DAILY RECORD

Permits
EAST MOLINE
Charles and Margaret Zaerr, 121 1st St., residential addition, $17,400.
Ken and Naida Tonn, 3015 16th St. Ct., residential addition, Timber Stone, $40,000.
James Whipple, 4134 4th Ave. B., residential addition, Solar Power Midwest, $52,200.
Calvin Paschal, 3331 2nd St. C, residential addition, $5,000.
Kevin Thornborough, 474 33rd Ave., deck, 123 Custom Home Services, $13,650.
Deb Underwood, 921 37th Ave., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $6,387.
James Standaert, 636 20th Ave. Court, residential remodel, $10,000.
Toni and Jayme Massa, 4528 8 ½ St. Court, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $28,495.
Coe & Associates LLC, 804-810 16th Ave., commercial addition, Chumbley Construction, $4,000.
MOLINE
750 42nd Ave. Drive, commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Construction, $1,793,275.
1522 47th Ave., commercial remodel, Pizano Electric, $15,500.
1515 5th Ave., commercial remodel, Builders Sales & Service, $356,555.
2900 River Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $91,375.
4100 38th Ave., new commercial, CW Development & Construction, $1,000,000.
3619 76th St., deck, Red Box Design, $19,000.
4049 36th Ave. Court, deck, Carolos Custom Built Cabinets, $2,800.
3160 13th Ave. Court, deck, 4,320.
4720 28th Ave.,, deck, $6,300.
4817 47th Ave., deck, $2,400.
818 34th Ave., residential addition, $10,752.
2842 16th St., residential addition, $24,000.
3615 10th Ave., pool, JJ Elite Installation, $4,000.
6045 34th Ave., multi-family remodel, BM Bagby, $74,000.
1110 40th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $77,009.
913 41st, Ave. Drive, sign, Galesburg Sign & Lighting, $5,400.
3620 Ave. of the Cities, sign, Prairie Signs, $28,000.
