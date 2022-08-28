 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT

Mark Green, 248 W. 29th St., residential addition, $5,000.

Cherie Neuhalfen, 1315 W. 62nd Ct., pool, QCA Pools, $45,000.

Christine Behnke, 5620 Quercus Ln., residential addition, Skyliine Solar, $45,528.

Linda Galloway, 1336 W. 14th St., residential addition, Quality Control Restoration, $24,000.

L.C. McWeb, 822 W. Rusholme St., residential addition, $19,000.

Shanna Bernauer, 1423 Mississippi Ave., deck, $2,496.20.

Kandice Slater, 1819 Cromwell Circle, residential addition, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $36,580.

Jeremy Shirk, 6312 Fillmore St., residential addition, Timmerman Carpentry & Const., $30,000.

Karinda Richard, 2442 E. Central Park Ave., pool, $3,500.

Chris Schneider, 1117 Mound St., new commercial, KK Const. & Rentals, $112,000.

Patricia Anguiano, 1749 W. 54th St., residential addition, TVC Improvements, $20,000.

Justin Rebarcak, 5406 Hillandale Rd., deck, QC Deck Co., $5,185.25.

Tom Keefe, 5807 Northwest Blvd., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $10,565.

Chris Green, 3724 Fairhaven Rd., pool, $11,450.

Bill Harrop, 2026 W. 66th St., deck, QC Deck Co., $8,833.61.

Dan Schimanski, 1530 Olde Breandy Ln., pool, $15,000.

American Family Care, 2705 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $500,000.

Amanda Mueller, 3426 Kenwood Ave., pool, $4,100.

Lilah Hughes, 3518 N. Fillmoe St., deck, KK Const. & Rentals, $4,985.

Barb Geske, 814 W. 46th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $2,305.52.

Damian Roach, 2608 W. 47th St., residential addition, Ace Waterproofing & Basement Systems, $3,500.

Advance Homes, 4225 E. 60th St., residential addition, All Energy Solar, $52,000.

James Golinvaux Trust, 7000 Jersey Ridge Rd., pool, R & R Electric, $145,000.

George Moraetes, 1634 McCormick Place, deck, $3,900.

John Funte, 4433 Cheyenne Ave., residential addition, $11,000.

Ed and Kathy Bills, 2503 E. 40th St., residential addition, JMC Remodeling, $30,000.

Glen Humes, 5911 Oak Brook Rd., pool, $2,205.

Dwren Johnson, 4216 Taylor St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $9,792.

Dave Havenhill, 826 S. Elsie Ave., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $9,896.

Voya S. Moon Family Trust, 4132 W. High St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $8,608.

Chad Lowery, 1135 E. Dover Ct., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $19,140.99.

Ian Lafary, 2604 N. Clark St., pool, $4,600.

Chris Hartman, 733 W. 59th St., pool, $7,700.

St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., institutional remodel, Estes Const., $5,307,215.

Larry Peineret, 2011 Revocable Trust, 6208 Kelling St., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $7,760.

Revocable Trust Hadden, 1919 Terrace Ct., deck, B&W Home Improvement, $22,000.

Tom Forrest, 2215 Winding Hill Rd., pool, $5,100.

Wheldon Hoepner, 2429 E. George Washington Blvd., residential remodel, KK Const. & Rentals, $25,000.

Building & Trades Projects, 1439 Rhinelander Dr., single-family dwelling, $143,375.

RDO Truck Center Co., 2250 W. 76th St., commercial remodel, Prime Const. Services, $176,263.

Prochaska Const., 5610 Hidden Valley Dr., single-family dwelling, $470,000.

Mike Skolrood, 3038 E. 18th St., deck, McCarty Remodeling & Home Improvement, $7,200.

Ameriprise, 5405 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Clark Design and Development, $115,000.

Tim Coffman, 4106 Rockingham Rd., new commercial, Sampson Const., $20,325.

Kitty Dougherty, 2351 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $1,004.29.

Abbey Soto, 2807 Grand Ave., pool, $1,500.

Rock Valley Physical Therapy, 4451 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Russell Const., $350,000.

Duck Creek Properties, 1161 E. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, QC Const. Services, $35,000.

Craig Gabel Revocable Trust, 5907 Utica Ridge Rd., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $18,448.

Property Group LLC, 1645 Westport Dr., single-family dwelling, $150,000.

Realty Income Corp., 900 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $530,000.

Property Group LLC, 1701 Westport Dr., single-family dwelling, $100,000.

Melissa Carr, 2836 E. 32nd St., pool, $7,000.

Goodwill Industries of Heartland, 320 W. Kimbrerly Rd., commercial remodel, QC Const. Services, $285,000.

Shewry Ltd. Partnership, 2380 W. Lake Blvd., new commercial, $518,814.

Susan Gerace, 2815 E. 18th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $28,422.

Heidi McBride, 1418 W. 37th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $25,512.

Brian Heyer, 2826 E. 18th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $36,186.

Jane Lange, 2430 Telegraph Rd., pool, $6,500.

Russell-Crow Valley Office Park, 4750 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Russell Const., $485,000.

Blackhawk Bank & Trust, 4613 Progress Dr., new commercial, Bush Const., $2,678,279 

Mike Miller, 2501 Blanchard St., deck, $1,500.

EC Holdings LLC, 4650 Utica Ridge Rd., new commercial, Printing Plus, $578,000.

Don Bruemmer Revocable Trust, 9 W. 54th St. Ct., residential addition, J D Coussens, $110,000.

Roger Peet, 20 Glenwood Ave., residential remodel, concept Bath Systems, $40,890.

Jane Norman, 4220 E. 58th St., residential remodel, Cousino Const., $10,500.

Johnnie Etter, 1007 W. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $1,141.

City of Davenport, 1413 W. 13th St., residential remodel, Clark Design and Development, $285,000.

Talene Neofotist, 6810 Brookview Ln., residential addition, $54,769.

Lydia Harrington, 2403 W. 58th St., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $8,325.

Randy Hawkins, 145 S. Concord St., residential addition, $11,500.

Sophie Foster Revocable Trust, 4511 E. 53rd St., new commercial, $3,203,381.

Jedidiah Petersen, 2101 Blanchard Ct., pool, $4,600.

Matt Menke, 15516 108th Ave. Pl., pool, QCA Pools, $60,000.

Ron Fahrenkrug, 6328 N. Pine St., pool, $6,000.

Genesis Health System, 1227 E. Rusholme St., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $696,744.

