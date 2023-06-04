ROCK ISLAND
Augustana College, 1204 35th St., institutional remodel, Modern Piping, $10,000.
Augustana College, 1206 35th St., institutional remodel, Modern Piping, $10,000.
SILVIS
Rich and Jani Fiebig, 1405 15th St., deck, $6,200.
Genesis Medical Center, 801 Illini Dr., commercial (ER) remodel, Treiber Const., $3,325,000.
Faith Walk World Outreach Center, 1450 Ave. of the Cities, church pool, Reedy Home Improvement, $25,000.
Mike and Jill Ryan, 1010 26th Ave. Ct., residential addition, Midwest Reconstruction, $8,003.
People are also reading…
DAVENPORT
Gary Monnard, 2889 Washington St., residential addition, TVC Improvements, $74,200.
IV-P Investments LLC, 4621Cheyenne Ave., commercial addition, JD Doussens, $100,000.
Ramos Properties LLC, 4106 W. 13th St., residential remodel, $15,000.
Jeff Makoben, 6401 Whispering Pine Dr., residential remodel, Costello Builders, $61,400.
Neltner Properties LLC, 606 W. 16th St., deck, Reed Const., $12,000.
Jesse Bagby, 816 W. 59th St., deck, QC DeckCo., $14,560.
DeShawn Greer, 1753 W. 16th St., deck, $1,500.
Saeed Ajideh Talab, 1529 Fulton Ct., deck, $5,000.
Shirley Oliver, 511 W. 16th St., deck and residential remodel, Olde Town Roofing, $38,550.
Corey Knight, 5004 Hamilton Dr., deck, Rymak Const. Group, $7,000.
Norwest Bank Iowa, 707 E. Kimberly Rd., new commercial (car wash), Garling Const., $1,950,871.
Little Mississippi LLP, (Chipotle Restaurant) 1020 W. Kimberly Rd., new commercial, Build To Suit, $5,900,000.
CK2B Properties LLC, 2155 E. Kimberly Rd., new commercial (storage), Clark Design and Development, $915,000.
Juan Bolanos Torres, 1903 W. 2nd St., residential addition, $30,000.
Tricia Bomar, 605 W. 15th St., residential addition, Iossi Const., $31,288.
Jennifer Dover, 3022 Arlington Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $33,061.
Mary Field, 2707 Western Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $19,218.
Seth Major, 2327 E. Lombard St., residential addition, $20,000.
Ryan Kopf, 2646 Dubuque St., residential addition, ABC Garage, $20,700.
IRHC LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
IRHC LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
IRHC LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
IRHC LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
610 Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $149,008.
608 Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $149,008.
606 Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $149,008.
604 Birchwood Grove LLC ,5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $149,008.
602 Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $149,008.
615 Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
613 Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
611 Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
609 Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
607 Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
605 Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
603 Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
601 Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln., single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
Encore Homes LLC, 1204 Eagle’s Crest Dr., single-family dwelling, $254,000.
Switch Homes, 6144 Mississippi Ave., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $105,319.
Switch Homes, 6136 Mississippi Ave., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $100,999.
Switch Homes, 6106 Mississippi Ave., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $117,191.
Switch Homes, 6112 Mississippi Ave., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $101,388.
C & L Plaza LLC, 1702 E. 59th Court, single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const. $373,000.
Silverthorne Homes, 4621 W. 12th St., single-family dwelling, $317,000.
Scott Area Solid Waste Mgmt. Co., 5640 Carey Ave., institutional remodel, Tricon Const. Group, $390,000.
M&T Preservation LLC, 902 E. River Dr., commercial remodel, $26,300.
Lorenzo Martinez, 1451 W. 9th St., residential remodel, $7,224.03.
Pearson Building Pursuits, 2003 E. 59th Court, single-family dwelling, $387,750.
David Derrick, 2217 E. 60th St., single-family dwelling, Jansen Custom Homes, $367,000.
Pigeon Creek Properties, LLC, 3216 McKinley Ave., residential remodel, $8,000.
325 Partners LLC, 325 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Twin Shores Mngmt Co., $1,790,000.
Kai’s Properties Inc., 2217 Rockingham Rd., commercial remodel, (Oak St. Health), Leopardo Companies, $1,453,000.
Deb Dubiel, 1942 Lorton Ave., residential addition, Revolution Energy Systems, $37,171.81.
Matt Stern, 4320 N. Brady St., commercial remodel, Rymak Const. Group, $87,500.
Jimmie Martin, 15115 Marquette St., pool, $18,500.
Jeremy Bothel, 2726 Pacific St., pool, $4,000.
James Gimbel and Sandra Gimbel Revocable Trust, 6400 Woodland Ct., pool, $30,000.
Adam Dixon, 4923 Eagle Court, pool, $11,217.41.