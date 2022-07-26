Davenport begins debate on converting 3rd and 4th Streets to two-way traffic

Under different circumstances, a decision on traffic and streets might be a routine council item.

But the proposal to change 3rd and 4th Streets from one-way to two-way traffic downtown has drawn some of the most heavy scrutiny of any city decision in his time in government, Mayor Mike Matson said. Aldermen on Tuesday debated and asked questions at a work session dedicated to the street changes.

Although aldermen have discussed it for decades, that proposal will be on a council voting agenda Aug. 17 for the first of six weeks of discussion and votes.

City staff completed a report on the feasibility of eliminating one-way traffic downtown, including estimated costs, options, traffic counts, and potential problems that could arise. The report was summarized and presented last week.

Some aldermen didn't see a two-way conversion outweighing potential problems that could arise, such as accommodating large trucks or buses blocking lanes and confusion with a change.

"I don't think we're necessarily fixing any problems," said Ward 6 Alderman Ben Jobgen. "And I do think we're potentially creating more problems."

Aldermen in favor of the conversion cautioned that the city's expert staff could problem-solve and tweak plans as things arise, such as surveying businesses to locate loading zones, repainting intersections, and planning for large downtown events. But that the traffic counts from the report show the conversion is possible to do.

"Don't mistake good practical questions that need to be worked out by staff— like they always do — for it being a bad idea," said At-Large Alderman JJ Condon.

Bike lanes not recommended

One change from prior plans and proposals — city staff recommended against putting in bike lanes because it would narrow the driving lanes of traffic.

"We would have had to narrow the lanes significantly to fit the bike lanes to the point where staff did not feel like it would be as comfortable to travel or as safe," said Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason. "So, imagine Central Park, 10-foot lanes and kind of how you feel scrunched — similar to that."

The debate

Davenport included in its six-year plan $1.7 million to convert East River Drive to Marquette Street from one-way to two-way traffic. Some city council members, however, have proposed the city go all the way to make it less confusing for drivers.

At-Large Alderman Kyle Gripp, who's been vocal with his support for the conversion confirmed with the engineers that they were confident the plan for the roadways could handle the amount of predicted traffic.

"There's a sentiment among some that one-ways aren't broke and don't need to be fixed," Gripp said. "I disagree with that statement, and I look forward to the opportunity to prove my case to my colleagues. The one-way system is broke; it is bad for business. It's bad for neighborhoods, and there's a better way to do this."

At-Large Alderman JJ Condon, who lives downtown and has been a vocal proponent of the conversion, said the change to two-ways would build on investment in the downtown in the past 20 years, in which time the Downtown Davenport Partnership estimates hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in the downtown.

"Nobody lives downtown for the convenient parking," Condon said. "These people can live in a place with a two-car, three-car garage but they choose to live downtown. In my eyes, the best restaurants, bars and entertainment venues are all in the downtown Davenport and none of them chose to open up their businesses because of ample parking spaces or the loading docks. They live downtown for the same intangible feeling that I can't quite describe that makes the conversion to two ways so obvious. I just know that in my gut, and that's really what it comes down to."

Jobgen, the alderman from Ward 6, noted that average speeds downtown measured by city staff's report were lower than expected — under 30 mph in 25 mph speed zone and faster toward the west. Two-way traffic has been pitched as a way to slow traffic downtown.

"Speed data was presented, and it showed us that we weren't necessarily speeding en mass," Jobgen said.

And, he and Alderman Rick Dunn, Ward 1, expressed that they thought the proposed four-way stops replacing lighted intersections could introduce more traffic conflicts.

The report recommended five lighted intersections be replaced with four-way stops. In an email, Gleason wrote that those intersections were "right on the line" of requiring a four-way stop now, and if more traffic were routed to River Drive, the intersection would fall below traffic counts that the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices requires for a four-way stop intersection.

"If this conversion moves forward, city staff would continue to evaluate traffic volumes to validate stop sign v. traffic signal decisions," Gleason said.

Alderwoman Marion Meginnis pointed to studies that have shown the economic benefits of two-way streets.

"Studies have shown this again and again, more stopping on a two-way correlates with more exposure for businesses, cars can stop and see what's inside," Meginnis said. "And let's keep in mind that most downtown and Westside businesses can only be approached by one way on one way streets two way streets allow drivers to get closer to businesses without crossing the street."

Alderman Robby Ortiz said he wanted the proposal to go to Division Street, no bike lanes, and no deliveries after 11 a.m. He also expressed concern about a four-way stop at Main Street.

Alderman Derek Cornette, Ward 7, said most people who contact him are against the conversion, and expressed he couldn't support the opportunity cost of diverting the funding from other uses.

Matson said there would still be at least six weeks of discussion on the conversion before a final vote.

"The discussion of these two streets versus other places and other things is quite interesting. There must be gold in these streets....I want to keep everybody in context that we're talking about, do we change the streets to two-ways or do we leave them alone?"