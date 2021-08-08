DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main content
Bob Montgomery, 3115 W. 65th St., deck, Oetzmann Builders, $7,000.

Dav Apt LLC, 229 W. 3rd St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $1,567,816.

Copperline Properties QCA LLC, 1406 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential remodel, $35,000.

Silverthorne Homes, 4721 W. 11th St., single-family dwelling, $354,000.

Steve Wagner, 2156 W. 35th St., residential addition, Custom Remodeling by Dean Taylor, $20,000.

Steve May, 2356 E. Locust St., pool, $3,000.

W3 LLC, 1460 W. 3rd St., residential addition, Iowa Solar, $10,000.

Habitat For Humanity Quad Cities, 753 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $95,900.

Todd Ehrecke, 4202 Spring St., pool, $6,600.

Delbert Menke, 3526 Fair Ave., residential remodel, Durian Builders, $19,000.

Paul Kanakars, 5703 Hidden Valley Dr., single-family dwelling, Morrell Homes, $304,000.

Palmer Chiropractic University Foundation, 1039 Perry St., new commercial, Estes Const., $18,819,428.

C&L Plaza, 2736 W. 38th Pl., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $272,000.

Larry Bernauer, 1214 Arlington Ave., residential remodel, Habitat For Humanity, $10,705.

Find N Homes LLC, 2606 W. 1st St., residential addition, TVC Improvements, $2,995.

Realty Income Properties 17 LLC, 2200 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Const., $175,000.

Lethia Wright, 1109 Calvin St., pool, $6,600.

Cap Realty 14-Village LLC, 902 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $5,700.

Christopher A. Pieper Trust, 4321 W. Lombard St., deck, Lovewell Fence, $26,000.

Empire Management LLC, 1226 Arlington Ave., residential remodel, Compass Builders, 440,000.

Kimberly Realty, 625 W. Kimberly Rd., residential remodel, Bush Construction, $255,500.

James Roisen, 3322 Middle Rd., residential addition, $67,500.

Hampel O’Connor Real Estate, 1806 Grand Ave., deck, Dan Hanell Const., $4,000.

Tracey Sanders, 1949 W. 53rd St., pool, $5,135.

