SCOTT COUNTY
Todd and Joy Schmidt, 6470 145th St., Blue Grass, single-family dwelling, Griffith Homebuilders of Iowa, $127,320.
Jason McCoy, 27109 181st Ave., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, McCoy Homes, $194,374.
Keely Anderson, 10605 271st St., Eldridge, residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $19,124.
Tom Kracaw, 9213 114th St., Blue Grass, single-family dwelling, Core Designs, $204,730.
Leigh Cawiezell, 202 Muscatine St., Dixon, residential addition, $30,240.
Steve and Claire Packer, 831 N. 2nd St., LeClaire, residential remodel, Oak Tree Homes, $6,210.
Kaitlyn Browning, 321 S. 14th St., LeClaire, deck, Midwest Complete Construction, $1,680.
Cheryl and Gary Brooks, 806 Hartz Ct., LeClaire, deck, Lovewell Fence & Deck, $5,000.
Dave Thorngren, 403 May St., LeClaire, pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $14,123.
Eric Vyncke, 53 Cobblestone Lane, LeClaire, deck, Lovewell Fence & Deck, $2,400.
Mazin Alkhafaji, 24 Pebble Cereek Circle, LeClaire, deck, James Menees, $3,000.
Joe Evanovich, 2316 Deer Ridge Circle, LeClaire, pool, Faulhaber Const., $68,000.
Core Designs, 49 Country Club Ct., LeClaire, residential remodel, $8,190
Rick and Cyndi Winters, 23131 Great River Rd., LeClaire, residential remodel, Kelley Const., $179,411.
John Kozlik, 25415 Valley Dr., Pleasant Valley, residential addition, Kerkhoff Homes, $161,322.
Nathan and Aileen Krehbiel, 19425 251st Ave., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, Mark Wood Builder, $337,760.
Scott Rochau, 13280 New Liberty Rd., Davenport, pool, Sentry Pool, $47,660.
BETTENDORF
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3132 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $145,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3136 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3144 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $145,000.
Business licenses
BETTENDORF
Car-X Tire & Auto, 2720 Devils Glen Rd., issued in March.
Car-X Tire & Auto, 2465 53rd Ave., issued in March.
None issued in April.
DAVENPORT
Essential Vape and Smoke Shop, 1432 W. Locust St., issued in March.
Essential Vape and Smoke Shop, 225 W. 53rd St., issued in March.
Dollar General Store, 2350 Rockingham Rd., issued in March.
Auto Glass Now, 4720 Elmore Ave., issued in March.
Virtual Ventures, 1730 Wilkes Ave., issued in March.
ELDRIDGE
Hy-Vee, 425 E. LeClaire Rd., issued in March.
White Cap LP, 151 N. 16th Ave., issued in March.
None issued in April.