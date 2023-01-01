 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DAILY RECORD

  • 0

BETTENDORF

2820 Pleasant Ridge Ct., residential addition, Iossi Const., $85,682.

3113 48th Ave., residential remodel, R & B Remodeling, $45,290.

3877 Sparrow Ct., residential remodel, All Around Flooring, $26,200.

John Crouse, 6892 Matthew’s Ct., residential remodel, $20,290.

1415 Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Provost Const. & Sons, $496,142.

5141 Century Heights Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration $445,882.

4099 Greenbrier Dr., residential remodel, Sandberg Restoration Service, $87,000.

3103 Maplecrest Rd., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $66,918.

People are also reading…

4690 Mayfield Dr., residential remodel, Total Const., $6,000.

2225 18th St., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $10,692.

6595 James Rd., residential remodel, Newton Homes, $44,450.

5179 Blackhawk Trail Ct., residential remodel, Costello Builders, $30,000.

4414 Isleworth Ave., residential remodel, Advance Homes, $5,000.

6817 Timber Ct., residential remodel, Prochaska Const., $5,000.

Mill Creek Properties, 3470 N. Willow Ct., deck, $4,000.

3399 Sunny Hill Dr., deck, Decked Out Inc., $8,000.

2495 Crow Creek Rd., deck, QC General, $20,000.

1931 Bellevue Ave., deck, Speer Development, $5,000.

1862 Oak St., deck, Kol Tov LLC, $2,400.

3304 Westmar Dr., deck, Taylor Improvements, $10,000.

1401 Middle Rd., deck, Backyard Vinyl Co., $15,840.

3200-3224 Holiday Ct. #9, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.

3114-3125 Holiday Ct. #11, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.

3101-3112 Holiday Ct. #1, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.

3048-3059 Holiday Ct. #10, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.

3071-3092 Holiday Ct. #7, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.

3036-3047 Holiday Ct. #6, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.

3012-3023 Holiday Ct. #5, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.

3950-3974 Holiday Ct. #4, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.

3024-3035 Holiday Ct. #3, deck, Sampson Const., $120,000.

3304 Westmar Dr., residential addition, Taylor Improvements, $20,000.

428 26th ½ St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $25,976.

3135 Quail Ridge Rd., pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $37,612.

4832 Forest Grove Dr., sign, Lange Sign Group, $4,400.

6836 Championship Dr., sign, Truss Plus, $3,400.

3200 Ridge Pointe, sign, Lange Sign Group, $9,838.

3200 Ridge Pointe, sign, Lange Sign Group, $22,940.

2509 53rd Ave., sign, Lillicrap Inc., $3,437.

2886 Devils Glen Rd., sign, CR Signs, $4,000.

Youssi Custom Homes, 7229 Genesis Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.

Youssi Custom Homes, 7241 Genesis Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.

Youssi Custom Homes, 7235 Genesis Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.

Youssi Custom Homes, 7211 Genesis Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.

Youssi Custom Homes, 7215 Genesis Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.

Youssi Custom Homes, 7207 Genesis Way, single-family dwelling, $225,000.

Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 4009 Meadowlark Ct., single-family dwelling, $400,000.

Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 4001 Meadowlark Ct., single-family dwelling, $400,000.

Jocebee LLC, 1176 Devils Glen Rd., single-family dwelling, $2,035,000.

Advance Homes, 4650 Paddington Circle, single-family dwelling, $406,250.

Aspen Homes, 4907 Tanglewood Rd., single-family dwelling, $2,512,363.

Christopher Const., 5120 Pandit Dr., single-family dwelling, $291,657.

Tom Murrell Homes, 6134 Ryan Ct., single-family dwelling, $800,000.

Advance Homes, 4243 Muirfield Ct., single-family dwelling, $395,200.

Procore, 5985 Willmeyer Dr., single-family dwelling, $411,500.

Kerkhoff Homes, 6807 Wilderness Pointe, single-family dwelling, $550,000.

Silverthorne Develop. Group, 6937 Matthew’s Pass, single-family dwelling, $482,068.

Aspen Homes, 4714 Woodland Ct., single-family dwelling, $850,986.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, 22614 Rt. 84, Cordorva, new commercial, Adolfson & Peterson, $629,688.

Andy Robinson, 18906 River Rd., Cordorva, pole bldg., $27,000.

Gary Doyle, 26603 80th Ave. N., Port Byron, pole bldg., $36,000.

Deere & Co., 1 John Deere Rd., Moline, commercial remodel, Russell Const., $97,112.

Deere & Co., 1 John Deere Rd., Moline, commercial remodel, Russell Const., $503,036.

Calvin McKenzie, 1811 28th Ave., E. Mo., residential addition,

Steve Ames, 1042 N. Shore, Moline, residential remodel, $38,500.

John Miller, 3333 47th Ave., Moline, residential addition, $1,995.

Joe Veloz Jr., 4902 106th Ave., Milan, residential addition, $14,500.

John Hartman, 4417 127th Ave, Milan, pole bldg., $42,750.

Jerad Hoagland, 2900 115th Ave., Milan, pool, $8,000.

Katherine Gladkin, 3104 115th Ave., Milan, single-family dwelling, Mark Wood Builder, $420,000.

Derick Hofer, 10611 154th St. W., Taylor Ridge, pole bldg., $26,880.

Nichole Wistedt, 16407 132nd St., Reynolds, pool, $28,000.

Brad Forret, 11001 123rd St. W., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $10.292.50.

Peter and Beth Cunico, 920 13th St., Andalusia, pool, CS Finish Grade, $45,000.

Larry and Beth Jensen, 31029 120th Ave., Illinois City, pole bldg., $97,200.

MOLINE

626 15th St., commercial remodel, $38,384.

3433 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, Total Maintenance, $35,000.

5300 12th Ave., residential addition, Avila’s Home Improvement, $12,000.

2382 28th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration, $100,070.

1920 14th St., residential remodel, Scott QCA Enterprises, $26,000.

5309 11th Ave. C., residential remodel, $25,000.

1715 56th St. Ct., residential addition, $3,700.

117 Carrot St., residential addition, Landeros and Sons Const., $8,000.

2822 16th St., sign, Lillicrap QC Customs, $5,634.

ROCK ISLAND

Scott and Wendy Wood, 1445 42nd Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $26,646.

Bethel Assembly Church of God, 3535 38th Ave., institutional addition, $10,200.

Bob Ceden, 1021 13th Ave., residential remodel, $2,000.

Frank Nowinski, 4401 37th Ave., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $14,212.

Ted Vogel-Wilson, 931 17th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $14,112.

Morgan Milner, 1616 33rd Ave. Ct., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $25,129.

Monque Decap, 1811 44th St., deck, Pioneer Improvement, $2,500.

Garrett Upton, 1816 42nd St., residential addition, ADT Solar, $28,148.

Patrick Fineran, 1241 36th Ave., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $16,347.

SFR3 LLC, 1312 101st Ave. W., residential remodel, JRB Home Services, $20,000.

Roberta Milas, 3306 34th Av. Ct., residential addition and remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $139,800.

Paul Michaels Jr., 814 43rd St., residential addition, Soco Roofing, $50,000.

Dave Klauer, 1805 65th Ave.W., residential addition, $2,500.

R. Forrest, 1841 9th St., residential remodel, Scott’s Const., $15,000.

Agape Christian Fellowship, 817 24th Ave., residential addition & remodel, Habitat For Humanity, $7,615.

Martin Pizano, 718 24th St., commercial remodel, Pizano Electric, $39,000.

Tiffany Jackson, 2422 35th Ave., residential remodel, Real American Renovation, $17,250.

Good Shepard Presbyterian Church, 2312 18th Ave., institutional remodel, Taymak Const., $11,552.

Bryan and Leann Depover, 22 Knoll Ct., residential addition, Solar Grids Quad Cities, $12,800.

Joe Van Hecke, 2215 38th St., residential remodel, Durian Builders, $17,460.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can change your money habits even if your parents had bad money tendencies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News