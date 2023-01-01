DAILY RECORD

BETTENDORF
2820 Pleasant Ridge Ct., residential addition, Iossi Const., $85,682.
3113 48th Ave., residential remodel, R & B Remodeling, $45,290.
3877 Sparrow Ct., residential remodel, All Around Flooring, $26,200.
John Crouse, 6892 Matthew’s Ct., residential remodel, $20,290.
1415 Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Provost Const. & Sons, $496,142.
5141 Century Heights Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration $445,882.
4099 Greenbrier Dr., residential remodel, Sandberg Restoration Service, $87,000.
3103 Maplecrest Rd., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $66,918.
4690 Mayfield Dr., residential remodel, Total Const., $6,000.
2225 18th St., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $10,692.
6595 James Rd., residential remodel, Newton Homes, $44,450.
5179 Blackhawk Trail Ct., residential remodel, Costello Builders, $30,000.
4414 Isleworth Ave., residential remodel, Advance Homes, $5,000.
6817 Timber Ct., residential remodel, Prochaska Const., $5,000.
Mill Creek Properties, 3470 N. Willow Ct., deck, $4,000.
3399 Sunny Hill Dr., deck, Decked Out Inc., $8,000.
2495 Crow Creek Rd., deck, QC General, $20,000.
1931 Bellevue Ave., deck, Speer Development, $5,000.
1862 Oak St., deck, Kol Tov LLC, $2,400.
3304 Westmar Dr., deck, Taylor Improvements, $10,000.
1401 Middle Rd., deck, Backyard Vinyl Co., $15,840.
3200-3224 Holiday Ct. #9, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.
3114-3125 Holiday Ct. #11, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.
3101-3112 Holiday Ct. #1, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.
3048-3059 Holiday Ct. #10, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.
3071-3092 Holiday Ct. #7, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.
3036-3047 Holiday Ct. #6, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.
3012-3023 Holiday Ct. #5, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.
3950-3974 Holiday Ct. #4, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.
3024-3035 Holiday Ct. #3, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.
3304 Westmar Dr., residential addition, Taylor Improvements, $20,000.
428 26th ½ St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $25,976.
3135 Quail Ridge Rd., pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $37,612.
4832 Forest Grove Dr., sign, Lange Sign Group, $4,400.
6836 Championship Dr., sign, Truss Plus, $3,400.
3200 Ridge Pointe, sign, Lange Sign Group, $9,838.
3200 Ridge Pointe, sign, Lange Sign Group, $22,940.
2509 53rd Ave., sign, Lillicrap Inc., $3,437.
2886 Devils Glen Rd., sign, CR Signs, $4,000.
Youssi Custom Homes, 7229 Genesis Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Youssi Custom Homes, 7241 Genesis Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Youssi Custom Homes, 7235 Genesis Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Youssi Custom Homes, 7211 Genesis Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Youssi Custom Homes, 7215 Genesis Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Youssi Custom Homes, 7207 Genesis Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 4009 Meadowlark Ct., single-family dwelling, $400,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 4001 Meadowlark Ct., single-family dwelling, $400,000.
Jocebee LLC, 1176 Devils Glen Rd., single-family dwelling, $2,035,000.
Advance Homes, 4650 Paddington Circle, single-family dwelling, $406,250.
Aspen Homes, 4907 Tanglewood Rd., single-family dwelling, $2,512,363.
Christopher Const., 5120 Pandit Dr., single-family dwelling, $291,657.
Tom Murrell Homes, 6134 Ryan Ct., single-family dwelling, $800,000.
Advance Homes, 4243 Muirfield Ct., single-family dwelling, $395,200.
Procore, 5985 Willmeyer Dr., single-family dwelling, $411,500.
Kerkhoff Homes, 6807 Wilderness Pointe, single-family dwelling, $550,000.
Silverthorne Develop. Group, 6937 Matthew’s Pass, single-family dwelling, $482,068.
Aspen Homes, 4714 Woodland Ct., single-family dwelling, $850,986.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, 22614 Rt. 84, Cordorva, new commercial, Adolfson & Peterson, $629,688.
Andy Robinson, 18906 River Rd., Cordorva, pole bldg., $27,000.
Gary Doyle, 26603 80th Ave. N., Port Byron, pole bldg., $36,000.
Deere & Co., 1 John Deere Rd., Moline, commercial remodel, Russell Const., $97,112.
Deere & Co., 1 John Deere Rd., Moline, commercial remodel, Russell Const., $503,036.
Calvin McKenzie, 1811 28th Ave., E. Mo., residential addition,
Steve Ames, 1042 N. Shore, Moline, residential remodel, $38,500.
John Miller, 3333 47th Ave., Moline, residential addition, $1,995.
Joe Veloz Jr., 4902 106th Ave., Milan, residential addition, $14,500.
John Hartman, 4417 127th Ave, Milan, pole bldg., $42,750.
Jerad Hoagland, 2900 115th Ave., Milan, pool, $8,000.
Katherine Gladkin, 3104 115th Ave., Milan, single-family dwelling, Mark Wood Builder, $420,000.
Derick Hofer, 10611 154th St. W., Taylor Ridge, pole bldg., $26,880.
Nichole Wistedt, 16407 132nd St., Reynolds, pool, $28,000.
Brad Forret, 11001 123rd St. W., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $10.292.50.
Peter and Beth Cunico, 920 13th St., Andalusia, pool, CS Finish Grade, $45,000.
Larry and Beth Jensen, 31029 120th Ave., Illinois City, pole bldg., $97,200.
MOLINE
626 15th St., commercial remodel, $38,384.
3433 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, Total Maintenance, $35,000.
5300 12th Ave., residential addition, Avila’s Home Improvement, $12,000.
2382 28th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration, $100,070.
1920 14th St., residential remodel, Scott QCA Enterprises, $26,000.
5309 11th Ave. C., residential remodel, $25,000.
1715 56th St. Ct., residential addition, $3,700.
117 Carrot St., residential addition, Landeros and Sons Const., $8,000.
2822 16th St., sign, Lillicrap QC Customs, $5,634.
ROCK ISLAND
Scott and Wendy Wood, 1445 42nd Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $26,646.
Bethel Assembly Church of God, 3535 38th Ave., institutional addition, $10,200.
Bob Ceden, 1021 13th Ave., residential remodel, $2,000.
Frank Nowinski, 4401 37th Ave., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $14,212.
Ted Vogel-Wilson, 931 17th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $14,112.
Morgan Milner, 1616 33rd Ave. Ct., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $25,129.
Monque Decap, 1811 44th St., deck, Pioneer Improvement, $2,500.
Garrett Upton, 1816 42nd St., residential addition, ADT Solar, $28,148.
Patrick Fineran, 1241 36th Ave., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $16,347.
SFR3 LLC, 1312 101st Ave. W., residential remodel, JRB Home Services, $20,000.
Roberta Milas, 3306 34th Av. Ct., residential addition and remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $139,800.
Paul Michaels Jr., 814 43rd St., residential addition, Soco Roofing, $50,000.
Dave Klauer, 1805 65th Ave.W., residential addition, $2,500.
R. Forrest, 1841 9th St., residential remodel, Scott’s Const., $15,000.
Agape Christian Fellowship, 817 24th Ave., residential addition & remodel, Habitat For Humanity, $7,615.
Martin Pizano, 718 24th St., commercial remodel, Pizano Electric, $39,000.
Tiffany Jackson, 2422 35th Ave., residential remodel, Real American Renovation, $17,250.
Good Shepard Presbyterian Church, 2312 18th Ave., institutional remodel, Taymak Const., $11,552.
Bryan and Leann Depover, 22 Knoll Ct., residential addition, Solar Grids Quad Cities, $12,800.
Joe Van Hecke, 2215 38th St., residential remodel, Durian Builders, $17,460.