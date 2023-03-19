ELDRIDGE
J.H. McCoy, 350 E. LeClaire Rd., commercial remodel, $250,000.
J.H. McCoy, 350 E. LeClaire Rd., commercial remodel, $100,000.
J.H. McCoy, 350 E. LeClaire Rd., sign, $3,957
ROCK ISLAND
Doug and Lori Dowing, 3410 38th St., residential remodel, StoJo Outdoor Services, $4,850.
Vicki May, 4014 4th St., residential remodel, RC Painting & More, $12,500.
Terell Williams, 2715 35th St., residential addition, Revolution Energy Systems, $49,433.56.
Shawna Cassidy, 2049 33rd St., residential remodel, Suburban Const., $7,610.
Elmer Elliot, 919 35th Ave., residential remodel, Avila’s Home Improvement, $19,500.
Barrion Staples, 1222 20th St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $28,500.
MCRE 44 LLC, 350 44th St., commercial remodel, LRC HV LLC, $182,500.
G & H Properties, 702 21st St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $3,000.
Tony and Cynthia Collins, 1220 22nd St., residential remodel, Elite Exteriors, $10,000.
G & H Properties, 702 21st St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $30,000.
Cheryl Davidson, 4416 13th St., deck, $6,000.
Champion Partnership, 423 17th St., sign, Lillicrap, $1,982.06.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Mike Saddoris, 24306 94th Ave., Port Byron, residential addition, Helio Solar Power, $13,640.
Bette and Mike Norris, 2717 S. 13th St., East Moline, residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $16,900.
Dave Berhenke, 1625 106th Ave. W., Milan, pole bldg., $166,800.
Brad Schafman, 11447 31st St., Milan, residential remodel, $22,660.
SILVIS
Jacob and Rachel Anderson, 621 17th Ave., residential remodel, Vermillion Const., $31,000.
Steve and Amy Long, 1108 15th St., residential remodel, Blackout Const., $36,635.
Christina Williams, 1117 22nd Ave., residential addition, Revolution Energy Systems, $46,000.
John Garcia II and Mary Bein, 616 12th St., residential remodel, Superior Services, $8,400.
Business licenses
BETTENDORF
Car-X Tire and Auto, 3760 State St., issued in February.
DAVENPORT
None issued in February.
ELDRIDGE
Driveway Details, 3214 S. 16th Ave., issued in February.