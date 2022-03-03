Davenport defense supplier to bring in replacements as talks break down in labor strike

A Davenport aerospace defense contractor supplier plans to hire replacements for striking workers as contract negotiations break down.

Representatives from striking International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 388 said Thursday that talks with Davenport's Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems have stalled.

"The union and representatives from Eaton met on Tuesday and Wednesday in efforts to resolve the strike at Mission Systems Division of Davenport," John Herrig, directing business representative for District 6 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said. "Although several passes were made each day and parties discussed all the sticking points which have resulted in this strike action, the parties have not been able to reach a tentative agreement."

Herrig said the company's latest proposals changed somewhat in structure — from a three-year to a five-year agreement — while the rest of the proposed terms remained largely unchanged.

The union argues wage increases proposed by Eaton-Cobham "are dwarfed by the cost of living and take-aways in healthcare and retirement are unacceptable to or membership," Herrig said.

In a statement issued Thursday, Eaton Aerospace senior manager of global communications and marketing Katie Kennedy said the company "has proposed dates to continue bargaining."

Kennedy also confirmed Eaton-Cobham plans to hire replacements for striking workers.

"Given the complexity of our products and the time it takes to train new hires, we will begin taking the necessary steps to hire permanent replacement workers to ensure we can continue to fulfill our customer commitments," Kennedy wrote in an email. "It's not a decision we make lightly, and our goal remains to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement with the Union."

Herrig said he planned to spend part of Thursday evening talking to Local 388 members on the picket line.

More than 400 Eaton-Cobham union employees represented by IAMAW Local 388 and Machinist Union Local 1191 hit the picket line just after midnight on Friday, Feb. 18 after more than 98% of the membership voted down a proposed three-year contract from the company.

Eaton, a multinational power management company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, announced June 1 that it had completed its purchase of Cobham Mission Systems, described as a leading manufacturer of air-to-air refueling, life-support, fuel inerting, space propulsion and missile actuation systems, primarily for defense markets. Cobham has a workforce of approximately 2,000 people and manufacturing facilities in the United States and United Kingdom.

Eaton purchased Cobham for $2.83 billion, including $130 million in tax benefits.

According to the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, the Eaton-Cobham plant employs 950 people, not all of whom are union members.

