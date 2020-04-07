DAILY RECORD

Permits - February
EAST MOLINE
Carole Podlashes, 2336 8th St., residential remodel, MidAmerica Basement Systems, $6,046.
John and Nancy Reynolds, 905 15th Ave., residential remodel, Eduardo Perez, $8,100.
ELDRIDGE
Jessica Stortz, 879 Rustic View Court, residential remodel, Werner Enterprises, $22,096.80.
Greg Duhachek, 913 S. 8th St., residential remodel, oetzmann Builders, $27,442.80.
Rod and Melissa Neymeyer, 919 Fox Ridge Road, single-family dwelling, VR Construction, $198,990.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Roland Bartscher, 22210 115th Ave., Port Byron, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $18,500.
John Sample, 26329 108th Ave., Port Byron, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $18,500.
Sun RV Sunset Lake, 3333 290th St. N., Hillsdale, new commercial, $317,904.
Carol Nichols, 9804 Rt. 150, Coal Valley, residential addition, $21,600.
Joe Causemaker, 3212 115th Ave., Milan, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $16,000.
Shawn Hicks, 12704 25th St., Milan, residential addition, A+ Roofing & Siding, $9,000.
Chris Molck, 2111 129th Ave., Milan, residential addition, Milan, Moxie Solar, $13,797.
Virginia Novak, 512 2nd Ave., Andalusia, residential remodel, $45,500.
SCOTT COUNTY
Bill Kieffert, 24143 80th Ave., Walcott, residential addition, N.A. Seligman Construction, $11,084.
Encore Homes, 4 Foster Court, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $170,502.
Sam Foley, 13068 S. Utah Ave., Davenport, single-family dwelling, $44,496.
Scott and Marti Ahlgren, 315 Benton St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, GL Stackham & Son, $169,866.
Tim Odey, 280 Madison Drive, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $164,457.
Seth Woods, 309 Madison Drive, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $238,573.
Mike Milam, 2303 Deer Ridge Circle, LeClaire, residential remodel, Applestone Homes, $32,373.
Cody Flatt, 19266 252nd Ave., Bettendorf, residential remodel, Elite Custom Homes, $7,000.
SILVIS
Carol Douglas Properties, 907 1st Ave., signs, River City Sign, $5,000.
Kris Lerschen, 1514 13th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $11,858.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Tee Time Lawn Care, 5123 Tremont Ave., issued in February.
Hawkeye Sports Bar & Grill, 4846 Cheyenne Ave., issued in February.
Home Spa, 320 W. Kimberly Road, #420, issued in February.
Home Spa2, 320 W. Kimberly Road, #96, issued in February.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Russell Cellular, 5189 Competition Drive, issued in February.
Best Brains, 2332 Spruce Hills Drive, issued in February.
ROCK ISLAND
G & H Properties, 2536 5th Ave., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $3,500.
Peter Gray, 3416 12th St., residential remodel, Kore Construction, $19,676.80.
Roger Cady, 2118 5th St., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $2,071.
Dawn Brown, 2538 8th Ave., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $8,887.
Jesus De Nazaret Home, 4401 7th Ave., residential remodel, Vern’s Home Improvement, $2,000.
JBB Enterprises, 2211 17th St., residential remodel, Make It Happen, $9,000.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2208 4th Ave., institutional remodel, StoJo Outdoor Services, $2,600.
1830 Development LLC, 1733 30th St., commercial remodel, Hodge Construction, $59,192.
Bernadette Carmack, 4001 14th St., residential remodel, Winn Build, $42,270.
Tesbo Conception Group LLC, 2252 24th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $9,900.
South Rock Island Township, 4330 11th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,624.
MOLINE
2116 14th St., residential remodel, Winn Build, $17,930
1417 26th St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $35,000.
3402 44th Ave., residential remodel, $15,150.
7017 John Deere Pkwy., sign, Lange Sign Group, $9,652.
3800 38th Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $15,892.
DAVENPORT
MidAmerican Energy, 106 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, The Hansen Co., $37,775.
Connie Bellendier, 4222 N. Division St., residential remodel, $13,300.
Wyndsor Terrace LLC, 3528 Main St., multi-family remodel, $33,500.
Wyndsor Terrace LLC, 3534 Main St., multi-family remodel, $34,000.
Wyndsor Terrace LLC, 3540 Main St., multi-family remodel, $34,000.
Wyndsor Terrace LLC, 3505 Main St., multi-family remodel, $33,500.
Richard and Marjorie Goldfarb, 12 Northwest Crossing, residential remodel, $20,000.
Classic Development Co., 1157 Waverly Road, single-family dwelling, $105,000.
Classic Development Co., 1239 Waverly Road, single-family dwelling, $119,500.
Elec T, Arndt, 1136 Grand Court, residential remodel, $6,200.
Bermes Properties, 2310 Farnam St., residential remodel, $77,700.
Kelsey Arthur, 7002 Wisconsin Ave., residential remodel, Century Electric, $26,500.
Maynard and Deb Brothersen, 2827 Farnam St., residential remodel, Beirne Builders, $2,835.77.
Steve and Linda Cox, 3720 Kathleen Way, residential remodel, $12,930.
Teresa and Sara Young, 1708 N. Pine St., residential addition, TVC Improvements, $22,000.
Wil and Milusk Pacheco, 1447 W. 8th St., residential remodel, $2,050.
Three Tree Property Solutions Corp., 2323 W. 47th St., residential remodel, $26,400.
Bob Danielsen, 2804 Farnam St., residential addition, $9,500.
Chance and Stacee Millett, 606 W. 14th St., residential remodel, $22,000.
SKV Holdings, 3815 Brady St., commercial remodel, Olde Town Roofing, $33,000.
Charles and Kay McNeer, 3622 Fillmore St., residential remodel, J D Coussens, $40,000.
Ballyvaughn Trust, 2629 Wood Lane, deck, Russell Construction, $28,840.
Palmer College Foundation, 1000 Brady St., commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $6,565,226.
Shire Properties, 1528 Harrison St., commercial remodel, R A Lank Construction, $5,000.
Kathryn McCoy, 1756 Stone Gate Circle, residential remodel, Dan Dolan Homes, $20,300.
Merrill Lynch, 4550 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Mid America Contracting, $30,500.
Davenport Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $25,068.
Cobham Mission Systems, 2734 Hickory Grove Road, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $906,989.
Dave Prochaska Construction, 4730 W. 11th St., residential remodel, $15,000.
BETTENDORF
3400 State St., commercial addition, Hoffman Construction Services, $78,012.
2730 State St., commercial remodel, Steve’s Mirror & Glass, $23,000.
6531 Prairie Grass Lane, residential remodel, Iossi Construction, $5,900.
Geoff Trembley, 4323 Stone Haven Drive, residential remodel, $3,000.
Peter Mullarkey, 3388 Fernwood Ave., residential remodel, $9,000.
2140 Gretchen Court, residential remodel, Applestone Homes, $27,400.
5247 Pinecreek Lane, residential remodel, Windmiller Group/Aspen Homes, $113,035.
5821 Willmeyer Drive, residential remodel, Century Construction, $4,000.
3434 Town Pointe Drive, residential remodel, Hackett Construction, $172,240.
3561 Middle Road, commercial remodel, Veritas Spartan Square LLC, $180,900.
1025 Utica Ridge Place, residential remodel, Daxon Construction, $110,145.
2900 Learning Campus Drive, institutional remodel, Ticon General Co., $75,910.
1417 Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $495,656.
4574 W. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $157,447.
3476 Glenbrook Circle North, single-family dwelling, Premier Custom Homes LLC, $327,000.
4562 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $157,447.
2926 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $112,500.
4556 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $157,447.
2934 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $112,500.
2930 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $112,500.
2938 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $112,500.
5647 E. Creekside Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $178,517.
5653 E. Creekside Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $178,517.
5661 E. Creekside Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $178,517.
5669 E. Creekside Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $174,000.
5241 Pinecreek Lane, single-family dwelling, Windmiller Group/Aspen Homes, $305,131.
4389 Isleworth Ave., single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $401,000.
6925 Grover Station, single-family dwelling, Edgebrooke Homes, $360,000.
Ron Kool, 2829 Forest Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $203,100.
6820 Jakes Lane, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $400,000.
6794 Jakes Lanes, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $420,000.
5656 Pigeon Creek Road, single-family dwelling, Core Designs LLC, $460,000.
5232 Eastbourne Ave., single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $346,000.
Justin Brimmer, 2865 Forest Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $847,464.
1551 Grant St., new commercial, Build To Suit, $6,676,310.
3434 Glenbrook Circle North, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $250,000.
3426 Glenbrook Circle North, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $250,000.
5189 Competition Drive, sign, A-1 Sign & Crane, $1,725.
