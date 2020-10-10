DAILY RECORD

Permits
SCOTT COUNTY
Pat Pancrazio, 3 Foster Court, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $191,390.
Josh Imborek, 9230 14th S. Blue Grass, single-family dwelling, $252,349.
Bryan Otero, 12983 Coonhunters Road, Blue Grass, single-family dwelling, $107,060.
Andrew Moses, 4 Country Club Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $229,710.
Seth Woods, 425 Elizabeth Way, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $232,903.
Tabbatha Lancaster and Cameron Brown, 27118 155th Ave. Court, Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Shabby Chic builders, $172,297.
Kasey Macuber and Jeron Heaton, 28703 140th Ave., Donahue, single-family dwelling, Terry Knutsen Builder, $106,767.
Josh Frank, 331 N. 8th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Corson Construction, $16,280.
Jeff and Jeanette Sergeant, 26710 229th St., LeClaire, residential remodel, Shabby to Chic, $6,860.
Dan Leiby, 19685 244th Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, Job Construction and Remodeling, $9,720.
James and Lori Haffarnan, 25461 Valley Drive, Bettendorf, residential addition, $28,862.
Tom Arensdorf, 20822 271 St. Place, Eldridge, deck, Backyard Vinyl, $3,120.
Ronda McCreight, 9248 114th St., Blue Grass, deck, $2,520.
Loren Long, 1015 Wisconsin St., LeClaire, deck, $2,550.
Bob Shelton, 2315 Deer Ridge Circle, LeClaire, deck, Pfitz’s Fence and Deck, $2,520.
David Iverson, 810 Falcon Drive, LeClaire, deck, LeClaire Home Improvement, $1,170.
Bob Tuftee, 21718 277th Ave., LeClaire, residential additions, Timber Stove Construction. $15,460.
Zenya Mucha, 21739 280th Ave., LeClaire, deck, Creative Deck and Fence, $4,680.
Jeff Allen, 21606 277th Ave., LeClaire, deck, Corson Construction, $9,205.
Jennifer Genz, 205 Hughes St., McCausland, deck, $2,437.
Adam Gillitzer, 27 Valley View Drive, Blue Grass, residential addition, Clinton Custom Shed, $5,435.
Vahan and Vickie Bedeian, 13085 61st Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, $14,144.
Todd Steinhart, 501 N. 13th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Wick Buildings, $29,750.
Chris and Danielle Whitcanack, 319 W. 1st St., McCausland, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $12,240.
Drew and Madalynn Mangler, 27501 265th St. Place, Princeton, residential addition, $13,328.
