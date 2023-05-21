DAVENPORT
2737 E. 59th St., residential addition, $30,000.
2004 E. 61st St., residential remodel, Vintage Homes, $45,000.
1759 W. 55th St., residential remodel, Henry’s Painting & Contracting, $24,522.
801 W. 14th St., deck, $2,400.
3239 W. 65th St. Ct., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $13,830.
803 N. Rolff St., deck, $3,900.
931 Warren St., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $17,620.
804 W. 7th St., deck, Haan Roofing and Const., $9,000.
604 Fillmore St., deck, TVC Improvements, $3,385.
305 Paul Revere Place, deck, Hyperion Const., $21,138.
6561 Harrison St., deck, Hyperion Const., $21,138.
1210 Brown St., deck, Iossi Const., $7,484.
Bright Start Daycare, 2623 W. Central Park Ave., single-family dwelling, Daxon Const., $797,298.
516 W. 35th St., new commercial, $130,000.
658 E. 29th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $29,746.
6436 Woodland Court, residential addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $53,300.
3506 Pacific St., residential addition, $24,200.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 6225 Deere Creek Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Hong Le Const., 2010 Katie Court, single-family dwelling, $605,000.
Hong Le Const., 1808 Katie Court, single-family dwelling, $345,000.
Dolan Homes, 5103 Ravenwood Lane, single-family dwelling, $149,008.
Dolan Homes, 5103 Ravenwood Lane, single-family dwelling, $118,225.
Lighthouse Autism Center, 5354 Elmore Circle, commercial remodel, JB Robertson Const., $227,249.
2605 Ripley St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $12,000.
2647 Redwood Ave., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $82,000.
2914 W. 49th St., residential remodel, $35,000.
311 Kirkwood Blvd., residential remodel, $10,000.
2122 E. 12th St., residential remodel, $3,750.
1118 Grand Court, residential remodel, J D Coussens, $10,000.
Harter’s Truck & Trailer Service, 3006 W. 72nd St., commercial remodel, $80,000.
Star Gas Station, 1632 Rockingham Rd., commercial remodel, $5,000.
2115 Dorchester Court, residential remodel, J D Coussens, $15,000.
2132 Farnam St., residential remodel, $4,500.
Beattie Family Dental, 1544 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $40,000.
Charles Schwab, 5345 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, Reed Const., $116,000.
Rent-A-Center, 2156 W. Kimberly Rd., comemrcial remodel, Swanson Const., $29,950.
5508 Marquette St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $90,423.79.
4207 Winding Hill Rd., residential remodel, GC3 LLC, $287,791.
Whitehaven Vet Center, 5320 Belle Ct., commercial remodel, R. A. Lank Const., $35,000.
Chick-Fil-A, 2945 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Prairie Contractors, $1,800,000.
1906 E. 13th St., residential remodel, $25,000.
626 Kirkwood Blvd., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $77,366.
4750 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $265,000.
3901 N. Brady St., commercial remodel, Daxon Const., $96,691.
2382 Telegraph Rd., pool, $15,000.
2230 W. 4th St., pool, $7,074
MOLINE
1628 15th St. Place, commercial remodel, $105,000.
151 19th Ave., new commercial, Build To Suit, $629,766.
3002 27th Ave., deck, $16,300.
3311 32nd St., deck, Acri, $50,500.
1720 41st St., QC Deck Co, $14,850.
4334 River Dr., residential addition, $18,816.
1111 21st Ave., residential remodel, Durian Builders, $18,300.
2518 30th St., residential remodel, Winn Build, $48,135.
5409 19th Ave., residential addition, $296,017.
900 42nd Ave. Dr., sign, Acme Sign Co., $6,000.
3829 41st Ave., Dr., sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,000.
900 42nd Ave. Dr., sign, Volkan Signs & Lighting, $40,611.
4401 27th St., sign, Lillicrap in QC Customs, $5,500.