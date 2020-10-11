DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Ruth Sueverkruebbe, 1535 Florence Lane, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $22,819.
Kane Anderson, 223 W. 32nd St., residential addition, DelVeau Construction, $28,000.
Megan Rice, 4205 Forest Road, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $15,703.
Delaney Kolberg, 3809 Windsor Pines Court, residential addition, MidAmerica Basement Systems, $4,850.
Christ Purdy, 206 W. 49th St., residential addition, $15,000.
Tim Cox, 3005 Davenport Ave., deck, $3,500.
Tom Helms, 530 W. 29th St., residential addition, $7,000.
Mike and Karin Ryan, 4646 E. 49th Court, deck, $7,100.
Pearson Enterprises, 1702 E. 58th St., single-family dwelling, $198,650.
Kim Clay, 4001 Forest Road, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $9,620.55.
Joe Derooi, 1103 W. 17th ST., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $26,000.
Dino Madrigal, 2820 Arlington Ave., residential addition, Quality Control Restoration, $20,000.
Scott and Jeanne Wolf Revocable Trust, 5825 Stephen Circle, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $6,056.10.
HOA Hospitality LLC, 4201 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, $40,000.
Justin and Katie Choate, 2150 W. 38th Place, pool, QC Automatic Pools, $49,000.
Richard Anderson, 1218 W. 5th St., residential addition, 242 Home Improvement, $10,000.
WJH LLC, 1725 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling, Wade Jurney Homes, $190,990.
Jacqueline Copell, 3724 N. Lincoln Ave., pool, $5,700.
Brian Braafhart, 215 S. Fairmount St., deck, Timmerman Carpentry & Construction, $9,600.
WJH LLC, 1616 Westport Drive, single-family dwelling Wade Jurney Homes, $190,990.
Rob Bermes, 4706 Scott St., residential remodel, Juan Pizano, $15,500.
Ullah Zia, 1421 Main St., residential remodel, $25,000.
Bill Martin, 1207 W. 58th St., deck, Red Box Design, $14,000.
GFV Investments LLC, 5619 Utica Ridge Road, residential addition, Pearson building Pursuits, $11,200.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENCES
Jules Beauty Supply and Braids, 1212 W. 3rd St., issued in Sept.
Blankets and Gift Shop, 320 W. Kimberly Rd., issued in Sept.
Pretty threads Boutique, 1519 N. Harrison, issued in Sept.
The Sherwin-Williams Co., 909 Floral Lane, issued in Sept.
Pipe Dreams Glass, 209 W. 53rd St., issued in Sept.
