DAILY RECORD

Permits
DAVENPORT
Karl Gollan, 2517 Oklahoma Ave., deck, $3,000.
Rose Overton, 745 E. 6th ST., deck, 242 Home Improvement, $7,500.
Miluska Kendall, 608 N. Division, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $8,695.
Ernesto Rodrigez, 517 Vine St., deck, Midwest Complete Construction, $15,000.
Pi Kappa Chi Fraternity, 1315 Main St., deck, Silvercreek Construction, $12,000.
Russ Dowell, 1033 W. Rusholme St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $36,272.
Cristin Langevin, 1919 E. 46th St., deck, $5,510.
WCNSB LLC, 5000 Tremont Ave., commercial remodel, Point builders, $39,465.
Gene and Hilary Belz, 3506 W. 4th St., deck, Sampson Construction, $6,480.
Cory Pelton, 1648 W. 51st St., pool, $7,000.
Foundry Apts. LLC, 307 W. 6th St., commercial remodel, $330,000.
Rick Gilbreath, 3835 Kelling St., deck, $3,500.
Prairie Pointe Partners LLC, 1705 E. 58th St., residential remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $16,000.
Kevin Linn, 4610 Coventry Court, pool, $25,000.
Korby Jackson, 3119 Fieldcrest Drive, deck, $6,500.
Kevin Freking, 3629 E. 60th Court, deck, Wood Home Renovations, $27,000.
Caleb Trier, 2904 E. 46th St., residential addition, $25,400.
Dempsey Real Estate Investments Series C LLC, 4321 E. 60th St., residential remodel, Estes Construction, $40,042.
Quiet Capital LLC, 2128 Farnam St., residential remodel, $2,000.
Jake Gfesser, 2206 LeClaire St., residential remodel, Red Box Design, $5,000.
Tom and Angela Mappin, 6330 Gabrielle Way, pool, $30,000.
Carleton Life Support Systems, 2734 Hickory Grove Road, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $599,619.
WJH LLC, 1642 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, Wade Jurney Homes, $187,990.
Martha and Fred Burham, 5 McClellan Blvd., residential remodel, $7,000.
Mike Skolrood, 3038 E. 18th St., residential addition, McCarty Remodeling & Home Improvement, $25,500.
Bonita Ray, 3206 Davenport Ave., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $3,163.
NST Cooperative, 915 Fillmore St., multi-family remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $32,000.
WJH LLC, 1638 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, Wade Jurney Homes, $187,990.
WJH LLC, 1544 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, Wade Jurney Homes, $208,990.
Prairie Pointe Partners LLC, 1705 E. 58th St., residential addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $6,000.
Building & Trade Projects, 1612 Rhinelander Court, single-family dwelling, $111,600.
Iokim LLC, 3567 Kimberly Downs road, commercial remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $40,000.
Realty Income Properties 17 LLC, 2200 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Construction, $2,775,451.
Geifman Food Stores, 3019 Rockingham Road, commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Construction, $701,448.
WJH LLC, 1630 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, Wade Jurney Homes, $208,990.
Matt Snyder, 918 Myrtle St., residential remodel, $11,500.
Chris Peterson, 4121 Warren St., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $7,650.
Sean White, 528 N. Division St., residential addition, $2,700.
Kathy Oswald, 3724 Kenwood Ave., pool, $8,500.
Kevin Welsh, 4727 Lorton Ave., residential remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $146,300.
Lamelda Brumbaugh, 1409 Calvin St., deck, $1,200.
Towne & Country Manor Development Corp., 6443 Fairhaven Road, residential remodel, Dan Dolan Homes, $20,000.
Constance Goodwin, 1530 W. 4th St., residential remodel, $7,000.
John Linden, 701 S. Fairmount St., residential addition, $2,000.
Gary Kraft, 830 W. 57th St., deck, Timmerman Carpentry & Construction, $8,200
Michele Bernauer, 3216 W. 17th St., residential remodel, JD’s Custom Designs, $15,000.
Chariot LLC, 3504 Hickory Grove Road, residential remodel, WRS Construction, $446,500.
Alan Medoza-Carrill, 1805 Forest Road, residential remodel, $12,000.
Find N Homes LLC, 2038 Myrtle St., residential remodel, $2,500.
Shannon Leveeridge, 1104 E. High St., residential addition, $30,000.
Terrace View Dental LLC, 4624 Progress Drive, commercial remodel, Hodge Construction, $188,113.60.
Hunter Rasche, 3229 W. 67th St., residential remodel, $3,345.
Scott Heskett, 3641 Orchard Ave., deck, Foley Contracting, $9,950.
WKC Davenport 5 LC, 2357 W. Locust St., commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Construction, $1,103,560.
