DAILY RECORD

Permits

BETTENDORF

4257 Tranquility Court, residential addition, Mark Wood LTD, $34,750.

1370 Crestline Court, residential addition, Kevin Light, $135,000.

4517 Moencks Road, residential addition, Heartland Builders, $82,500.

9 Highland Green Court, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $250,000.

5150 Remington Road, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $45,000.

3910 Greenbrier Drive, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $31,000.

Charles Walloch, 217 Grant St., residential addition, $14,688.

Neil David-Michael, 43 Parklane Circle, residential addition, $2,500.

539 Holmes St., residential addition, Ingleby Construction, $19,000.

3541 Middle Road, residential remodel, Kinzenbaw Construction, $40,000.

1740 State St., residential remodel, Bettendorf Kitchen & Bath, $25,000.

3740 Utica Ridge Road, residential remodel, Home & Yard Doctor, $13,800.

Brian Griffin, 2404 Central Ave., residential remodel, $3,050.

3541 Middle Road, residential remodel, DS Anthony and Associates LLC, $7,115.

1609 Perkins Court, residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $27,500.

2352 Cumberland Sq. Drive, residential remodel, Imc Construction, $18,000.

7555 State St., residential remodel, Faulhaber Construction, $15,000.

5133 Coachman Road, deck, Sampson Construction, $5,500.

Richard Herron, 635 21st St., deck, $2,000.

Matt McDermott, 3892 Valley View Drive, deck, $4,000.

Carolyn Bertolino, 2850 Central Ave., deck, $5,000.

6718 Summerfield Drive, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $16,445.

5660 Barcelona St., deck, Highline Enterprises, $13,000.

Aspen Homes, 4793 Cottage Lane, single-family dwelling, $197,949.

11 Crow Lake Place, single-family dwelling, Definitive Builders, $501,688.

Silverthorne Development Group, 3355 Glenbrook Circle North, single-family dwelling, $324,147.

Murrell Homes, 5705 Contour Way, single-family dwelling, $450,000.

Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 5949 Danielle Drive, single-family dwelling, $200,000.

Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 5915 Danielle Drive, single-family dwelling, $200,000.

Aspen Homes, 5577 E. Creekside Lane, single-family dwelling, $115,500.

Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 5977 Castlewood Drive, single-family dwelling, $200,000.

Aspen Homes, 4937 Lakeside Drive, single-family dwelling, $194,597.

Silverthorne Development Group, 3446 Glenbrook Circle North, single-family dwelling, $309,230.

Aspen Homes, 5583 E. Creekside Lane, single-family dwelling, $115,500.

Advance Homes, 2824 Eagle Heights Court, single-family dwelling, $813,000.

Nelson Construction & Development, 3150 Glenbrook Circle South, new commercial, $20,015,756.

Aspen Homes, 5589 E. Creekside Lane, single-family dwelling, $115,500.

4566 Wyndham Drive, sign, Art & Sign, $2,200.

2140 53rd Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,590.

3623 Elm St., sign, River City Sign, $5,000.

4357 Palm Drive, pool, QC Pool Pros, $46,653.

7094 St. Ann Drive, pool, Countryside Pool and Spa, $43,000.

Matt McDermott, 3892 Valley View Drive, pool, $6,000.

David Vanderbleek, 5667 Willmeyer Drive, $18,000.

Dale Rankin, 4288 Augusta Court, pool, $7,000.

EAST MOLINE

Habitat For Humanity QC, 117 21st St., single-family dwelling, $105,900.

Tim Stice, 2417 2nd St., deck, $2,500.

Milt and Maxyne Willcox, 3639 8th St., deck, $3,600.

Sandra Smith, 2361 7 ½ St., residential addition, $10,000.

