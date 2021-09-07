DAILY RECORD

Permits
DAVENPORT
Gary Moore, 1801 W. 16th St., pool, $4,700.
Sandra Flenker, 2317 E. Lombard, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $35,720.
Stan Stinson, 2420 W. Pleasant, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,916.
Donnie Woolums, 3928 E. 61st Blvd., residential addition, Sampson Const., $25,000.
Ed Winborn, 521 W. 14th St., deck, $6,000.
Everything Nice LLC, 2644 E. Lombard St., residential remodel, $35,300.
Everything Nice LLC, 2747 E. Pleasant St., residential remodel, $43,600.
Matt Coomber, 2502 Ripley St., residential remodel, Custom Remodeling By Dean Taylor, $14,700.
Lisa Grace Revocable Trust, 5138 Woodland Ct., residential addition, $1,600.
Carleton Life Support Systems, 2714 Hickory Grove Rd.,commercial remodel, Russell Const., $121,206.
Genesis Health System, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $116,614.