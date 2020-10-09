DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main content
Permits

EAST MOLINE

Charles and Margaret Zaerr, 121 1st St., residential addition, $17,400.

Ken and Naida Tonn, 3015 16th St. Ct., residential addition, Timber Stone, $40,000.

James Whipple, 4134 4th Ave. B., residential addition, Solar Power Midwest, $52,200.

Calvin Paschal, 3331 2nd St. C, residential addition, $5,000.

Kevin Thornborough, 474 33rd Ave., deck, 123 Custom Home Services, $13,650.

Deb Underwood, 921 37th Ave., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $6,387.

James Standaert, 636 20th Ave. Court, residential remodel, $10,000.

Toni and Jayme Massa, 4528 8 ½ St. Court, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $28,495.

Coe & Associates LLC, 804-810 16th Ave., commercial addition, Chumbley Construction, $4,000.

MOLINE

750 42nd Ave. Drive, commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Construction, $1,793,275.

1522 47th Ave., commercial remodel, Pizano Electric, $15,500.

1515 5th Ave., commercial remodel, Builders Sales & Service, $356,555.

2900 River Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $91,375.

4100 38th Ave., new commercial, CW Development & Construction, $1,000,000.

3619 76th St., deck, Red Box Design, $19,000.

4049 36th Ave. Court, deck, Carolos Custom Built Cabinets, $2,800.

3160 13th Ave. Court, deck, 4,320.

4720 28th Ave.,, deck, $6,300.

4817 47th Ave., deck, $2,400.

818 34th Ave., residential addition, $10,752.

2842 16th St., residential addition, $24,000.

3615 10th Ave., pool, JJ Elite Installation, $4,000.

6045 34th Ave., multi-family remodel, BM Bagby, $74,000.

1110 40th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $77,009.

913 41st, Ave. Drive, sign, Galesburg Sign & Lighting, $5,400.

3620 Ave. of the Cities, sign, Prairie Signs, $28,000.

