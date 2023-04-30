Permits
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Cordova Raceway, 19425 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, commercial remodel, $9,500.
Chris Belser, 28602 80th Ave., Hillsdale, pole bldg., Cleary Building, $58,800.
Denise Argo, 4914 81st Ave., Coal Valley, residential addition, $8,000.
Denise Argo, 4914 81st Ave., Coal Valley, residential addition, $69,000.
Milan Rifle Club, 9221 51st St., W., Milan, pole bldg., $32,760.
Tony Sovey, 3417 S. Shore, Moline, residential addition, $30,000.
Ben Jacobs, 3901 176th Ave., Sherrard, pole bldg., Indian Bluff Supply, $150,000.
Ron and Pat Pitra, 10421 110th Ave., Coal Valley, residential additions, $18,700.
Jim Bohnsack, 6506 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, residential remodel, $7,800.
ROCK ISLAND
DNC Gaming & Entertainment of Illinois INC, 777 Bally Blvd., commercial remodel, $2,732,253.
Jason Bowling, 4300 26th Ave., residential remodel, Slab Masters, $9,726.
Kieran Noonan, 3101 11th St., residential remodel, SNS Const. Services, $120,000.
Coronet Communications, 1801 3rd Ave., commercial remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $10,855.
Kristin Perez, 1230 20th St., residential addition, Freedom Forever IL LLC, $13,770.
Teresa Rodriquez, 614 25th St., residential addition, $60,000.
Tony Armes, 1209 21st St., residential remodel, Crawford Co., $56,000.
Jordan Catholic School, 2502 29th Ave., sign, Lillicrap Inc., $1,190.
J & S Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1808 3rd Ave., sign, Riverbend Signworks, $1,575.
J & S Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1808 3rd Ave., sign, Lillicrap Inc., $1,675.
UPS Ground Freight, 7805 31st St. W., sign, Acme Sign Co., $1,200.
SILVIS
TBK Bank, 1300 John Deere Rd., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $220,000.
Walmart Stores, 1601 18th St., commercial addition and remodel, Milhouse Const., $3,665,165.
Ruhl & Ruhl Property Mgmt., 235 12th St., deck, Mina Lawn Service, $5,000.
Ruhl & Ruhl Property Mgmt., 225 12th St., deck, Mina Lawn Service, $5,000.
Jeff and Diamand Gulley, 146 13th St., decks, $1,654.
Devlin Levetzow, 1001 28th Ave., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $20,000.
Deb and Janet Bobb, 136 13th St., residential addition, Mullanck Builders, $16,000.
Business licenses
BETTENDORF
Car-X Tire & Auto, 2720 Devils Glen Rd., issued in March.
Car-X Tire & Auto, 2465 53rd Ave., issued in March.
DAVENPORT
Essential Vape and Smoke Shop, 1432 W. Locust St., issued in March.
Essential Vape and Smoke Shop, 225 W. 53rd St., issued in March.
Dollar General Store, 2350 Rockingham Rd., issued in March.
Auto Glass Now, 4720 Elmore Ave., issued in March.
Virtual Ventures, 1730 Wilkes Ave., issued in March.
ELDRIDGE
Hy-Vee, 425 E. LeClaire Rd., issued in March.
White Cap LP, 151 N. 16th Ave., issued in March.