DAILY RECORD

Permits

DAVENPORT

Karl Gollan, 2517 Oklahoma Ave., deck, $3,000.

Rose Overton, 745 E. 6th ST., deck, 242 Home Improvement, $7,500.

Miluska Kendall, 608 N. Division, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $8,695.

Ernesto Rodrigez, 517 Vine St., deck, Midwest Complete Construction, $15,000.

Pi Kappa Chi Fraternity, 1315 Main St., deck, Silvercreek Construction, $12,000.

Russ Dowell, 1033 W. Rusholme St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $36,272.

Cristin Langevin, 1919 E. 46th St., deck, $5,510.

WCNSB LLC, 5000 Tremont Ave., commercial remodel, Point builders, $39,465.

Gene and Hilary Belz, 3506 W. 4th St., deck, Sampson Construction, $6,480.

Cory Pelton, 1648 W. 51st St., pool, $7,000.

Foundry Apts. LLC, 307 W. 6th St., commercial remodel, $330,000.

Rick Gilbreath, 3835 Kelling St., deck, $3,500.

Prairie Pointe Partners LLC, 1705 E. 58th St., residential remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $16,000.

Kevin Linn, 4610 Coventry Court, pool, $25,000.

Korby Jackson, 3119 Fieldcrest Drive, deck, $6,500.

Kevin Freking, 3629 E. 60th Court, deck, Wood Home Renovations, $27,000.

Caleb Trier, 2904 E. 46th St., residential addition, $25,400.

Dempsey Real Estate Investments Series C LLC, 4321 E. 60th St., residential remodel, Estes Construction, $40,042.

Quiet Capital LLC, 2128 Farnam St., residential remodel, $2,000.

Jake Gfesser, 2206 LeClaire St., residential remodel, Red Box Design, $5,000.

Tom and Angela Mappin, 6330 Gabrielle Way, pool, $30,000.

Carleton Life Support Systems, 2734 Hickory Grove Road, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $599,619.

WJH LLC, 1642 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, Wade Jurney Homes, $187,990.

Martha and Fred Burham, 5 McClellan Blvd., residential remodel, $7,000.

Mike Skolrood, 3038 E. 18th St., residential addition, McCarty Remodeling & Home Improvement, $25,500.

Bonita Ray, 3206 Davenport Ave., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $3,163.

NST Cooperative, 915 Fillmore St., multi-family remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $32,000.

WJH LLC, 1638 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, Wade Jurney Homes, $187,990.

WJH LLC, 1544 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, Wade Jurney Homes, $208,990.

Prairie Pointe Partners LLC, 1705 E. 58th St., residential addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $6,000.

Building & Trade Projects, 1612 Rhinelander Court, single-family dwelling, $111,600.

Iokim LLC, 3567 Kimberly Downs road, commercial remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $40,000.

Realty Income Properties 17 LLC, 2200 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Construction, $2,775,451.

Geifman Food Stores, 3019 Rockingham Road, commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Construction, $701,448.

WJH LLC, 1630 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, Wade Jurney Homes, $208,990.

Matt Snyder, 918 Myrtle St., residential remodel, $11,500.

Chris Peterson, 4121 Warren St., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $7,650.

Sean White, 528 N. Division St., residential addition, $2,700.

Kathy Oswald, 3724 Kenwood Ave., pool, $8,500.

Kevin Welsh, 4727 Lorton Ave., residential remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $146,300.

Lamelda Brumbaugh, 1409 Calvin St., deck, $1,200.

Towne & Country Manor Development Corp., 6443 Fairhaven Road, residential remodel, Dan Dolan Homes, $20,000.

Constance Goodwin, 1530 W. 4th St., residential remodel, $7,000.

John Linden, 701 S. Fairmount St., residential addition, $2,000.

Gary Kraft, 830 W. 57th St., deck, Timmerman Carpentry & Construction, $8,200

Michele Bernauer, 3216 W. 17th St., residential remodel, JD’s Custom Designs, $15,000.

Chariot LLC, 3504 Hickory Grove Road, residential remodel, WRS Construction, $446,500.

Alan Medoza-Carrill, 1805 Forest Road, residential remodel, $12,000.

Find N Homes LLC, 2038 Myrtle St., residential remodel, $2,500.

Shannon Leveeridge, 1104 E. High St., residential addition, $30,000.

Terrace View Dental LLC, 4624 Progress Drive, commercial remodel, Hodge Construction, $188,113.60.

Hunter Rasche, 3229 W. 67th St., residential remodel, $3,345.

Scott Heskett, 3641 Orchard Ave., deck, Foley Contracting, $9,950.

WKC Davenport 5 LC, 2357 W. Locust St., commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Construction, $1,103,560.

