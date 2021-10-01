Davenport riverfront being prepped for more cruise ships

Kathy Wine, of River Action, has been leading the charge for the construction of First Bridge, and she said the ongoing improvements at the park are showing its potential for attracting visitors.

"It is wonderful to see," she said of the comings and goings of cruise passengers. "In the plan, the mound for the River Bridge pier will be on the east side of the land. There's little flooding there, too, which helps."

Also helpful is the number of passengers-turned-tourists who are taking in Quad-City sites.

At the Figge, for instance, the museum typically is closed on Mondays, but staff is making provisions to accommodate cruise-ship passengers who wish to visit any day.

"We have worked with the programmers from two different cruise (ships) that come through currently to make sure their guests have the opportunity to visit the Figge during their time in the Quad-Cities," said Melissa Mohr, the Figge's director of education. "We are always happy to work with the cruise lines to accommodate their scheduling needs.

"Sometimes this can result in us opening up to the public on days or during times when we are typically closed."