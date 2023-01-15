DAILY RECORD

SCOTT COUNTY
Russell – QC Mart, 1403 Eagle Ridge Rd., LeClaire, commercial remodel, Campbell Electric, $6,582.
Erik and Shana Mena, 26057 235th St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Kent Johnson Builders, $220,998.
Brian Holland, 203 E. Gails St., McCausland, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $46,803.
Pro Homes LLC, 106 E. Bennett St., McCausland, residential addition, $26,000.
Keith Gerks, 26218 264th St., Princeton, residential addition, $18,088.
Mike Arp, 19124 248th Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, $4,000.
Robb MacDougall, 25002 195th St., Bettendorf, residential addition, Greiner Bldrs., $27,200.
People are also reading…
Seth Woods, 260 Mason Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $195,074.
Kraig Klemme, 17937 250th St., Eldridge, deck, $9,000.
Bob and Mary Anne Braden, 12408 245th St., Eldridge, pool, $7,000.
Lorraine Young, 29925 150th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $51,987.
Alan Rubach, 17782 267th St., Long Grove, residential addition, Century Electric, $55,500.
Joel Purcell, 14339 Kruse Ave., Davenport, residential addition, $8,160.
MidAmerican Energy, 18500 110th Ave., Davenport, commercial addition, Quality Const. Services, $102,000.
Jeff and Inge Corlis, 310 Crest Rd., Eldridge, deck, Lovewell Fence, $5,040.
Mel Bates, 29111 210th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $80,869.
Jim Welch, 27355 Scott Park Rd., Long Grove, residential addition, Century Electric, $29,760.
Andy Claeys, 31075 Scott Park Rd., Long Grove, residential addition, Century Electric, $37,720.
Rachel Allbee, 106 S. Park View Dr., Eldridge, deck, Corson Const., $5,040.
Cindy Meier, 13213 63rd Ave., Blue Grass, pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $35,000.
Dave Lewis III, 12118 Coon Hunters Rd., Blue Grass, single-family dwelling, Timber Stone, $178,434.
SILVIS
Hazelwood Homes, 641 18th St., single-family dwelling, $700,500.
Haversian Canal Systems, 985 Ave. of the Cities, new commercial, $2,115,000.
Frank Serra Jr., 133 7th St., residential remodel, MidAmerica Basement, $22,000.
Frank Serra Jr., 133 7th St., residential remodel, MidAmerica Basement, $21,058.
Lukowicz Little Explorers LLC, 644 Crosstown Ave., commercial remodel, Bill Bruce Builders, $1,150,141.
Riley Alan Olson, 629 15th St., residential addition, Revolution Energy Systems, $53,000.
Silvis Ace Properties LLC, 985 Ave. of the Cities, Lange Sign Group, $15,650.
Jake Chase, 331 Cherokee Dr., Eldridge, deck, Pfitz’s Deck & Fence, $2,880.
Tim McCleary, 11705 70th Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, Brus Const., $97,920.
Chris Wulf, 21905 Maysville Rd., Walcott, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $100,984.
Kyle Ott, 1666 315th St., New Liberty, residential addition, $22,032.
Judy Scott, 30 Black Stone Way, LeClaire, residential addition, Century Electric, $19,928.
QC Mart, 1403 Eagle Ridge Rd., LeClaire, commercial remodel, Russell Const., $88,200.
Don Bealer, 14 Viola Dr., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $138,355.
Definitive Builders, 5 Pebble Creek Dr., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $249,117.
Dan Schurr, 905 N. 23rd St., LeClaire, residential addition, $61,600.
KV Dahl, 21835 Great River Rd., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Faulhaber Homes, $90,555.
Lyndon and Linda Heiselman, 22037 282nd Ave., LeClaire, residential remodel, Patt Co Design, $7,900.
Eric Kline, 375 Ruby Court, Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $331,292.
Erron Vandemore, 19420 251st Ave., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, Core Designs, $244,792.
Robb and Brooke MacDougall, 19159 247th Ave., Bettendorf, residential remodel, Quinn Electric, $2,500.
Woods Const., 293 Linda Lane, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $156,666.
Ingleby Const., 470 Mason Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $295,080.
Samantha Valle, 397 Linda Lane, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, Core Designs, $222,633.
Prochaska Const., 241 Linda Lane, Riverdale, residential remodel, $4,950.
Kroeger Brock, 25925 167th Ave., Eldridge, deck, Quality Craftsman LLC, $16,380.
Justin Wagner, 27076 155th Ave. Court, Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $223,889.
Chase Taggart, 26875 172nd Ave., Long Grove, residential remodel, $1,500.
Business licenses
DAVENPORT
Christmas Cottage, 4040 E.53rd St., issued in November.
Kunes of Davenport, 3738 N. Harrision St., issued in November.
T-Mobile Central, 2174 W. Kimberly Rd., issued in November.
Raygun, 210 E. 2nd St., issued in November.
ELDRIDGE
XR Appraiser, 208 W. Franklin St., issued in November.