DAILY RECORD

ROCK ISLAND
Jan Masamoto, 3456 17th St., residential addition, $15,100.
Denice Strupp, 3620 38th St., residential addition, B & W Home Imrpovement & Const., $174,000.
Paul Martin, 1520 20th Ave., residential addition, Source Solar, $24,500.
Alana Callender, 4430 8th St., residential addition, Source Solar, $15,080.
Yolanda Cervantes, 1420 42nd St., residential addition, Trujillo Const., $2,300.
Brad Fincher, 3932 29th Ave., residential addition, $34,700.
Bernadette Carmack, 4001 14th St., residential remodel, $7,000.
Riverview Lofts LLC, 1701-05 Ave., residential remodel, Door Creek Const. Of IL., $425,000.
Landmark Investments, 1401 9th Ave., deck, $4,400.
Don Healy Jr., 2227 26th St., residential remodel, Chumbley Const., $11,800.
Modern Woodmen of America, 1701 1st Ave., sign, Estes Const., $328,000.
Modern Woodmen of America, 1701 1st Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $96,000.
Augustana College, 3500 5th Ave., institutional addition, KPH Const. Services, $205,000.
Peter Caras, 2334 31st Ave., commercial remodel, Primus Companies, $380,000.
Charles Cooley, 3411 26th Ave., residential addition, A&G Electric, $12,000.
Doug and Lori Downing, 3410 38th St., residential remodel, StoJo Outdoor Services, $4,100.
Ben Farrar Jr., 1712 18th Ave., sign, Lillicrap, $5,443.63.
SCOTT COUNTY
Ted Forsythe, 27201 Allens Grove Rd., Donahue, residential addition, $14,280.
Scott Co. Conservation, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport, institutional addition, $14,688.
Steve Knorrek, 27159 216th Ave., Long Grove, deck, Excel Deck and Fence, $7,800.
Ken Nelson, 11505 70th Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, Decked Out, $18,360.
Randy and Sara Rock, 25516 97th Ave., Dixon, IA., single-family dwelling, Brandon Rock, $179,560.
Elise Correy, 602 N. 3rd St., LeClaire, residential remodel, R&B Remodeling, $3,500.
Forest View LLC, 7 Welcome Center Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $134,808.
Encore Homes, 702 Titus Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $22,470.
Core Designs, 10 Sandstone Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $197,811.
Core Designs, 25 Sandstone Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $211,900.
Core Designs, 49 Country Club Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $158,712.
Core Designs, 41 Country Club Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $164,742.
Lant and Leslie Doran, 33 Sandstone Ct., LeClaire, deck, Lovewell Fence, $4,200.
McDonald’s USA, 1403 Eagle Ridge Rd., LeClaire, commercial remodel, McKee Associates, $405,850.
Tim Garcia, 21704 277th Ave., LeClaire, residential addition, Harold Bramlett, $20,400.
Encore Homes, 418 E. Emerald Ct., Long Grove, deck, $3,360.
Brady Szuminski, 135 S. 3rd St., Long Grove, residential addition, $14,688.
Encore Homes, 418 E. Emerald Ct., Long Grove, residential remodel, $16,500.
Roger and Linda Garrett, 24965 Scott Park Rd., Eldridge, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $12,359.
Steve Daxon, 18381 Wells Ferry Rd., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $351,200.
Dennis Dixon, 18166 247th Ave., Pleasant Valley, residential addition, $13,056.
Woods Const., 323 Ann Ave., Riverdale, residential remodel, $13,800.
Tim Odey, 302 Ann Ave., Riverdale, residential remodel, $18,645.
Dan Reese, 27950 172nd Ave., Long Grove, residential remodel, $34,500.
Amanda and Joel Reno, 26860 169th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Hammertime Improvement, $7,956.
Business licenses
BETTENDORF
Sweet Treats, 806 40th Ave., issued in July.