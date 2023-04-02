BETTENDORF
Jake Burbridge, 5691 Willmeyer Dr., pool, $88,500.
6888 Wilderness Pointe, single-family dwelling, Knutsen Builder, $600,000.
3906 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.
3912 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.
3924 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.
3918 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.
6817 Matthew’s Ct., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel Group, $520,000.
5012 Pinecreek Ln., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $247,942.
5050 Lakeside Ct., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $284,416.
People are also reading…
6970 Competition Ct., new commercial, Benson Const., $570,260.
DAVENPORT
PCT Ebeam and Integration, 8700 Hillandale Rd., commercial addition, Point Builders, $2,475,353.
6314 Forest Rd., residential remodel, $5,300.
2605 Revo Rd., residential remodel, $16,850.
4233 Woodland Ct., residential remodel, Reed Const. $52,000.
2133 E. 32st St., residential remodel, R.A. Lank Const., $25,000.
5506 Baraboo Ct., residential remodel, J.D. Coussens, $27,000.
1025 W. 15th St., deck, $2,000.
3706 Esplanade Ave., decks, Highline Enterprises, $15,000.
3722 Esplanade Ave., decks, Highline Enterprises, $15,000.
1316 E. 37th St., decks, Highline Enterprises, $15,000.
1315 E. 38th St., decks, Highline Enterprises, $15,000.
250 Research Prkwy, new commercial, Russell Const., $5,390,400.
4220 Wapello Ave., new commercial, Swensen Const., $901,476.
1805 Katie Ct., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $345,000.
4807 Willow Circle, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
5727 Taylor St., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $45,940.
718 W. 14th St., residential remodel, TVC Improvements, $15,000.
1528 Clay St., residential remodel, QC General, $50,000.
1002 E. High St., residential remodel, $12,000.
Zeke’s Island Cafe, 131 W. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $499,792.
1725 Rockingham Rd., commercial remodel, Brus Const., $144,200.
2205 Carey Ave., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $11,475.
607 E. Locust St., residential remodel, $25,000.
607 E. Locust St., residential remodel, $48,000.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 5511 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, WDS Const., $3,400,000.
4005 Forest Rd., residential remodel, Bettendorf Kitchen & Bath, $70,781.
4402 Lorton Ave., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $34,228.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, 1200 E. 39th St., commercial remodel, Iossi Const., $401,510.
1661 W. 51st St., residential addition, Solar Grids, $24,000.
1134 Calvin St., residential addition, Solar Grids, $11,850
8360 Research Dr., new commercial, Build To Suit, $206,480.
Hotworx, 4320 Brady St., new commercial, Rymak Const. Group, $102,500.
736 W. 15th St., pool, $3,500.
5102 Woodland Ave., pool, $7,799.
5221 Western Ave., pool, $11,000.
MOLINE
Trinity Medical Center, 600 John Deere Rd., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $157,439.
Skip-Along Child Devel. Services, 4800 60th St., commercial remodel, Bush Const. Co., $285,598.
Jewel-Osco, 1998 1st St. A., commercial remodel, West Maintenance, $251,417.
2329 19th St., residential remodel, $15,360.
Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, institutional addition, Superior Sheds & More, $10,651.
415 11th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $33,880.