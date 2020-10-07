DAILY RECORD

Permits
BETTENDORF
4257 Tranquility Court, residential addition, Mark Wood LTD, $34,750.
1370 Crestline Court, residential addition, Kevin Light, $135,000.
4517 Moencks Road, residential addition, Heartland Builders, $82,500.
9 Highland Green Court, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $250,000.
5150 Remington Road, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $45,000.
3910 Greenbrier Drive, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $31,000.
Charles Walloch, 217 Grant St., residential addition, $14,688.
Neil David-Michael, 43 Parklane Circle, residential addition, $2,500.
539 Holmes St., residential addition, Ingleby Construction, $19,000.
3541 Middle Road, residential remodel, Kinzenbaw Construction, $40,000.
1740 State St., residential remodel, Bettendorf Kitchen & Bath, $25,000.
3740 Utica Ridge Road, residential remodel, Home & Yard Doctor, $13,800.
Brian Griffin, 2404 Central Ave., residential remodel, $3,050.
3541 Middle Road, residential remodel, DS Anthony and Associates LLC, $7,115.
1609 Perkins Court, residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $27,500.
2352 Cumberland Sq. Drive, residential remodel, Imc Construction, $18,000.
7555 State St., residential remodel, Faulhaber Construction, $15,000.
5133 Coachman Road, deck, Sampson Construction, $5,500.
Richard Herron, 635 21st St., deck, $2,000.
Matt McDermott, 3892 Valley View Drive, deck, $4,000.
Carolyn Bertolino, 2850 Central Ave., deck, $5,000.
6718 Summerfield Drive, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $16,445.
5660 Barcelona St., deck, Highline Enterprises, $13,000.
Aspen Homes, 4793 Cottage Lane, single-family dwelling, $197,949.
11 Crow Lake Place, single-family dwelling, Definitive Builders, $501,688.
Silverthorne Development Group, 3355 Glenbrook Circle North, single-family dwelling, $324,147.
Murrell Homes, 5705 Contour Way, single-family dwelling, $450,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 5949 Danielle Drive, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 5915 Danielle Drive, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
Aspen Homes, 5577 E. Creekside Lane, single-family dwelling, $115,500.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 5977 Castlewood Drive, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
Aspen Homes, 4937 Lakeside Drive, single-family dwelling, $194,597.
Silverthorne Development Group, 3446 Glenbrook Circle North, single-family dwelling, $309,230.
Aspen Homes, 5583 E. Creekside Lane, single-family dwelling, $115,500.
Advance Homes, 2824 Eagle Heights Court, single-family dwelling, $813,000.
Nelson Construction & Development, 3150 Glenbrook Circle South, new commercial, $20,015,756.
Aspen Homes, 5589 E. Creekside Lane, single-family dwelling, $115,500.
4566 Wyndham Drive, sign, Art & Sign, $2,200.
2140 53rd Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,590.
3623 Elm St., sign, River City Sign, $5,000.
4357 Palm Drive, pool, QC Pool Pros, $46,653.
7094 St. Ann Drive, pool, Countryside Pool and Spa, $43,000.
Matt McDermott, 3892 Valley View Drive, pool, $6,000.
David Vanderbleek, 5667 Willmeyer Drive, $18,000.
Dale Rankin, 4288 Augusta Court, pool, $7,000.
EAST MOLINE
Habitat For Humanity QC, 117 21st St., single-family dwelling, $105,900.
Tim Stice, 2417 2nd St., deck, $2,500.
Milt and Maxyne Willcox, 3639 8th St., deck, $3,600.
Sandra Smith, 2361 7 ½ St., residential addition, $10,000.
