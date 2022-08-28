DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Mark Green, 248 W. 29th St., residential addition, $5,000.
Cherie Neuhalfen, 1315 W. 62nd Ct., pool, QCA Pools, $45,000.
Christine Behnke, 5620 Quercus Ln., residential addition, Skyliine Solar, $45,528.
Linda Galloway, 1336 W. 14th St., residential addition, Quality Control Restoration, $24,000.
L.C. McWeb, 822 W. Rusholme St., residential addition, $19,000.
Shanna Bernauer, 1423 Mississippi Ave., deck, $2,496.20.
Kandice Slater, 1819 Cromwell Circle, residential addition, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $36,580.
People are also reading…
Jeremy Shirk, 6312 Fillmore St., residential addition, Timmerman Carpentry & Const., $30,000.
Karinda Richard, 2442 E. Central Park Ave., pool, $3,500.
Chris Schneider, 1117 Mound St., new commercial, KK Const. & Rentals, $112,000.
Patricia Anguiano, 1749 W. 54th St., residential addition, TVC Improvements, $20,000.
Justin Rebarcak, 5406 Hillandale Rd., deck, QC Deck Co., $5,185.25.
Tom Keefe, 5807 Northwest Blvd., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $10,565.
Chris Green, 3724 Fairhaven Rd., pool, $11,450.
Bill Harrop, 2026 W. 66th St., deck, QC Deck Co., $8,833.61.
Dan Schimanski, 1530 Olde Breandy Ln., pool, $15,000.
American Family Care, 2705 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $500,000.
Amanda Mueller, 3426 Kenwood Ave., pool, $4,100.
Lilah Hughes, 3518 N. Fillmoe St., deck, KK Const. & Rentals, $4,985.
Barb Geske, 814 W. 46th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $2,305.52.
Damian Roach, 2608 W. 47th St., residential addition, Ace Waterproofing & Basement Systems, $3,500.
Advance Homes, 4225 E. 60th St., residential addition, All Energy Solar, $52,000.
James Golinvaux Trust, 7000 Jersey Ridge Rd., pool, R & R Electric, $145,000.
George Moraetes, 1634 McCormick Place, deck, $3,900.
John Funte, 4433 Cheyenne Ave., residential addition, $11,000.
Ed and Kathy Bills, 2503 E. 40th St., residential addition, JMC Remodeling, $30,000.
Glen Humes, 5911 Oak Brook Rd., pool, $2,205.
Dwren Johnson, 4216 Taylor St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $9,792.
Dave Havenhill, 826 S. Elsie Ave., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $9,896.
Voya S. Moon Family Trust, 4132 W. High St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $8,608.
Chad Lowery, 1135 E. Dover Ct., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $19,140.99.
Ian Lafary, 2604 N. Clark St., pool, $4,600.
Chris Hartman, 733 W. 59th St., pool, $7,700.
St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., institutional remodel, Estes Const., $5,307,215.
Larry Peineret, 2011 Revocable Trust, 6208 Kelling St., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $7,760.
Revocable Trust Hadden, 1919 Terrace Ct., deck, B&W Home Improvement, $22,000.
Tom Forrest, 2215 Winding Hill Rd., pool, $5,100.
Wheldon Hoepner, 2429 E. George Washington Blvd., residential remodel, KK Const. & Rentals, $25,000.
Building & Trades Projects, 1439 Rhinelander Dr., single-family dwelling, $143,375.
RDO Truck Center Co., 2250 W. 76th St., commercial remodel, Prime Const. Services, $176,263.
Prochaska Const., 5610 Hidden Valley Dr., single-family dwelling, $470,000.
Mike Skolrood, 3038 E. 18th St., deck, McCarty Remodeling & Home Improvement, $7,200.
Ameriprise, 5405 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Clark Design and Development, $115,000.
Tim Coffman, 4106 Rockingham Rd., new commercial, Sampson Const., $20,325.
Kitty Dougherty, 2351 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $1,004.29.
Abbey Soto, 2807 Grand Ave., pool, $1,500.
Rock Valley Physical Therapy, 4451 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Russell Const., $350,000.
Duck Creek Properties, 1161 E. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, QC Const. Services, $35,000.
Craig Gabel Revocable Trust, 5907 Utica Ridge Rd., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $18,448.
Property Group LLC, 1645 Westport Dr., single-family dwelling, $150,000.
Realty Income Corp., 900 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $530,000.
Property Group LLC, 1701 Westport Dr., single-family dwelling, $100,000.
Melissa Carr, 2836 E. 32nd St., pool, $7,000.
Goodwill Industries of Heartland, 320 W. Kimbrerly Rd., commercial remodel, QC Const. Services, $285,000.
Shewry Ltd. Partnership, 2380 W. Lake Blvd., new commercial, $518,814.
Susan Gerace, 2815 E. 18th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $28,422.
Heidi McBride, 1418 W. 37th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $25,512.
Brian Heyer, 2826 E. 18th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $36,186.
Jane Lange, 2430 Telegraph Rd., pool, $6,500.
Russell-Crow Valley Office Park, 4750 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Russell Const., $485,000.
Blackhawk Bank & Trust, 4613 Progress Dr., new commercial, Bush Const., $2,678,279
Mike Miller, 2501 Blanchard St., deck, $1,500.
EC Holdings LLC, 4650 Utica Ridge Rd., new commercial, Printing Plus, $578,000.
Don Bruemmer Revocable Trust, 9 W. 54th St. Ct., residential addition, J D Coussens, $110,000.
Roger Peet, 20 Glenwood Ave., residential remodel, concept Bath Systems, $40,890.
Jane Norman, 4220 E. 58th St., residential remodel, Cousino Const., $10,500.
Johnnie Etter, 1007 W. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $1,141.
City of Davenport, 1413 W. 13th St., residential remodel, Clark Design and Development, $285,000.
Talene Neofotist, 6810 Brookview Ln., residential addition, $54,769.
Lydia Harrington, 2403 W. 58th St., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $8,325.
Randy Hawkins, 145 S. Concord St., residential addition, $11,500.
Sophie Foster Revocable Trust, 4511 E. 53rd St., new commercial, $3,203,381.
Jedidiah Petersen, 2101 Blanchard Ct., pool, $4,600.
Matt Menke, 15516 108th Ave. Pl., pool, QCA Pools, $60,000.
Ron Fahrenkrug, 6328 N. Pine St., pool, $6,000.
Genesis Health System, 1227 E. Rusholme St., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $696,744.