DAILY RECORD

Permits
BETTENDORF
2530 Countryside Lane, residential addition, Reuther Construction, $36,512.
1112 6th St., residential addition, Krogman Construction, $125,500.
Craig Steinhauser, 5774 Vanderginst Court, residential addition, $8,000.
3236 Somerset Drive, residential addition, Shipley & Guizar Construction, $10,000.
4672 34th St., residential addition, Urbane Designs, $4,000.
4161 W. Kingston Circle, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $28,000.
4695 Norfolk Drive, residential addition, Iossi Construction, $25,304.
Roger Miller, 3864 Deckard Drive, residential remodel, $5,225.
1040 State, commercial remodel, Adventurous Brewing, $13,000.
1378 23rd St., residential remodel, Durham Remodeling & Repair, $50,284.
3236 Somerset Drive, residential remodel, Shipley & Guizar Construction, $25,000.
2504 Bellevue Ave., residential remodel, $4,000.
4405 Richmond Court, residential remodel, B & W Home Improvement, $3,789.
1802 Sussex Court, residential remodel, Iossi Construction, $8,992.
1650 Queens Drive, residential remodel, Iossi Construction, $14,610.
1015 Utica Ridge Place, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $483,500.
Dave Gamble, 2522 Brambleberry Court, deck, $3,500.
Jeremy Borden, 2520 Buckingham Ave., deck, $3,819.
Randall Steining, 5468 54th Ave. Court, deck, $3,500.
Craig Schutte, 5242 Wingate Court, deck, $11,000.
5198 Crow Creek Road, deck, Behncke Construction, $13,950.
Dan Milburn, 1326 Terrace Park Drive, $2251.
Jeff Boeh, 5722 Jenny Lane, deck, $3,800.
Scott Ritchie, 1708 Prairie Vista Circle, deck, $3,800.
Scott Law, 4750 Norfolk Drive, deck, $1,200.
Ramsee Moreno, 3105 Quail Ridge Road, deck, $7,000.
Mike and Candace Schnoor, 1855 Hartford Court, deck, $3,600.
1615 Central Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $27,946.
4403 Devils Glen Road, single-family dwelling, Ihrig Works, $120,000.
3219 Centennial Court, single-family dwelling, A1 Morris Heating & Cooling, $447,100.
2980 Cash’s Path, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $322,000.
5861 Danielle Drive, single-family dwelling, Towne & Country Manor Development Corp., $200,000.
7012 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $454,986.
4395 Muirfield Drive, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $247,500.
5782 Contour Way, single-family dwelling, Heartland Builders, $450,500.
3636 Tanglewood Road, residential addition, Cwiowa LLC, $14,130.
Wayne Donahoe, 5545 Clemons Road, residential remodel, $2,400.
1333 Hillside Drive, residential addition, Behncke Construction, $17,500.
2205 Lundy Lane, residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $37,725.
4722 Forest Grove Drive, sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,200.
3561 Middle Road, sign, Acme Sign Co., $4,700.
4480 Thornwood Drive, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $7,245.
Craig Schutte, 5242 Wingate Court, pool, $5,000.
Pam Hyle, 2545 Glenn St., pool, $1,999.
Theresa Needham Revocable Trust, 6238 Hess Court, pool, $8,934.
Josh Hodson, 4432 Squire Court, pool, $4,500.
Craig Bevard, 1215 Pinehill Road, pool, $3,697.
2920 Grandview Drive, pool, Toy Box Construction, $35,000.
