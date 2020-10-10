 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY RECORD
topical

DAILY RECORD

{{featured_button_text}}

Permits

SCOTT COUNTY

Pat Pancrazio, 3 Foster Court, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $191,390.

Josh Imborek, 9230 14th S. Blue Grass, single-family dwelling, $252,349.

Bryan Otero, 12983 Coonhunters Road, Blue Grass, single-family dwelling, $107,060.

Andrew Moses, 4 Country Club Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $229,710.

Seth Woods, 425 Elizabeth Way, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $232,903.

Tabbatha Lancaster and Cameron Brown, 27118 155th Ave. Court, Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Shabby Chic builders, $172,297.

Kasey Macuber and Jeron Heaton, 28703 140th Ave., Donahue, single-family dwelling, Terry Knutsen Builder, $106,767.

Josh Frank, 331 N. 8th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Corson Construction, $16,280.

Jeff and Jeanette Sergeant, 26710 229th St., LeClaire, residential remodel, Shabby to Chic, $6,860.

Dan Leiby, 19685 244th Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, Job Construction and Remodeling, $9,720.

James and Lori Haffarnan, 25461 Valley Drive, Bettendorf, residential addition, $28,862.

Tom Arensdorf, 20822 271 St. Place, Eldridge, deck, Backyard Vinyl, $3,120.

Ronda McCreight, 9248 114th St., Blue Grass, deck, $2,520.

Loren Long, 1015 Wisconsin St., LeClaire, deck, $2,550.

Bob Shelton, 2315 Deer Ridge Circle, LeClaire, deck, Pfitz’s Fence and Deck, $2,520.

David Iverson, 810 Falcon Drive, LeClaire, deck, LeClaire Home Improvement, $1,170.

Bob Tuftee, 21718 277th Ave., LeClaire, residential additions, Timber Stove Construction. $15,460.

Zenya Mucha, 21739 280th Ave., LeClaire, deck, Creative Deck and Fence, $4,680.

Jeff Allen, 21606 277th Ave., LeClaire, deck, Corson Construction, $9,205.

Jennifer Genz, 205 Hughes St., McCausland, deck, $2,437.

Adam Gillitzer, 27 Valley View Drive, Blue Grass, residential addition, Clinton Custom Shed, $5,435.

Vahan and Vickie Bedeian, 13085 61st Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, $14,144.

Todd Steinhart, 501 N. 13th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Wick Buildings, $29,750.

Chris and Danielle Whitcanack, 319 W. 1st St., McCausland, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $12,240.

Drew and Madalynn Mangler, 27501 265th St. Place, Princeton, residential addition, $13,328.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News