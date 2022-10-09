 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY RECORD

BETTENDORF

26 Briarwood Lane, deck, Scott Webster, $1,500.

3887 18th St., deck, $2,484.

3105 48th Ave., deck, QC Deck Co., $24,920.

5774 New Castle Lane, deck, Tom Murrell Homes, $15,000.

Aaron Mack, 4400 Winston Place, deck, $11,440.

Debby Saldivar, 2917 Cody St., residential addition $5,515.

Devan Peterson, 5588 Emily Rd., residential addition, $2,800.

2738 Cody St., residential addition, Lovewell Fencing, $6,000.

Christopher Bichler, 4465 Hamilton Dr., residential addition, $1,400.

Ted Kueter, 5148 Coachman Rd., residential addition, $6,800.

3860 Middle Rd., sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,500.

909 Middle Rd., sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,300.

2439 53rd Ave., sign, Riverbend Signworks, $14,343..

5301 Hugo Rd., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $76,362.

4480 Amesbury Dr., residential addition, Simple Solar, $43,546.

3493 Adele Lane, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $16,654.

3985 Wakonda Dr., pool, All Around Town Outdoor Services, $105,000.

6760 Little Cabin Rd., pool, Faulhaber Const., $50,000.

Bobby Onelangsy, 6928 Grove Crossing, pool, $9,900.

Mike Meyer, 3106 Greenfield Rd., pool, $4,500.

7113 Spring Creek Dr., single-family dwelling, Procore, $396,900.

3467 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.

3471 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.

3457 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.

3443 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.

3439 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.

3435 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.

3431 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.

5112 Oak Ridge Court, single-family dwelling, Kerkhoff Homes, $800,000.

3923 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.

3917 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.

3911 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.

3905 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.

5088 Lakeside Ct., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $422,394.

5688 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $163,098.

5696 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $175,000.

5692 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $165,000.

5004 Woody Creek Ln., single-family dwelling, Faulhaber Custom Homes, $721,696.

4289 Muirfield Ct., single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $287,300.

4311 Muirfield Ct., single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $293,800.

3088 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.

3112 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.

3108 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.

3120 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.

3116 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.

3092 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.

3084 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.

3096 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.

 

