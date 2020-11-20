DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main content
Permits

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, commercial addition, $1,881,317.

Bill Berge, 24023 71st Ave., Port Byron, deck, S & V Fence and Deck, $10,500.

Randy Rosenberg, 3921 229th St., Port Byron, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $22,500.

Kevin Magnuson, 20726 41st Ave., Port Byron, residential addition, $45,000.

David Orlowski, 2613 106th Ave. W., Milan, pol bldg.., Cleary Bldg., $57,600.

Maryyell Wernsman, 11620 Knoxville Rd., Milan, residential addition, $14,625.

Bill Nissen, 10923 104th St., Coal Valley, residential remodel, $19,725.

Mark Williams, 7125 148th Ave., Orion, residential addition, $5,520.

Rhys Fullerlove, 12525 48th St., Milan, single-family dwelling, Woods Construction, $450,000.

Mike O’Donnell, 11308 6th St., Milan, deck, Jaz Construction, $13,000.

Linda and Rob French, 13917 143rd St. W., Taylor Ridge, pool, $22,680.

Greg Price, 13613 103rd Ave., Taylor Ridge, pool, $38,500.

Doug and Shelly Sides, 13800 238 St. W., Illinois City, residential addition, $9,372.

