling, 6510 Madison St., residential remodel, J.D. Coussens, $71,500.
JP Condon, 5805 Hidden Valley Drive, single-family dwelling, $331,750.
Don England Trustee, 3518 Kimberly Downs Road, deck, Olde Town Roofing, $18,000.
Ahimsa LLC, 1443 W. 4th St., residential remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $11,750.
Josh Hopewell, 2210 E. 34th Court, pool, Sentry Pool and Chemical Supply Co., $37,740.
Carleton Life Support Systems, 2734 Hickory Grove Road, residential remodel, Russell Construction, $380,647.
Chick-Fil-Al Inc., 2945 E. 534rd St., commercial addition, Prairie Contractors, $372,313.
Matt Hayes, 2125 E. 60th St., residential addition, $26,237.
Joe Sampson, 3810 Boies Ave., Sampson Construction, $100,000.
Andy Vidmar, 5009 Leprechaun Drive, residential addition, Energy Consultants Group LLC, $9,342.
Susan Yocum, 2518 N. Elsie Ave., residential addition, QC Restoration, $7,431.
Wyvonia Cullum, 2707 Sheridan St., residential addition, $7,695.
Dave Prochaska, 4728 W. 12th St., single-family dwelling, $245,000.
Rowland Fraser, 3306 Marquette St., residential addition, M.I. Construction, $50,000.
Chris and Maryann Mundy, 2230 N. Linwood Ave., deck, Timmermann Carpentry & Construction, $10,000.
Jim Peterson, 1005 Spalding Blvd., residential addition, Kilfoy Construction, $10,800.
John Gerdes, 6620 Telegraph Road, residential remodel, 242 Home Improvement, $17,920.
Eileen C. Nielsen Revocable Trust, 601 W. 2nd St., commercial remodel, $3,500,000.
Shannon Leveridge, 1104 E. High St., residential addition, $109,000.Shullie Schafer, 2812 Pacific St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $20,451.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1220 Olde Brandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $162,200.
LC Grunwald Land Development, 4736 W. 12th St., residential remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $18,300.
SILVIS
River Bend Cooperative, 601 22nd Ave., multi-family dwelling, McCarthy Improvement Co., $3,586,100.
Dinora Cerda, 409 15th St., deck, $4,000.
Rich Mong, 441 2nd Ave. D, residential remodel, HSG Construction, $300,000.
Twin Oaks Silvis LLC, 2001 5th St., Build To Suit, $246,000.
