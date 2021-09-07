 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY RECORD
0 Comments
topical

DAILY RECORD

  • 0

Permits

DAVENPORT

Gary Moore, 1801 W. 16th St., pool, $4,700.

Sandra Flenker, 2317 E. Lombard, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $35,720.

Stan Stinson, 2420 W. Pleasant, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,916.

Donnie Woolums, 3928 E. 61st Blvd., residential addition, Sampson Const., $25,000.

Ed Winborn, 521 W. 14th St., deck, $6,000.

Everything Nice LLC, 2644 E. Lombard St., residential remodel, $35,300.

Everything Nice LLC, 2747 E. Pleasant St., residential remodel, $43,600.

Matt Coomber, 2502 Ripley St., residential remodel, Custom Remodeling By Dean Taylor, $14,700.

Lisa Grace Revocable Trust, 5138 Woodland Ct., residential addition, $1,600.

Carleton Life Support Systems, 2714 Hickory Grove Rd.,commercial remodel, Russell Const., $121,206.

Genesis Health System, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $116,614.

Amanda Motto, 2019 W. 57th St., deck, Veteran’s Choice Contracting, $30,000.

Mark Breidenbach, 2320 Fairhaven Rd., residential addition, Lank Const., $78,000.

Darrick Cooper Jr., 1648 W. 65th St., pool, $7,186.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci Says Mu Covid Variant Isn't Immediate Threat to U.S.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News