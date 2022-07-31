DAILY RECORD

MOLINE
3220 14th St., pool, QCA Pools, $5,999.
900 42n Ave. Dr., commercial remodel, Ryan Companies, $2,699,077.
2701 47th St., residential addition, $12,000.
516 18th Ave., pool, $1,500.
1829 23rd St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $6,000.
2305 14th Ave., pool Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $7,623.
7703 37th Ave., residential remodel, Lank Const. $21,900.
SCOTT COUNTY
Robert Kolwey, 26585 60th Ave., Dixon, single-family dwelling, Davis Homes, $135,000.
Todd and Jenelle Dewilfound, 18616 110th Ave., Davenport, deck, Sampson Const., $5,520.
People are also reading…
Dan Kanakares, 14257 113th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Iowa Solar, $19,800.
Tonya and Mark Schlichting, 10970 Redwood Ave., Davenport, pool, Pleasure Pools and Spa, $5,600.
Shannon Corlev, 5 Fox Trail Ct., Eldridge, residential remodel, Durham Remodeling, $9,600.
Cyle and Cassandra Roos, 27009 182nd Ave. Ct. Long Grove, deck, Mark Taylor, $4,620.
Alan Ehrecke, 9104 113th St., Blue Grass, single-family dwelling, $141,760.
John and Beth Claeys, 13040 Coon Hunters Rd., Blue Grass, residential addition, Heritage Const., $12,240.
Bryce Stalcup, 13938 101st Ave., Davenport, pool, Cole Schwigen Pools, $25,000.
Don and Becky Luth, 13114 81st Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $9,792.
Mike Gillespie, 13220 95th Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, Eastern Iowa Bldg., $15,504.
Burt Bremmer, 13002 82nd Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, Kalona Mini Bldgs., $3,400.
Mike Wheeler, 4 Ridgecrest Ct., Blue Grass, pool, Sentry Pool, $42,380.
Dave Serrurier, 13926 101st Ave., Davenport, residential addition, $36,040.
Matt Connell, 807 8th Ct. East, Donahue, residential addition, $4,896.
Karen Devault, 10225 210th St., Walcott, residential addition, McCartney Improvement, $39,984.
Doug Elliott, 572 S. Cody Rd., LeClaire, residential addition, Total Landscape Services, $16,500.
Paige Jewel, 656 Sycamopre Dr., LeClaire, deck, Pfitz’s Fence and Deck, $3,600.
Pam Kelly, 1402 Glenwood Dr., LeClaire, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $7,480.
Kevin and Kelly Kruck, 591 Clover Hill Lane, LeClaire, pool, Cole Schwigen Pools, $65,000.
Kwik Trip, 926 Eagle Ridge Rd., LeClaire, new commercial, Market and Johnson, $1,771,236.
Japheth Kulp, 1439 Wisconsin St., LeClaire, deck, $2,136.
Jessica Becker, 910 May Court, LeClaire, deck, Jon Bennett, $4,800.
Rick Basala, 610 N. 5th St., LeClaire, deck, $1,500.
Rachel and Kevin Cox, 906 Wild West Dr., LeClaire, deck, Lovewell Fence & Deck, $2,880.
Stephanie Tuegell, 304 N. 13th St., LeClaire, pool, QCA Pools & Spas, $7,000.
Sam Hahn, 149 Riverview Heights Dr., LeClaire, deck, $4,560.
Sam Hahn, 149 Riverview Heights Dr., LeClaire, pool, $20,000.
James Campbell, 22100 283rd Ave., LeClaire, pool, $1,000.
Aaron Faulk, 318 W. Gails St., McCausland, pool, $4,800.
Ron Rice, 910 Park Ave., Panorama Park, pool, QC Pools Pros, $45,000.
Robert Mixsell, 24900 270th St., Princeton, pool, All Around Town Services, $100,000.
Shelby and Marc VanSeveren, 19475 250th Ave., Bettendorf, pool & deck, Sampson Const., $8,040.
Glaus Homes and Development, 208 Linda Lane, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $250,257.
Prochaska Const., 241 Linda Lane, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $178,274.
Brock Kroeger, 25925 167th Ave., Eldridge, single-family dwelling, Quality Craftsman, $185,160.
Stacy Bellendier, 20534 N. Brady St., Davenport, pool, Pleasure Pools and Spas, $2,000.
Boger Mastin, 27159 151st Ave., Long Grove, residential remodel, $5,184.