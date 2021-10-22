Deere and UAW still in active negotiations, workers will receive CIPP payments and health care benefits for now

Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America are still actively participating in daily negotiations, according to a Deere executive.
The Deere executive, who is involved in ongoing negotiations but has asked not to be named or directly quoted, said they are unable to speculate on when the two parties might reach a new tentative agreement. Deere is working on listening to its employees and understanding their needs and wants to come up with a favorable outcome, according to the executive.
The voted-down, six-year offer from Deere would have raised wages by roughly 5% over the life of the contract. The deal also limited retirement benefits for workers hired after the contract was ratified. Deere workers have faced forced overtime and poor treatment from managers and other company leaders, multiple employees said on the condition of anonymity, fearing retribution. They said the last contract offer was unacceptable, especially considering the company’s record-high profits over the past year.
For the 2020 fiscal year, Deere & Co. net income totaled $2.751 billion, according to the company.
CIPP payments and health care benefits
Deere will continue to provide health care for UAW workers and pay out Continuous Improvement Pay Plan incentives earned before the strike as scheduled, the company said in a news release Friday.
"John Deere’s health care and CIPP incentives are critical aspects of John Deere’s industry-leading wages and benefits," the statement said. "We are taking these steps to demonstrate our commitment to doing what’s right by our employees and focusing on all that we can achieve together."
The executive said that continuing the benefits was Deere’s way of showing that it valued its employees. They declined to comment on whether withholding the CIPP payments would be considered wage theft or if future payments would be withheld if the strike continues for weeks.
Injunction restricts strike conditions
Deere sought and received a temporary injunction against the UAW for the Davenport Works plant on Oct. 20, telling the chief judge of the district court in Scott County that picketers' conduct has disrupted access to its properties and put others, including UAW members, at risk.
As part of her order, Chief Judge Marlita Greve limited the number of picketers to four who can be "near" each gate of Davenport Works, banned the use of chairs and barrel fires by picketers and prohibited harassment and intimidation tactics.
The executive said that Deere filed the injunction to make sure that it maintained a safe environment for employees and contractors that were coming into the plant, including those who are reporting to work and those who are not.
Injunctions are often used by companies during strikes to shift the power balance in negotiations, according to labor experts.
“If you got a big group of workers, you got 200 workers out there, and then you're trying to bargain with the union, the union’s bargaining team is going to get a lot of energy, and they're going to feel really good about having all those members out there,” said Bob Bruno, director of the Labor Education Program at the University of Illinois. “And the company is going to feel the pressure.”
When asked whether there were unsafe conditions at the Davenport plant strike before the injunction was filed, the executive said there was enough evidence to put the injunction in place.
Labor law experts who've reviewed the Deere injunction say the ban on chairs and fire barrels is unusual and the injunction lacks sufficient evidence to prove their role in impacting the ingress and egress out of the Davenport Deere plant.
James M. Cooney, a labor and employment law expert in the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations, said since the alleged exhibits lack a direct mention of fire barrels or chairs being used to create dangerous situations, there isn’t a basis for the ban.
“I would think that there is no basis for prohibiting the fire cans unless there was some evidence that they were using the fire source to intimidate and block,” Cooney said. “From the materials I read, even the company is not alleging that.”
Deere did request an injunction Wednesday in Polk County in regards to the company's Des Moines Works, but a decision had not been made by Friday afternoon.
The executive declined to comment on whether injunctions are being filed at other plant locations. They did say Deere is committed to having a safe environment for employees and contractors.
Two attorneys from a Des Moines-based law firm on Friday entered their appearance for the UAW on this matter. Mark Hedberg and Nathaniel Boulton of Hedberg & Boulton, P.C. will represent the UAW.
Salaried employees taking on new roles
In order to keep producing John Deere products, salaried employees are stepping in to hourly worker’s jobs while they are on strike through their Customer Service Continuation (CSC) plan.
As of Oct. 14, Deere reassigned some duties for salaried employees not involved in the strike, according to a salaried employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss company matters.
“We were told your old job is second fiddle. Your job will now be showing up at the factory,” the employee said.
The executive said the CSC plan is focused on meeting the needs of customers, especially farmers during harvesting season and construction workers who are trying to finish projects before the winter weather. They did not comment on how the plan was impacting salaried workers.