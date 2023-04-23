Permits
EAST MOLINE
Kunes East Moline Property LLC, 1900 Ave. of the Cities, new commercial, Midwest Complete Const., $75,000.
Erin and Joe Zerull, 422 36th Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $36,800.
Joyce Danley, 822-24 15th Ave., residential remodel, QC Window, Siding, & Doors, $19,250.
Phil Jackson, 3310 Kennedy Dr., residential remodel, First Onsite, $30,000.
Denise Tribbett, 1830 Ave. of the Cities, residential remodel, Quality Const., $6,305.
Bethany Enterprises, 343 19th St., residential remodels, Ryan & Associates, $14,350.
Dawn and Gabriel Dena, 1527 13th Ave., residential remodel, $16,000.
Quiet Capital LLC, 1360 12th Ave., residential remodel, Compliance Const., $40,500.
ELDRIDGE
Eastern Iowa Building, 101 Trails Rd, new commercial, Refractory & Insulation, $205,000.
Encore Homes, 1201 Colonial Ct., single-family dwelling, $157,093.
Encore Homes, 1712 S. 5th St., single-family dwelling, $122,146.
Silverthorne Homes, 1718 S. 5th St., single-family dwelling, $141,682.20
ROCK ISLAND
Nitram LLC, 3720 85th Ave. W., commercial addition, Vissering Const. Co., $1,784,774.
Gary Lacroix, 30 Chippiannock Place, single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $445,000.
Robert Fitts, 2511 22nd Ave., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $8,550.
Mark Bierman, 2913 11 ½ Ave., residential remodel, $2,000.
R.I. County Children’s Advocacy House, 734 20th St., institutional remodel, Gibbons Carpentry, $18,760.
Axiom Holdings LLC, 1220 51st Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $23,241.
DNC Gaming & Entertainment of IL. Inc., 777 Bally Blvd., commercial remodel, AnderCorp LLC, $2,732,53.
Dale Steele Jr., 5 Foxwood Ct., residential remodel, White Oak Building and Remodeling, $15,000.
Jesse and Pat Adams, 8313 Ridgewood Rd., residential addition, Titan Solar Power IL, $24,864.
Jordan Catholic School, 2502 29th Ave., institutional remodel, Precision Builders, $55,000.
Andy Kistner, 25229 5 ½ Ave., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $6,000.
Jason Bowling, 4300 26th Ave., residential remodel, Slab Masters, $9,726.
Kieran Noonan, 3101 11th St., residential remodel, SNS Const. Services, $120,000.
Coronet Communications, 1801 3rd Ave., commercial remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $10,855.
Kristin Perez, 1230 20th St., residential addition, Freedom Forever IL LLC, $13,770.
Teresa Rodriquez, 614 25th St., residential addition, $60,000.
Tony Armes, 1209 21st St., residential remodel, Crawford Co., $56,000.
Jordan Catholic School, 2502 29th Ave., sign, Lillicrap Inc., $1,190.
J & S Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1808 3rd Ave., sign, Riverbend Signworks, $1,575.
J & S Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1808 3rd Ave., sign, Lillicrap Inc., $1,675.
UPS Ground Freight, 7805 31st St. W., sign, Acme Sign Co., $1,200.