DAVENPORT
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 5511 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, WDS Const., $3,400,000.
4005 Forest Rd., residential remodel, Bettendorf Kitchen & Bath, $70,781.
4402 Lorton Ave., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $34,228.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, 1200 E. 39th St., commercial remodel, Iossi Const., $401,510.
1661 W. 51st St., residential addition, Solar Grids, $24,000.
1134 Calvin St., residential addition, Solar Grids, $11,850
8360 Research Dr., new commercial, Build To Suit, $206,480.
Hotworx, 4320 Brady St., new commercial, Rymak Const. Group, $102,500.
736 W. 15th St., pool, $3,500.
5102 Woodland Ave., pool, $7,799.
5221 Western Ave., pool, $11,000.
MOLINE
Trinity Medical Center, 600 John Deere Rd., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $157,439.
Skip-Along Child Devel. Services, 4800 60th St., commercial remodel, Bush Const. Co., $285,598.
Jewel-Osco, 1998 1st St. A., commercial remodel, West Maintenance, $251,417.
2329 19th St., residential remodel, $15,360.
Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, institutional addition, Superior Sheds & More, $10,651.
415 11th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $33,880.