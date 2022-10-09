DAILY RECORD

BETTENDORF
26 Briarwood Lane, deck, Scott Webster, $1,500.
3887 18th St., deck, $2,484.
3105 48th Ave., deck, QC Deck Co., $24,920.
5774 New Castle Lane, deck, Tom Murrell Homes, $15,000.
Aaron Mack, 4400 Winston Place, deck, $11,440.
Debby Saldivar, 2917 Cody St., residential addition $5,515.
Devan Peterson, 5588 Emily Rd., residential addition, $2,800.
2738 Cody St., residential addition, Lovewell Fencing, $6,000.
Christopher Bichler, 4465 Hamilton Dr., residential addition, $1,400.
Ted Kueter, 5148 Coachman Rd., residential addition, $6,800.
3860 Middle Rd., sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,500.
909 Middle Rd., sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,300.
2439 53rd Ave., sign, Riverbend Signworks, $14,343..
5301 Hugo Rd., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $76,362.
4480 Amesbury Dr., residential addition, Simple Solar, $43,546.
3493 Adele Lane, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $16,654.
3985 Wakonda Dr., pool, All Around Town Outdoor Services, $105,000.
6760 Little Cabin Rd., pool, Faulhaber Const., $50,000.
Bobby Onelangsy, 6928 Grove Crossing, pool, $9,900.
Mike Meyer, 3106 Greenfield Rd., pool, $4,500.
7113 Spring Creek Dr., single-family dwelling, Procore, $396,900.
3467 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
3471 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
3457 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
3443 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
3439 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
3435 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
3431 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
5112 Oak Ridge Court, single-family dwelling, Kerkhoff Homes, $800,000.
3923 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.
3917 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.
3911 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.
3905 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.
5088 Lakeside Ct., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $422,394.
5688 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $163,098.
5696 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $175,000.
5692 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $165,000.
5004 Woody Creek Ln., single-family dwelling, Faulhaber Custom Homes, $721,696.
4289 Muirfield Ct., single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $287,300.
4311 Muirfield Ct., single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $293,800.
3088 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.
3112 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.
3108 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.
3120 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.
3116 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.
3092 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.
3084 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.
3096 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.