Davenport high school apprenticeship programs kickstart students' careers

Jacob Geigle, a senior at Davenport West High School, only spends half his day in class.
In the afternoons, Geigle installs and repairs security devices with a supervisor for Per Mar Security in the Quad-Cities. He said he has learned how to mount and program security devices.
“It is offering me on-site experience with a job I have to go to college for, which is a really great start to get in high school,” Geigle said.
Geigle is one of 82 students in the Davenport School District that are enrolled in an apprenticeship program, according to the Quad-Cities Chamber. Apprenticeships for high schools give students real work experience while they are either contemplating a career they need a degree for, like finance apprenticeships, or as an alternative to college. Available apprenticeships range from the trades to health services and computer science.
“An apprenticeship gives you a taste of what the real world is like,” said T.J. Schneckloth, superintendent of Davenport Community School District at a recent event about apprenticeships. "It allows you to, to try a career … we have wonderful capable students that are going to be running the world.”
Davenport is a leader in apprenticeship programs in Iowa due to collaboration between the Chamber, school district, and local businesses, according to Kristopher Byam, registered apprenticeship program coordinator for Iowa Workforce Development.
“There's a lot of success in that when everybody's on the same page, speaking the same language, helping each other out,” Byam said. “You're trying to create that kind of real positive culture and climate, to grow those things that are needed within your own community.”
Iowa’s registered apprenticeship programs are “earn while you learn” which means participating students are paid while being trained for a job. By offering monetary incentives, more students and current workers are encouraged to learn new skills which would be transferable across different economic sectors, according to Byam.
Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said she likes that the apprenticeships are competency-based, with a higher level of skill being rewarded with higher compensation.
“As you demonstrate the competencies necessary to get to the next level in your program, you get an increase in pay for that accomplishment,” Townsend said.
Labor shortages due to complications by the Covid-19 pandemic have hindered businesses and caused supply chain issues for months. But with apprentices, businesses are able to create their own talent pipeline which allows companies a greater chance to retain employees, according to Byam.
“One of the biggest pieces of success is showing that investment in people — people want to feel wanted,” Byam said. “It is so important to show employees that you will invest in them, thus helping that retention rate that they need.”
Throughout the pandemic, Iowa created over 180 new registered apprenticeship programs across the state, according to Townsend. She said Iowa Workforce Development intends on continuing to build the apprenticeship programs.
“We're one of the best in the country in utilizing these programs,” Townsend said. “We have nowhere to go but up.”
Businesses interested in starting an apprenticeship program should contact Iowa Workforce Development.
